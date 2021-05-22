« previous next »
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #200 on: Today at 12:26:01 am »
Great result in the end, just took 5mins either side of HT to end the match as a contest. Helps when you have someone like Mo who can finish like that. Hendo's gets better every time I see it.

Glad Nunez scored after that bad miss, it would've been a big blow to his confidence had his miss been key and we conceded. We sometimes forget some of the horrendous misses Mo made in his first season, but once you start scoring regularly the misses are forgotten.

Thought Elliott strike hit the side netting at first! More good contributions from him, just what will help us not only this season but beyond.

Thought we could beat Napoli 3-0 and get 1st, but I guess away goals are only worth 1.02 instead of double ;D
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:29:06 am »
Just watched the game. Kind of a microcosm of our season in that we can be great and terrible all within 90 minutes. Thankfully that early period wasnt punished and it was about the most comfortable 2nd half weve had this season.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:02:15 am »
Is it correct to say that we play better against teams which do not sit back but attacks us?
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #203 on: Today at 01:19:46 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:29:06 am
Just watched the game. Kind of a microcosm of our season in that we can be great and terrible all within 90 minutes. Thankfully that early period wasnt punished and it was about the most comfortable 2nd half weve had this season.

Yep.

Happy we got the three points and progress to the round of 16. But what a weird, and often times ugly team and season this is. Probably only going to get weirder with the winter World Cup.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #204 on: Today at 01:25:56 am »
The green kit looks amazing. Reminds me of Ajax away strip from 95/96.

We weathered the storm and then distracted them for a few minutes with some dark arts before half time. That was all we needed to pull them apart and Hendo's back control turned the game on its head.

I thought Robertson was our best player. We took our chances when they finally came. Three beautiful finishes.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #205 on: Today at 01:27:38 am »
Am I right in thinking that away goals no longer count? Or was this coming in net season?

To win the group we have to better the 4-1 drubbing in Napoli. If away goals counted, it's weird: 3-0 sees us through, 4-1 them on GD...
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #206 on: Today at 01:44:05 am »
fuck it lads, our squad needs refreshing as were looking a bit old, and hasnt Ox been gone for ages?
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #207 on: Today at 02:34:26 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:27:38 am
Am I right in thinking that away goals no longer count? Or was this coming in net season?

To win the group we have to better the 4-1 drubbing in Napoli. If away goals counted, it's weird: 3-0 sees us through, 4-1 them on GD...

If two teams are level on points the tiebreakers go: results in the games between them -> GD in games between them -> goals scored in games between them -> overall GD in all group games.

If we won 3-0, our H2H record, GD (0) and GS (4) would all be tied, but they'd win on overall GD (+13 to our +12).

We need to win by 4 clear goals to go through as group leaders (H2H would be tied but we'd go top by virtue of better GD across the two games).
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #208 on: Today at 02:39:47 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 02:34:26 am
If two teams are level on points the tiebreakers go: results in the games between them -> GD in games between them -> goals scored in games between them -> overall GD in all group games.

If we won 3-0, our H2H record, GD (0) and GS (4) would all be tied, but they'd win on overall GD (+13 to our +12).

We need to win by 4 clear goals to go through as group leaders (H2H would be tied but we'd go top by virtue of better GD across the two games).
Thanks, mate! That's what I thought, no more away goals.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #209 on: Today at 02:45:35 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:27:38 am
Am I right in thinking that away goals no longer count? Or was this coming in net season?

To win the group we have to better the 4-1 drubbing in Napoli. If away goals counted, it's weird: 3-0 sees us through, 4-1 them on GD...

It is a bit daft. Away goals do count in the group stages under a bizarre scenario if everything else is equal, however, they don't count in the knockout stages.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #210 on: Today at 04:16:40 am »
That 3rd kit is outstanding
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #211 on: Today at 05:19:20 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 04:16:40 am
That 3rd kit is outstanding
Far better than the other monstrosity. I think they got the 2nd and 3rd mixed up. Experimental designs should be exclusively 3rd kits, not burning our eyes every other week.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #212 on: Today at 05:30:07 am »
Good that we won, we should qualify for next round of the champions league. Also nice to see Nunez scoring goals.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #213 on: Today at 06:12:50 am »
Unpopular opinion. We need to rest players against Napoli so we're fully rested for the league game that weekend. We're running on fumes already
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #214 on: Today at 06:57:36 am »
Happy with that. We huffed and puffed a bit in the first half, but there were periods where we looked back to our best. Just need to make those periods last 90 minutes each game.

Not conceding first makes all the difference and that's now 3 of the last 4 we've got a clean sheet. Three really well taken goals, and now we have loads of options against Napoli.

Nunez looks a beast in the air, and with Trent/Robbo firing in crosses, corners, and free kicks he'll get a ton of chances. He's looking happy and settled, and the main thing I like about him is his directness. He's also willing to run the channels, hold the ball up, take on players, and he rarely gets outmuscled. Great that he's hitting some form whilst Diaz/Jota are out.

