« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 416 417 418 419 420 [421]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 821665 times)

Online GreekScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 936
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16800 on: Today at 09:22:06 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Bang on  :thumbup
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,789
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16801 on: Today at 09:40:43 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Although there is undoubted validity in highlighting the failings of other clubs, and we are certainly better run than most clubs, that doesn't mean there isn't room for improvement.

We've seen first hand in recent seasons how injuries and the toll the sheer number of games has impacted the squad when competing on all fronts. It's disingenuous to simply label this as "bedwetting".
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16802 on: Today at 09:46:42 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

While clubs like United sometimes act like a circus it doesn't mean we don't have room to improve. I don't even think our moaners have excessive expectations.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,894
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16803 on: Today at 10:01:32 am »
Ah yes, the 'everything is awesome you bedwetters' line has been drawn. What can be said after that? I mean, that is one way of discussing our current predicament - where we might lose three of our best players for free and rely on backroom staff that has yet shown little to replace those players (and fill other gaps in the squad at the same time). It's certainly better to look at other shitshow clubs and enjoy how far off we are, how well we're doing. What a nice view we have outside that window. It's not like we have been in strong positions before and managed to not capitalise, no sir. That has certainly never happened, most definitely not under Michael Edwards and FSG. We must have dreamed wasting good few years under our former manager by dragging our heals on refreshing the squad, chasing unicorns only for them to go elsewhere and in general acting like we think we're smarter than everyone else only to be slapped hard by reality. Yes, that was just a dream, never happened. It was also absolutely not borne out of arrogance and negligence - not a fucking chance.


Also whoever mentiones quadruples - don't, just fucking don't.
We won precisely nothing yet. Mention quadruples when three titles are won.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16804 on: Today at 11:07:26 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:35:15 pm
This is just wrong

Trent applauded the away end literally seconds after the final whistle. Then he gave us another round of applause before he and most other players disappeared down the tunnel.

I remember thinking to myself, fair play Trent.

No he didn't. I watched him with my own eyes from block 116. He went down the tunnel on his own whilst all the other players were shaking hands/coming across to clap us.
Logged

Offline tyrolean_red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16805 on: Today at 12:11:58 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.
Bit of whataboutism no? Pointing at other clubs failings wont solve any issues we have.

Youre right, were currently in a good position.

However, weve fallen off a cliff after just not winning a quadruple in recent times, so we should know best what stamding still can cause.

Weve not been able to land our prims targets numerous times in the last few windows (Bellingham, Caicedo, Lavia, Zubi...) and are at this stage losing three oft best players in the world for nothing in six months time. We take ages to renew the contract of a young CB, are short at CB and in midfield and will need a new LB in the next windows.

In additon to that we seem to need enough data for players to make our move, only to deem the player as too expensive as soon as enough data is available.

So the club that is shy of signing players is now also unable to get players at the Club sign new contracts.

So we are basocally shopping in a pool of players which are young yeto be honestave played in enough games to make a good judgement, are potentially WC but not there yet and can be get on the cheap without much competition.

Sorry, but to think we can sustain the level we are with that seems arrogant to me, as it implies other clubs not knowing as much as we do about certraon players.

And letting three immensly important players contracts end at the same time can not be sugarcoated.
Logged
Thank you Stevie! It was a pleasure.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16806 on: Today at 12:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:13:15 am
Personally, Id say arrogance is people like yourself who try and dictate what words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence and circus should mean to someone. Youll get loads of slaps on the back of course but the lack of self-awareness is breathtaking.

Right I seriously fail to understand how having three of your best players including Captain and Vice Captain be down to there last 6 months of the contract not be described as incompetence? Like seriously good post by Keyop and everything he says rings true but call a spade a spade, theres no way you can try sugar coat the situation we found ourselves in, in regards to our three best players.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16807 on: Today at 12:18:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:13:15 am
Personally, Id say arrogance is people like yourself who try and dictate what words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence and circus should mean to someone. Youll get loads of slaps on the back of course but the lack of self-awareness is breathtaking.

100%.

We are yet to know if it is utter incompetence or not as all 3 still could sign but to let it get to a situation where all 3 could leave on a free is just downright... inept (similar word to incompetence).  I just don't see how it can be viewed as anything else.

