Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 831013 times)

Offline GreekScouser

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16880 on: Today at 04:18:38 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:03:34 pm
If there was one criticism, it is probably from the BobPaisley and dare I say it, Alex Ferguson playbook. When you are on top, you push harder to annihilate the opposition. When you win the league or Champions League, make sure to buy 2-3 absolutely top-class players to help you go even harder the next season.

Hate to be that guy, but United quite often didn't.
Offline De La Goal

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16881 on: Today at 04:25:05 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 03:26:08 pm
I cant believe people defend these owners. They are cheap beyond belief. When was the last time we signed a defender even? Never mind the other glaring holes in our squad.

We have saved millions on wages with people who have left yet are getting by purely on world class coaching.

It's a good trick if you can pull it off. And it seems we can.

Yeah, the "contract" thing is a bore. Probably could have been handled better/earlier. But it looks like the club knows what it's about, from top to bottom. Personnel may change, but the modus operandi remains consistent. And as someone who lived through the David Moores and HIcks and Gillett eras, I am satisfied with that.
Offline Qston

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16882 on: Today at 04:31:12 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:03:34 pm
I think you are right. Now, we all know they are Hedge Fund guys and have never put money into the club out of the kindness of their own hearts, but never let it be missed that a football club has to be run well.

They know this at Man United and Chelsea, for sure. With their shit-shows.

If there was one criticism, it is probably from the BobPaisley and dare I say it, Alex Ferguson playbook. When you are on top, you push harder to annihilate the opposition. When you win the league or Champions League, make sure to buy 2-3 absolutely top-class players to help you go even harder the next season.

We've consistently not done that. Now, we're coming towards the final years of two great servants, in Mo and Virgil, where will need to invest very heavily if we are stay on top.

Now Man City are wobbling and at the minute, Arsenal don't look great. Are we doing everything in our power to help Arne Slot, and have we plans to do so in the summer??


Why do we all as fans get the feeling we are doing the minimum. Push the boat out now and Slot reaps amazing rewards in the next 1-3 years. Kind of leave it and we may fall short, leaving trophies on the table and questions in this thread.

Agree with most of that mate. I remember the days of H&G well, and was an 'internet terrorist' like many on here. If someone had told me that a decade later we would have another EC, a league title and a few other trophies, that the club was essentially well run and self sufficient with Anfield capacity over 60k, I would have bitten your hand off - as I suspect many on here would. Would I like them to get contracts sorted and back the manager to the hilt - of course, and I don`t have much doubt that there is plenty of work going on in the background.

I am not some sort of FSG 'supporter'. They are what they are, but in comparison to some alternatives I would rather them than plenty of others.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16883 on: Today at 04:38:06 pm »
They run a business, simple as.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16884 on: Today at 04:38:21 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 03:26:08 pm
I cant believe people defend these owners. They are cheap beyond belief. When was the last time we signed a defender even? Never mind the other glaring holes in our squad.

We have saved millions on wages with people who have left yet are getting by purely on world class coaching.
While I'm generally supportive of them, I do feel this is one of their failings. Strengthening when in a position of strength is, for me, crucial. For me, they have fallen short there.

They've done a lot right, and I give them credit for it. But I feel we really should have made a lot more hay whilst the sun was shining so bright.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16885 on: Today at 04:40:19 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 04:18:38 pm
Hate to be that guy, but United quite often didn't.

Don't be that guy.
I always remember them signing Wayne Rooney when they didn't need too and around the time of Tevez,
they keep adding forwards.

Anyway, you get my point.

When did we ever sign too many players when Klopp was around??
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16886 on: Today at 04:44:29 pm »
I know we have failed to buy when it seemed sensible but we don't always know what's going on and whether the coach/club could get the players we wanted. We know about a couple of players last summer but one but look at what happened, prepared to spend big dollar on Caicedo and Lavia but blown out of the water by Chelsea.


We replaced Mane, Origi and Firmino with Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Chiesa and Nunez but it took time. We replaced Henderson, Fabinho, Milner and Wijnaldum with Mcalister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch (and Jones) but that took time as well (and involved two unexpected departures). Quansah coming along has probably changed plans defensively but I this club is more careful with it's choices (and how it impacts on the wage structure and team morale.