Onwards and upwards.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #215 on: Today at 07:05:42 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:12:50 am
Unpopular opinion. We need to rest players against Napoli so we're fully rested for the league game that weekend. We're running on fumes already

100% We've been given a gift of an unimportant game we're we should give alot of people a rest ahead of the weekends fixture
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #216 on: Today at 07:13:10 am »
For the first time in decades, I'm looking forward to the World Cup! Roll on January. Time for a rest!
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #217 on: Today at 07:39:51 am »
Life feels better after a good win. Rode our luck early then improved into it. Good result
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #218 on: Today at 07:42:47 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:12:50 am
Unpopular opinion. We need to rest players against Napoli so we're fully rested for the league game that weekend. We're running on fumes already

Don't think that's unpopular at all to be honest. We are better off playing against stronger teams anyway so i've zero problem finishing second.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #219 on: Today at 07:46:20 am »
good win - defence still looked vulnerable but luckily we have the player of the season so far in ali between the sticks

how did we lose to forest as ajax looked 100x a better team - well, until they conceded because then they seemed to lose confidence

a game we should have won and did - harvey played well too

but again, our defence needs to be tightened - lucky to get a clean sheet imo
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #220 on: Today at 07:48:53 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:39:47 am
Thanks, mate! That's what I thought, no more away goals.

It doesnt suit us but in general thats a fairer rule. Always thought using away goals like that in a group stage is ridiculous. When we were 3 down at Napoli and getting battered, no one thought the all important away goal when Diaz scored. Its a group stage, you shouldnt have to be thinking about a return fixture a month or two down the line when its all about getting the three points.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #221 on: Today at 08:04:32 am »
Ajax pressed, almost man-narked us into making errors (some of our our making, though.) Tue first chance was an example where there seemed to be no outlet at all or if there was, he was quickly surrounded by redshirts. We lack players who are prepared to take in their man instead of just passing to get out of trouble. But we held on, wobbles aside and once we scored the bottom fell out of Ajax. Good three goals, too, in a crazy 10 minute spell.

Next.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #222 on: Today at 08:11:38 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:26:01 am
Great result in the end, just took 5mins either side of HT to end the match as a contest. Helps when you have someone like Mo who can finish like that. Hendo's gets better every time I see it.

Glad Nunez scored after that bad miss, it would've been a big blow to his confidence had his miss been key and we conceded. We sometimes forget some of the horrendous misses Mo made in his first season, but once you start scoring regularly the misses are forgotten.

Thought Elliott strike hit the side netting at first! More good contributions from him, just what will help us not only this season but beyond.

Thought we could beat Napoli 3-0 and get 1st, but I guess away goals are only worth 1.02 instead of double ;D

Didnt Suarez go through a period of time in his early days here were he kept hitting the post or was that a team thing?
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #223 on: Today at 08:12:29 am »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 08:04:32 am
Ajax pressed, almost man-narked us into making errors (some of our our making, though.) Tue first chance was an example where there seemed to be no outlet at all or if there was, he was quickly surrounded by redshirts. We lack players who are prepared to take in their man instead of just passing to get out of trouble. But we held on, wobbles aside and once we scored the bottom fell out of Ajax. Good three goals, too, in a crazy 10 minute spell.

Next.

Thats the type of midfielder we should be looking for. ;D
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #224 on: Today at 08:13:47 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:12:50 am
Unpopular opinion. We need to rest players against Napoli so we're fully rested for the league game that weekend. We're running on fumes already

There would be a meltdown if we put our strongest side out.

We've got to balance between resting players and having a competitive team on the pitch against a top side. Unfortunate we haven't got keita and Ox to give a game to. I'd like to see Bajcetic get a start and Ramsey some minutes. Konate can get a game, Tsimikas, Milner, Carvalho, Jones.
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #225 on: Today at 08:24:35 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Yesterday at 11:52:20 pm
That match was our season in microcosm, though hopefully without any injuries. First 40 minutes were poor with some pretty shambolic defending, and we were fortunate not to concede. After that we actually looked good and controlled the game well. Darwin is looking better and better, and Elliotts finish was excellent. Still worried about Trents form though.

What would Declan Rice do? ,😉
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #226 on: Today at 09:06:24 am »
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 08:04:32 am
Ajax pressed, almost man-narked us into making errors (some of our our making, though.) Tue first chance was an example where there seemed to be no outlet at all or if there was, he was quickly surrounded by redshirts. We lack players who are prepared to take in their man instead of just passing to get out of trouble. But we held on, wobbles aside and once we scored the bottom fell out of Ajax. Good three goals, too, in a crazy 10 minute spell.

Next.
As much as we weren't very good I thought Ajax were excellent in that 30 minute spell.  As you say, their pressing was really good and they also dealt with our press well.  A few times we managed to corner them and they just hit it long for Brobbey and Bergwijn to wrestle for.  We rode it out though and no team can play with that intensity for a whole match.

It's periods of games like that where we miss having Wijnaldum or Thiago on the pitch. 
Re: CL: Ajax 0 v Liverpool 3 Salah 41' Nunez 48' Elliot 50'
« Reply #227 on: Today at 09:11:55 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:13:47 am
There would be a meltdown if we put our strongest side out.

We've got to balance between resting players and having a competitive team on the pitch against a top side. Unfortunate we haven't got keita and Ox to give a game to. I'd like to see Bajcetic get a start and Ramsey some minutes. Konate can get a game, Tsimikas, Milner, Carvalho, Jones.
Its worked out quite nicely because its the midweek before Spurs. Spurs themselves have a horrible game where theyll need to go full strength. As you say, we can rest who we want and be fresh for the weekend. Granted, if spurs go through their confidence will be sky high, but youd imagine theyd expend a lot of energy in Marseille, both physical and mental.
