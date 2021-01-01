Great result in the end, just took 5mins either side of HT to end the match as a contest. Helps when you have someone like Mo who can finish like that. Hendo's gets better every time I see it.Glad Nunez scored after that bad miss, it would've been a big blow to his confidence had his miss been key and we conceded. We sometimes forget some of the horrendous misses Mo made in his first season, but once you start scoring regularly the misses are forgotten.Thought Elliott strike hit the side netting at first! More good contributions from him, just what will help us not only this season but beyond.Thought we could beat Napoli 3-0 and get 1st, but I guess away goals are only worth 1.02 instead of double