It's equivalent is Man City have just allowed Rodri (most important player), Haaland (top goalscorer) and Foden (talented homegrown player) to run down their contracts and sign pre agreements with other teams.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16808 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Simply put, two things can be right at the same time


Those sides fucking up doesnt mean we arent. These three simply shouldnt be in this contract situation,  its been handled terribly. The fact were even in this position says it all as does the fact this rarely, if ever, happens to big sides
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16809 on: Today at 12:26:22 pm »
Krupps post is a classic eg of failing to discuss in good faith. Its incumbent on all of us to articulate our opponents position in terms theyd accept. No one is arguing that the failures of the club/ FSG reach the levels of those hes listed. But that doesnt mean theyre not failures.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16810 on: Today at 12:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:16:15 pm
Right I seriously fail to understand how having three of your best players including Captain and Vice Captain be down to there last 6 months of the contract not be described as incompetence? Like seriously good post by Keyop and everything he says rings true but call a spade a spade, theres no way you can try sugar coat the situation we found ourselves in, in regards to our three best players.

Circumstance? Klopp leaving a year earlier than his contract ended, temporary sporting director in place with a remit of delivering the players Klopp asked for.

Add into that you don't know how much we've offered, what their demands are it's impossible to be shouting incompetence.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16811 on: Today at 12:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:28:20 pm
Circumstance?

I get that can happen for one of your most important players but not 3.

Our best defender. Our top goalscorer for the last 6? seasons. And possibly the best right back in the world.

Also the club knew Klopp was leaving well before we did. And Virgil said no one had spoken to him at the beginning of this season.

This thread is obviously going round in circles. Some don't think it's quite that bad and some do. Bit like the world we live in.

Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,454
  • ....mmm
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16812 on: Today at 12:54:41 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Logged
:D

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,086
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16813 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm »
Any posts like that without a credible source which just generates 3 pages of crap will get you the month off.
This is a * topic for that reason.
Logged

Online danm77

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16814 on: Today at 05:37:36 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Well said. FSG arent perfect by Id take them over all of the other top 6 owners in the league.
Logged

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,057
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16815 on: Today at 05:40:57 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.
SNIP

Spot on fella
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,875
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16816 on: Today at 06:38:03 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

:wellin
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,124
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16817 on: Today at 07:03:29 pm »
Keyops post shows how mad football in general is these days. A proper opinion divider in terms of how vehemently people either agree or disagree with it.

I liked it. :D
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,464
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16818 on: Today at 07:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:03:29 pm
Keyops post shows how mad football in general is these days. A proper opinion divider in terms of how vehemently people either agree or disagree with it.

I liked it. :D

It's a nice rallying cry, but it's not surprising that it would be divisive.  Since we've won the title, we've averaged 78 points, finishing behind United twice and finishing behind Arsenal in back to back seasons.  When we hoisted the trophy in 2020, if someone told you that Arsenal would back their novice manager to the hilt and quickly they'd finish ahead of us two seasons in a row, you'd been laughed out of the room, but that's what happened.

If we have the greatest team in the world with the greatest manager in the world and finish 3rd, 2nd, 5th, and 3rd after winning the title, you're bound to get some grumblings.  Obviously sportswashers cost us a title (and injuries ruined 2020-21), but even without them, we weren't far ahead of the rest of the pack in the way we were in 18-19 and 19-20.

We consistently talk up the squad, the manager, and how smart we are in the transfer market, but during Klopp's final season last year for example, we didn't strengthen at all during the winter and fell apart down the stretch, costing us a potential late title surge.  If we're so well-run, surely you'd back Klopp to try to win one more title with one final push?  This after failing to get neither of his top DM choices in the summer.

We can't challenge for the title every year (that high expectation is modern football for you), but the question for many really is:  has the club backed the managers the best it can?

We had Klopp for almost a decade.  Did we do everything we could to win?

For Slot's wonderful first season (where multiple trophies could be on the offering thanks to the work he and the squad are doing), are we doing enough to secure as much silverware as possible?

This will be the divisive topic.  I don't think posters who disagree with Keyop are "FSG Out" types.  But many feel we could've (and still should) be backing the manager more.

At the same time, it's also a sigh of relief we don't have some of the shitty owners other clubs have had or the stupidity of how they run themselves (ala Barca) and can only remain "strong" due to the weakness of the other clubs in the league.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16819 on: Today at 07:33:12 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:28:35 pm
It's a nice rallying cry, but it's not surprising that it would be divisive.  Since we've won the title, we've averaged 78 points, finishing behind United twice and finishing behind Arsenal in back to back seasons.  When we hoisted the trophy in 2020, if someone told you that Arsenal would back their novice manager to the hilt and quickly they'd finish ahead of us two seasons in a row, you'd been laughed out of the room, but that's what happened.