The clubs that have chucked money at the stairway to success (Everton, United, Chelsea) have come a cropper and others spending big (Spurs, Arsenal, West Ham, Newcastle) have seen no real return either.


To be honest, I'm relatively satisfied, especially knowing their is capacity left to react when necessary, we aren't having to be care ful with money, just choosing to be.




We've nearly caught United financially, I thought I'd never see that, 10 years ago we were half their value, now 90%.






https://www.sportbible.com/football/football-news/liverpool/fsg-arsenal-contract-clause-437767-20250114
Online Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16887 on: Today at 04:46:11 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:40:19 pm
Don't be that guy.
I always remember them signing Wayne Rooney when they didn't need too and around the time of Tevez,
they keep adding forwards.

Anyway, you get my point.

When did we ever sign too many players when Klopp was around??

No but I always felt Klopp wanted to keep his team together, every year he had his best players from Dortmund taken which must have pissed him off no end so on the face of it here we put all our efforts and money into retaining our best players and paying top whack in wages.

Few shit windows where we didn't make the right moves but again I think Klopp was part of those decisions, such as waiting for Konate.
Offline De La Goal

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16888 on: Today at 04:51:52 pm »
The player recruitment has been almost uncannily good. Post-Rogers, you could probably count the outright failures on the fingers of one hand. Keita, Karius, erm...

Perhaps there's something to be said for the selective approach to player recruitment which we appear to have taken, beyond just the financial aspect?
Online mattD

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16889 on: Today at 04:52:37 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:03:34 pm


If there was one criticism, it is probably from the BobPaisley and dare I say it, Alex Ferguson playbook. When you are on top, you push harder to annihilate the opposition. When you win the league or Champions League, make sure to buy 2-3 absolutely top-class players to help you go even harder the next season.


I do agree with you.

That's my one criticism of FSG. It's the difference between us competing and us winning. We can't be expected to consistently win the major honours if you're only dabbling in summer transfers every two years. Granted, in 2020 when we should have capitalised on the league success, but Thiago was not the answer (quality yes, but in availability and wages, he wasn't worth it).

I'm not asking us to go out and spend hundreds of millions but at the very least, we should at least target the odd undervalued player that could complement our squad and its strengths. There's got to be lots of Endos, Wijnaldums, Robbos out there who came for relative peanuts.
Offline 4pool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16890 on: Today at 04:55:26 pm »
Supporters want the owners to spend. Spend again. And spend more.

Managers like Jurgen and Arne also work with the Academy and bring players through who supplement the first team.

It's our DNA. Much to the ire of those who only know spending is the way.

Online mattD

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16891 on: Today at 04:57:14 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 04:51:52 pm
The player recruitment has been almost uncannily good. Post-Rogers, you could probably count the outright failures on the fingers of one hand. Keita, Karius, erm...

Perhaps there's something to be said for the selective approach to player recruitment which we appear to have taken, beyond just the financial aspect?

Was Keita a failure though? It's a tough one. Maybe wasn't worth the fee we gave, but he did contribute to our league and Champions League winning years, worthy contributor in many games, and often coming off the bench and shoring things up.

That said, the fee we paid, we'd expect him to be a key player for a good 6-7 years perhaps. When we were struggling in midfield post title years before Dom, Macallister and Grav came on board, you'd expect the signing of Keita should have seen us through those struggles (he's still on 29).
Online DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16892 on: Today at 05:05:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:55:26 pm
Supporters want the owners to spend. Spend again. And spend more.

Managers like Jurgen and Arne also work with the Academy and bring players through who supplement the first team.

It's our DNA. Much to the ire of those who only know spending is the way.



There's a plausible argument imo that to some degree, Klopp's hand was forced to trust academy players due to a lack of backing on the transfer front.
Online ByrdmanLFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16893 on: Today at 05:06:39 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:55:26 pm
Supporters want the owners to spend. Spend again. And spend more.

Managers like Jurgen and Arne also work with the Academy and bring players through who supplement the first team.

It's our DNA. Much to the ire of those who only know spending is the way.

