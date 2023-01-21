Wonder what the sentiment of posters would be if Mac was the only 1st team level signing we do this transfer window? Would pro FSG still be happy with their approach?



Still think it is more accurate to say "not anti" FSG as I don't think any of us who have argued the counter are for them as such - certainly not above the club as a whole.To your point though I would be saying that there has been a clear systemic failure to resolve a glaring problem beyond any we have had in the last 3 or 4 years. When we needs 1 CB or 1 CM you could settle with the argument that the players who were available at a price or time we as a club (being the collective of Klopp, Edwards/Ward, Gordon etc who judge player fit and value) thought was appropriate - rightly or wrongly of course as certainly the year we sold Lovren it wouldn't have taken a world class CB to just provide an option but if it is just one player you need to round out the squad I can see people at the top going "we can manage through this season until Player X is available" and not want a stop gap player - think part of Klopp's philosophy is avoiding stop gap players due to it being unfair on them to come and sit on the bench all year waiting for someone else to get injuredAnyway - I digress.This year, when we have had so many outgoings in one position then it is imperative we get 3 CM in and when you need numbers as well as quality then you can't argue that we are better waiting for that one special player - sometimes you need to add a 7/10 player and get them through the door to ensure squad completeness to ensure we have the players to match the minutes that will be needed.If they fail this summer to get the squad to where it needs to be (or damn close - if we miss out on our first choice for some reason and get a 2nd choice who is still really good I will be more lenient unless it happens with every player where you then ask what is going on) I would hope they would actively go to market and accept that they aren't the right people to take the club forward.I will ask though - as I have seen his name pop up loads of late (almost as if now he has won a cup perception has changed) - since when did everyone love Rice? I'm sure he has been roundly mocked (especially at the prices talked about in the past) as a nobody England player who isn't good enough. Has he improved that dramatically this year? Is it just that people have seen him more due to West Ham's Conference League run? What changed with the perception of him?