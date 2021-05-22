Happy with that. We huffed and puffed a bit in the first half, but there were periods where we looked back to our best. Just need to make those periods last 90 minutes each game.



Not conceding first makes all the difference and that's now 3 of the last 4 we've got a clean sheet. Three really well taken goals, and now we have loads of options against Napoli.



Nunez looks a beast in the air, and with Trent/Robbo firing in crosses, corners, and free kicks he'll get a ton of chances. He's looking happy and settled, and the main thing I like about him is his directness. He's also willing to run the channels, hold the ball up, take on players, and he rarely gets outmuscled. Great that he's hitting some form whilst Diaz/Jota are out.



Onwards and upwards.