Arsenal got hundreds of millions of pounds of direct investment from their owner which is now under scrutiny as bypassing PSR rules. As always context is needed with points like "back".

It also ignores how utterly grueling going toe to toe with cheaty is, a club who have spent incredible amounts via cheating. Look at Arsenal now they've had a crack and now struggling with injuries and everything else and despite spending £800mil + still haven't won fuck all. Cheaty have distorted what you need to do to win the league beyond reasonable means, its broken our sides before. How this gets ignored time and time again I will never know.
Logged

Offline dramared

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16820 on: Today at 07:38:22 pm »
Totally unfair on Slot, it's now a distraction -  anything but good results were going to add pressure because of this
Logged

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16821 on: Today at 07:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:01:32 am
Ah yes, the 'everything is awesome you bedwetters' line has been drawn. What can be said after that? I mean, that is one way of discussing our current predicament - where we might lose three of our best players for free and rely on backroom staff that has yet shown little to replace those players (and fill other gaps in the squad at the same time). It's certainly better to look at other shitshow clubs and enjoy how far off we are, how well we're doing. What a nice view we have outside that window. It's not like we have been in strong positions before and managed to not capitalise, no sir. That has certainly never happened, most definitely not under Michael Edwards and FSG. We must have dreamed wasting good few years under our former manager by dragging our heals on refreshing the squad, chasing unicorns only for them to go elsewhere and in general acting like we think we're smarter than everyone else only to be slapped hard by reality. Yes, that was just a dream, never happened. It was also absolutely not borne out of arrogance and negligence - not a fucking chance.


Also whoever mentiones quadruples - don't, just fucking don't.
We won precisely nothing yet. Mention quadruples when three titles are won.

Well said mate. ☝️☝️
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,151
  • The first five yards........
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16822 on: Today at 07:41:35 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

Perfect post. But way too sensible for the doommongers.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,875
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16823 on: Today at 07:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:33:12 pm
Arsenal got hundreds of millions of pounds of direct investment from their owner which is now under scrutiny as bypassing PSR rules. As always context is needed with points like "back".

It also ignores how utterly grueling going toe to toe with cheaty is, a club who have spent incredible amounts via cheating. Look at Arsenal now they've had a crack and now struggling with injuries and everything else and despite spending £800mil + still haven't won fuck all. Cheaty have distorted what you need to do to win the league beyond reasonable means, its broken our sides before. How this gets ignored time and time again I will never know.

Doesn't fit the narrative. The season after the title, we lost the main CBs and Thiago due to long injuries and Klopp made errors in not trusting Nat and Rhys earlier (how own words) The season we finished 2nd, we were what, 15 mins from winning the title (I was at Anfield so can't remember when they scored past the keeper who should never have been playing) and came so so close to doing the quad. Without the cheats, we could well have done that and we certainly wouldn't have been mentally fucked last season. Also, no-one outside the club actually knows if we went for players or not, if Klopp was refused players or not, if there was a player who could have come in and actually made a difference - its all just guesswork
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,085
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16824 on: Today at 07:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:33:12 pm
Arsenal got hundreds of millions of pounds of direct investment from their owner which is now under scrutiny as bypassing PSR rules. As always context is needed with points like "back".

It also ignores how utterly grueling going toe to toe with cheaty is, a club who have spent incredible amounts via cheating. Look at Arsenal now they've had a crack and now struggling with injuries and everything else and despite spending £800mil + still haven't won fuck all. Cheaty have distorted what you need to do to win the league beyond reasonable means, its broken our sides before. How this gets ignored time and time again I will never know.
It's one of the strange things about this place - so many people seem to have a complete blind spot for the most obvious reason we didn't win more trophies under Jurgen. Yet they find it easy to find an endless list of other factors, people, decisions, or transfer windows on which to pin the blame.

As you say - going toe to toe with them for so long also took a huge toll on Jurgen and the team, as they tried to rack up 95+ points totals year after year. Yet even our injury-hit seasons will often be labelled as a failure to strengthen, rather than acknowledge that we were up against a club that were buying whoever they wanted with dirty money and zero consequences.

I'm happy to acknowledge we haven't always made the right decisions, bought the right players, or done the right things. But no club in the world gets everything right, which is why we need to be less hard on ourselves when there's a setback.

This contract situation is far from ideal, but I'm sure we'll get some answers soon, and no amount of teeth-gnashing or toy throwing is going to make any difference to the outcome.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,490
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16825 on: Today at 08:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:33:12 pm
Arsenal got hundreds of millions of pounds of direct investment from their owner which is now under scrutiny as bypassing PSR rules. As always context is needed with points like "back".

