Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 594152 times)

Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15120 on: Today at 09:06:37 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:03:51 pm
We beat City, United 7-0, Newcastle & lost only 1 home league game all season. Funny how the "completely dysfunctional midfield" performed at home, but didn't perform away.

I mean, it's not though is it, you tend to have to work harder for points way from home. Teams came after us more away from home. The midfield suffered more away from home.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15121 on: Today at 09:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:06:37 pm
I mean, it's not though is it, you tend to have to work harder for points way from home. Teams came after us more away from home. The midfield suffered more away from home.
What a load of nonsense.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15122 on: Today at 09:13:16 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:03:51 pm
We beat City, United 7-0, Newcastle & lost only 1 home league game all season. Funny how the "completely dysfunctional midfield" performed at home, but didn't perform away.

It is almost as if it is much easier to play at home.

The top sides tend to dominate games at home. Away from home, you need to be able to control the midfield and take the sting out of the game. Quieten the 
crowd and above all withstand periods of pressure.

The reason our midfield was dysfunctional was that we had a combination of old players who simply didn't have the physicality and press resistance to cope away from home when the opposition got their tails up. Combined with a load of young pups who simply didn't have the experience to see out the tough periods you inevitably get away from home.
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15123 on: Today at 09:13:27 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:03:51 pm
We beat City, United 7-0, Newcastle & lost only 1 home league game all season. Funny how the "completely dysfunctional midfield" performed at home, but didn't perform away.


Yep lets ignore

Man City 4-1 liverpool
Real Madrid 1-0 liverpool
Bournemouth 1-0 liverpool
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Wolves 3-0 liverpool
Brighton 2-1 liverpool
Brighton 3-0 liverpool
Brentford 3-1 liverpool
Man City 3-2 liverpool
Man Utd 2-1 liverpool
Napoli 4-1 liverpool
Arsenal 3-2 liverpool
Notts forest 1-0 liverpool
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds

Dont get carried away with the end of season run dont forget the collapse against spurs and Southampton.


Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15124 on: Today at 09:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:05:23 pm
Alison 31
Matip 31
Van Dijk 30
Hendo 33
Thiago 33
Mane 31
Firmino 31
Salah 31
Milner 36

That was a massive chunk of our first team let alone the squad klopp is basically rebuilding on a budget not fit for a relegation battle, how he can possibly say its not an ageing squad is beyond belief.
A lot of those players arent regulars and 3 of them don't even play for LFC anymore.
Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15125 on: Today at 09:14:27 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:10:33 pm
What a load of nonsense.

Yes complete nonsense no one in the history of the league has ever had far better results at home and home advantage definitely isn't a thing.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15126 on: Today at 09:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:13:27 pm

Yep lets ignore

Man City 4-1 liverpool
Real Madrid 1-0 liverpool
Bournemouth 1-0 liverpool
Liverpool 2-5 Real Madrid
Wolves 3-0 liverpool
Brighton 2-1 liverpool
Brighton 3-0 liverpool
Brentford 3-1 liverpool
Man City 3-2 liverpool
Man Utd 2-1 liverpool
Napoli 4-1 liverpool
Arsenal 3-2 liverpool
Notts forest 1-0 liverpool
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds

Dont get carried away with the end of season run dont forget the collapse against spurs and Southampton.
What part of "but didn't perform away" don't you understand?
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15127 on: Today at 09:17:31 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:14:14 pm
At lot of those players arent regulars and 3 of them don't even play for LFC anymore.

All but one played for us last season and at the very least 5 are/were.
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15128 on: Today at 09:17:55 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:15:57 pm
What part of "but didn't perform away" don't you understand?

And what part of having to rebuild an aging squad ageing didnt you understand, oh but its ok because we are good at home, its strange how most teams are better at home, you dont win anything being crap away from home, up until a few weeks ago all of those players were playing for us bar mane, so yea we have an ageing squad to rebuild FACT.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15129 on: Today at 09:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:17:55 pm
And what part of having to rebuild an aging squad ageing squad didnt you understand, oh but its ok because we are good at home, its strange how most teams are better at home, you dont win anything being crap away from home.
The squad is no older than all the other top teams, that's my point.
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15130 on: Today at 09:20:25 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:19:32 pm
The squad is no older than all the other top teams, that's my point.


I give up oh my word.
Offline classycarra

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15131 on: Today at 09:20:30 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:14:14 pm
At lot of those players arent regulars and 3 of them don't even play for LFC anymore.
you were talking about the last five years and said there wasn't an ageing squad. then you were shown evidence of the age increases (versus the rest of the league) of the last four seasons, and given a list of older players that contributed to us being the third oldest side in the league, and now you've moved the goalposts to the squad since Milner Firmino et al left - weren't you just complaining about people not sticking to the facts?
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15132 on: Today at 09:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 09:20:25 pm

I give up oh my word.
Because you know you typing nonsense, City just won the the treble with 2 midfielders who were as old as ours.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15133 on: Today at 09:24:00 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:19:32 pm
The squad is no older than all the other top teams, that's my point.

If our squad is no older than others how the fuck did we have the 3rd oldest starting lineup in the League?
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15134 on: Today at 09:24:53 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:23:55 pm
Because you know you typing nonsense, City just won the the treble with 2 midfielders who were as old as ours.

