This link just highlights the difference in certain sections of our support. Those who value doing things the Liverpool way, and those who would sell their souls so that can buy all the newest toys the day before they're released and never appreciate anything because there's a newer and shinier toy coming out next month that they just NEEEEEED right now.



There are clubs elsewhere you can support if you want the latter.



As capitalist owners go, we're not doing too badly as it is. Better the devil you know and all that. These owners have overseen the complete turnaround of the club since they took over and no one can say our achievements weren't earned on the pitch. That's good enough for me. I value the success a lot more when it's achieved the right way.