It also ignores how utterly grueling going toe to toe with cheaty is, a club who have spent incredible amounts via cheating. Look at Arsenal now they've had a crack and now struggling with injuries and everything else and despite spending £800mil + still haven't won fuck all. Cheaty have distorted what you need to do to win the league beyond reasonable means, its broken our sides before. How this gets ignored time and time again I will never know.

It's not about going toe to toe with City. Last 5 years transfer net spend according to Football365 we are 7th just slightly above Nottingham forest in 8th. (bizarrely City are suppostedly 11th).

I also don't think people are demanding FSG out. I am not. I believe they have done plenty of good things for the club. But they are not infallible either.
Fans want them to sort out contracts for our best players because the flip side to that is letting them go for free and then FSG telling us we cannot afford to spend big on replacements blah blah blah looking for value blah blah blah.

Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,707
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16826 on: Today at 08:09:52 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 07:28:35 pm
It's a nice rallying cry, but it's not surprising that it would be divisive.  Since we've won the title, we've averaged 78 points, finishing behind United twice and finishing behind Arsenal in back to back seasons.  When we hoisted the trophy in 2020, if someone told you that Arsenal would back their novice manager to the hilt and quickly they'd finish ahead of us two seasons in a row, you'd been laughed out of the room, but that's what happened.

If we have the greatest team in the world with the greatest manager in the world and finish 3rd, 2nd, 5th, and 3rd after winning the title, you're bound to get some grumblings.  Obviously sportswashers cost us a title (and injuries ruined 2020-21), but even without them, we weren't far ahead of the rest of the pack in the way we were in 18-19 and 19-20.

We consistently talk up the squad, the manager, and how smart we are in the transfer market, but during Klopp's final season last year for example, we didn't strengthen at all during the winter and fell apart down the stretch, costing us a potential late title surge.  If we're so well-run, surely you'd back Klopp to try to win one more title with one final push?  This after failing to get neither of his top DM choices in the summer.

We can't challenge for the title every year (that high expectation is modern football for you), but the question for many really is:  has the club backed the managers the best it can?

We had Klopp for almost a decade.  Did we do everything we could to win?

For Slot's wonderful first season (where multiple trophies could be on the offering thanks to the work he and the squad are doing), are we doing enough to secure as much silverware as possible?

This will be the divisive topic.  I don't think posters who disagree with Keyop are "FSG Out" types.  But many feel we could've (and still should) be backing the manager more.

At the same time, it's also a sigh of relief we don't have some of the shitty owners other clubs have had or the stupidity of how they run themselves (ala Barca) and can only remain "strong" due to the weakness of the other clubs in the league.

good post this
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,086
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #16827 on: Today at 08:59:32 pm »
I've moved a decent discussion out of the contracts thread in to here.
The FSG thread tends to not stay open long because it drifts way off topic.
The discussion moved in to here was about the management of the contracts which deserved to stay in place.
Keep it sensible please folks.
Logged

Offline nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16828 on: Today at 09:29:43 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

 :wellin :wellin :wellin :wellin
Satya vachan :D
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: Virg, Trent &amp; Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #16829 on: Today at 10:07:55 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:54:50 am
That sums up most of the thread - lots of dramatic words like incompetence, arrogance, negligence, and circus.

Incompetence is clubs like Utd for spending £1.6billion across 6 managers to go backwards.
Arrogance is clubs like City for 16 years of blatant cheating and denying 130 charges.
Negligence is clubs like Barca for having to sell corporate boxes on an unfinished stadium just to retain Dani Olmo.
A circus is clubs like Chelsea who sack managers every 2 years, are £800 million in debt, and have players on 8 year contracts.

The rhetoric used on this thread is puzzling for a team that's top of the PL, top of the CL, one game away from Wembley in the LC, and has managed to seamlessly replace one of our best ever managers.

Other fans can only dream of being us, winning what we win, seeing what we see, and being in with a chance of a quadruple for the 3rd time in 4 seasons.

The arrogance and circus is within our own fanbase, for regularly wetting the bed when things don't go our way.

FSG stooge....

Just joking. Agree with every word. I've always said they're not perfect, no owners are, but I genuinely believe the healthy footballing infrastructure, from youth to senior, the club infrastructure (stadium, training ground) and analytics (vindicated in the hiring of Slot) is all on FSG's ideology towards the club.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 416 417 418 419 420 [421]   Go Up
« previous next »
 