I think FSG have been great on everything they DID do, almost every transfer is a hit, the stadium and trainingground renewals have been great and the manager and staff appointments all hit.

BUT i think we just missed out on opportunities to be even better in the last 10 years. Not buying a CDM to cover for Grav could kill our chances to have an all time season.

I don't expect us to splash the cash like Chelsea, Arsenal or United are doing (the fans of the latter are still complaining they are not buying enough), but it feels like we have been one or two great players away each season from being even better.

I am grateful for what we achieved so far in the last 10 years, but we could be biting our asses at missed opportunities if we get unlucky.
Offline redk84

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16894 on: Today at 05:15:01 pm »
FSG are decent owners.
The spending and player contract issues are valid criticisms, even if overall they are decent owners - since we won it all our strategy hasn't been top notch imo....

But  this season we are top of the league/CL with an incredible opportunity...so lets hope we dont fuck it up  :P

Online smicer07

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16895 on: Today at 05:17:55 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 05:15:01 pm
FSG are decent owners.
The spending and player contract issues are valid criticisms, even if overall they are decent owners - since we won it all our strategy hasn't been top notch imo....

But  this season we are top of the league/CL with an incredible opportunity...so lets hope we dont fuck it up  :P



A lot of our fans want Man City or Chelsea like situations, where we go out and buy loads of players just for the sake of it. They just would never admit to it.
Online Draex

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16896 on: Today at 05:21:05 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:17:55 pm
A lot of our fans want Man City or Chelsea like situations, where we go out and buy loads of players just for the sake of it. They just would never admit to it.

Chelsea is such a weird club as a comparison, by all accounts their £1bil + spending spree is funded by Saudi via Clearlake and they have spent the last year finding loop holes in PSR (selling their womens team to themselves etc.) to continue to "cheat".

They now have players wanting to leave who only joined a year ago, can't help but feel it's a house of cards ready to collapse.
Online mattD

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16897 on: Today at 05:21:48 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 05:06:39 pm
I think FSG have been great on everything they DID do, almost every transfer is a hit, the stadium and trainingground renewals have been great and the manager and staff appointments all hit.

BUT i think we just missed out on opportunities to be even better in the last 10 years. Not buying a CDM to cover for Grav could kill our chances to have an all time season.

I don't expect us to splash the cash like Chelsea, Arsenal or United are doing (the fans of the latter are still complaining they are not buying enough), but it feels like we have been one or two great players away each season from being even better.

I am grateful for what we achieved so far in the last 10 years, but we could be biting our asses at missed opportunities if we get unlucky.

Surely there's some rough diamonds/undervalued players in the market that we could afford as backup, players that epitomise the Moneyball strategy (as Grav did in fairness)? I always think its more satisfying seeing underrated players become top dogs in our team, as we saw in the earlier years of Klopp.
Online Fitzy.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16898 on: Today at 05:23:03 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 04:38:06 pm
They run a business, simple as.
A successful oneto boot
Online Fitzy.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16899 on: Today at 05:26:31 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:05:58 pm
There's a plausible argument imo that to some degree, Klopp's hand was forced to trust academy players due to a lack of backing on the transfer front.
Not sure on Klopp. How many academy players properly emerged under Klopp? Trent, Bradley, Elliott and Jones.

He obviously used many in the cups and during last years incredible injury drama.
Online crewlove

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16900 on: Today at 05:32:37 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 04:38:06 pm
They run a business, simple as.

What do you have in mind? What exactly are characteristics of a business?
Online robertobaggio37

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16901 on: Today at 05:34:53 pm »
Quote from: crewlove on Today at 05:32:37 pm
What do you have in mind? What exactly are characteristics of a business?

P&L and other shite. It's just the way it is. One might say every business needs an investment once in a while and I concur. They are just too risk averse, unfortunately for us, supporters.
Online crewlove

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16902 on: Today at 05:38:04 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 05:34:53 pm
P&L and other shite. It's just the way it is. One might say every business needs an investment once in a while and I concur. They are just too risk averse, unfortunately for us, supporters.

That's the truth unfortunately. I would even say that even for the majority of business we are way too risk-averse.
