I know we have failed to buy when it seemed sensible but we don't always know what's going on and whether the coach/club could get the players we wanted. We know about a couple of players last summer but one but look at what happened, prepared to spend big dollar on Caicedo and Lavia but blown out of the water by Chelsea.We replaced Mane, Origi and Firmino with Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Chiesa and Nunez but it took time. We replaced Henderson, Fabinho, Milner and Wijnaldum with Mcalister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch (and Jones) but that took time as well (and involved two unexpected departures). Quansah coming along has probably changed plans defensively but I this club is more careful with it's choices (and how it impacts on the wage structure and team morale.The clubs that have chucked money at the stairway to success (Everton, United, Chelsea) have come a cropper and others spending big (Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham, Newcastle) have seen no real return either.To be honest, I'm relatively satisfied, especially knowing their is capacity left to react when necessary, we aren't having to be care ful with money, just choosing to be.We've nearly caught United financially, I thought I'd never see that, 10 years ago we were half their value, now 90%.