Who else was old? 2 players are not a team.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15135 on: Today at 09:25:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:17:31 pm
All but one played for us last season and at the very least 5 are/were.
They played, but not all at once. Havey Elliot was are most used outfield player.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15136 on: Today at 09:26:08 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:25:52 pm
They played, but not all at once. Harvey Elliot was are most used outfield player.
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15137 on: Today at 09:26:58 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:25:52 pm
They played, but not all at once. Havey Elliot was are most used outfield player.

Probably because they were injured. Alisson, Van Dijk, Thiago, Henderson and Salah are regulars.
Online DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15138 on: Today at 09:27:46 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:23:55 pm
Because you know you typing nonsense, City just won the the treble with 2 midfielders who were as old as ours.

Yes, it's definitely not you spouting utter shite.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15139 on: Today at 09:28:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:24:53 pm
Who else was old? 2 players are not a team.
Our staring eleven at the back end of last season had 3 outfield players over 30, not much difference.
Offline classycarra

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15140 on: Today at 09:30:06 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:25:52 pm
They played, but not all at once. Havey Elliot was are most used outfield player.
Elliot played the ninth most minutes of LFC players in the leeague (eight, excluding Allison)

Source of facts here https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/mins_played
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15141 on: Today at 09:30:23 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:25:52 pm
They played, but not all at once. Havey Elliot was are most used outfield player.

This is the crux of the problem we had a midfield that consisted of kids and pensioners with no players anywhere near the peak of their powers. You brought up City they had the likes of Rodri, Phillips, Foden and Bernardo Silva between the ages of 23 and 28.
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15142 on: Today at 09:30:24 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:23:55 pm
Because you know you typing nonsense, City just won the the treble with 2 midfielders who were as old as ours.

We will have to agree to disagree with whos talking nonsense Im afraid I will leave it there mr Henry.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15143 on: Today at 09:31:50 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:25:52 pm
They played, but not all at once. Havey Elliot was are most used outfield player.

Against Fulham first game of the season we had 6 players aged 30 or over starting the game. The last time that happened was 1994.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15144 on: Today at 09:32:21 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:27:46 pm
Yes, it's definitely not you spouting utter shite.
Nope, the people spouting utter shite is the cry babies  who exaggerate everything negative.
Online Asam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15145 on: Today at 09:33:20 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:28:38 pm
Our staring eleven at the back end of last season had 3 outfield players over 30, not much difference.

The issue isnt the age its the lack of running power and agility we had in our midfield, irrespective of the age the necessary attributes we required from our midfield werent there, and this is why we are being linked with so many midfielders this season, so whilst the point about might be true its really not worth fixating on is it?
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15146 on: Today at 09:33:21 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:32:21 pm
Nope, the people spouting utter shite is the cry babies  who exaggerate everything negative.


Well maybe thats because it was hard to take many positives from that shower of shit last year, unless you can find a positive in 14 defeats, being 2-0 up at home in the champions league and conceding 5, or getting absolutely smashed by napoli, or getting v smashed 3-0 to Brighton or a great defeat to nottingham forest or losing at home to leeds who got relegated or having the worst away record in the league or finishing outside the top 4, Im struggling to see the positives.
Offline classycarra

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15147 on: Today at 09:33:51 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:32:21 pm
Nope, the people spouting utter shite is the cry babies  who exaggerate everything negative.
i don't think exaggerating in the opposite direction has particularly helped your cause mate!
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15148 on: Today at 09:35:56 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:30:06 pm
Elliot played the ninth most minutes of LFC players in the leeague (eight, excluding Allison)

Source of facts here https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/mins_played

Will you fuck off with your facts, it's getting so nobody can spout utter bollocks without getting pulled up any more.
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15149 on: Today at 09:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:31:50 pm
Against Fulham first game of the season we had 6 players aged 30 or over starting the game.
And the last home game of the season against Villa we had 3, what's your point?
Offline classycarra

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15150 on: Today at 09:40:37 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:38:05 pm
And the last home game of the season against Villa we had 3, what's your point?
We had four. Allison, VVD, Henderson, Salah
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15151 on: Today at 09:40:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:30:06 pm
Elliot played the ninth most minutes of LFC players in the leeague (eight, excluding Allison)

Source of facts here https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/mins_played
Harvey Elliot played in more LFC games than any outfield player, nothing I wrote is incorrect.
Offline classycarra

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15152 on: Today at 09:43:05 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:40:39 pm
Harvey Elliot played in more LFC games than any outfield player, nothing I wrote is incorrect.
Elliot played in the seventh most game of LFC players in the leeague (sixth, excluding Allison)

32 games, joint with VVD. Behind Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson

Source of facts here https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/players/appearances
Online istvan kozma

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15153 on: Today at 09:43:06 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:40:37 pm
We had four. Allison, VVD, Henderson, Salah
Outfield players. Btw Allison & Salah's age is really starting to show in their performances, need replacing ASAP. ::)
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #15154 on: Today at 09:43:35 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:38:05 pm
And the last home game of the season against Villa we had 3, what's your point?

Fucking hell lad you can't even get that right.

Ali, VVD, Hendo and Mo started.
