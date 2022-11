They looked poor against a lot of teams and were conceding goals for fun in last years CL as well. We did not score against them and have lost in all recent meetings. I would say it is more down to how we matchup against madrid. They are a very balanced side and it will be very difficult to get past them. I think we have a better chance of beating bayern than real especially with bagelmann at the helm. His tactics are similar to pep and klopp's is usually spot on against such teams.



Bagelmann🤣Real also like to keep the ball and use wide areas to attack.need to play smart and not give the likes of Kroos and Modric time on the ball to pick their passes. Leipzig pressed smartly and were aggressive in closing down their CMs. Also made a lot of tackles in midfield and attacked centrally, exploiting their high line.Kroos drops very deep to find time and space so if our forwards press like crazy, he will not be able to freely dictate play.In theory at least we can definitely nullify their strengths and take opportunities to score on transitions.We are due a win against them.