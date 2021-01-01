« previous next »
Great result in the end, just took 5mins either side of HT to end the match as a contest. Helps when you have someone like Mo who can finish like that. Hendo's gets better every time I see it.

Glad Nunez scored after that bad miss, it would've been a big blow to his confidence had his miss been key and we conceded. We sometimes forget some of the horrendous misses Mo made in his first season, but once you start scoring regularly the misses are forgotten.

Thought Elliott strike hit the side netting at first! More good contributions from him, just what will help us not only this season but beyond.

Thought we could beat Napoli 3-0 and get 1st, but I guess away goals are only worth 1.02 instead of double ;D
Just watched the game. Kind of a microcosm of our season in that we can be great and terrible all within 90 minutes. Thankfully that early period wasnt punished and it was about the most comfortable 2nd half weve had this season.
Is it correct to say that we play better against teams which do not sit back but attacks us?
Just watched the game. Kind of a microcosm of our season in that we can be great and terrible all within 90 minutes. Thankfully that early period wasnt punished and it was about the most comfortable 2nd half weve had this season.

Yep.

Happy we got the three points and progress to the round of 16. But what a weird, and often times ugly team and season this is. Probably only going to get weirder with the winter World Cup.
The green kit looks amazing. Reminds me of Ajax away strip from 95/96.

We weathered the storm and then distracted them for a few minutes with some dark arts before half time. That was all we needed to pull them apart and Hendo's back control turned the game on its head.

I thought Robertson was our best player. We took our chances when they finally came. Three beautiful finishes.
Am I right in thinking that away goals no longer count? Or was this coming in net season?

To win the group we have to better the 4-1 drubbing in Napoli. If away goals counted, it's weird: 3-0 sees us through, 4-1 them on GD...
