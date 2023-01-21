We beat City, United 7-0, Newcastle & lost only 1 home league game all season. Funny how the "completely dysfunctional midfield" performed at home, but didn't perform away.



It is almost as if it is much easier to play at home.The top sides tend to dominate games at home. Away from home, you need to be able to control the midfield and take the sting out of the game. Quieten thecrowd and above all withstand periods of pressure.The reason our midfield was dysfunctional was that we had a combination of old players who simply didn't have the physicality and press resistance to cope away from home when the opposition got their tails up. Combined with a load of young pups who simply didn't have the experience to see out the tough periods you inevitably get away from home.