Keyops post shows how mad football in general is these days. A proper opinion divider in terms of how vehemently people either agree or disagree with it.



I liked it.



It's a nice rallying cry, but it's not surprising that it would be divisive. Since we've won the title, we've averaged 78 points, finishing behind United twice and finishing behind Arsenal in back to back seasons. When we hoisted the trophy in 2020, if someone told you that Arsenal would back their novice manager to the hilt and quickly they'd finish ahead of us two seasons in a row, you'd been laughed out of the room, but that's what happened.If we have the greatest team in the world with the greatest manager in the world and finish 3rd, 2nd, 5th, and 3rd after winning the title, you're bound to get some grumblings. Obviously sportswashers cost us a title (and injuries ruined 2020-21), but even without them, we weren't far ahead of the rest of the pack in the way we were in 18-19 and 19-20.We consistently talk up the squad, the manager, and how smart we are in the transfer market, but during Klopp's final season last year for example, we didn't strengthen at all during the winter and fell apart down the stretch, costing us a potential late title surge. If we're so well-run, surely you'd back Klopp to try to win one more title with one final push? This after failing to get neither of his top DM choices in the summer.We can't challenge for the title every year (that high expectation is modern football for you), but the question for many really is: has the club backed the managers the best it can?We had Klopp for almost a decade. Did we do everything we could to win?For Slot's wonderful first season (where multiple trophies could be on the offering thanks to the work he and the squad are doing), are we doing enough to secure as much silverware as possible?This will be the divisive topic. I don't think posters who disagree with Keyop are "FSG Out" types. But many feel we could've (and still should) be backing the manager more.At the same time, it's also a sigh of relief we don't have some of the shitty owners other clubs have had or the stupidity of how they run themselves (ala Barca) and can only remain "strong" due to the weakness of the other clubs in the league.