You need to look at how much Bellingham will have cost Madrid in three years time. Amortise his transfer fee over six years. Include how much he will have cost in wages and fees.



Then do the same to Mo's last deal.



Then workout the resale value in three years time and the deals aren't that far apart.



Yes, I'm sure Real Madrid said similar four years ago when they decided to shell out about a quarter of a billion Euros for Hazard's fee and wages. Or Barcelona six years ago when they laid out about 300 million Euros, after bonuses, agent fees, and five years of salary, on a 20 year-old who was supposed to be the next big thing.Both turned out to be crocks that they couldn't give away, let alone resale. There is no "resale value" when you pay so much, the player refuses to leave, or turns out to be injury prone.Rather than trying to rationalize foolish decisions, learn from them. Ask Barcelona how many CL's they have won and how their finances have done since shelling out more than a billion for Dembele, Coutinho, De Jong, Griezmann, etc.I'll give you a head start on the answers: "Zero" and "not very well", respectively.Oh, and "Mo's last deal" didn't make any more sense than the dopey Barcelona deals. Never again should LFC send Rushie to go to a player's summer palace to plead with him to accept a 400k a week contract. Embarrassing and reeks of desperation.Thanks to our goalkeeper, we managed to finish ahead of another club whose combined starting eleven's wages probably barely exceeds that figure.Better to hire people who can scout young players, recruit them, and train them to play football as we want them to play. Go to South America, and figure out how to bring their young talent to LFC. Before they cost 80 or 100 million.If you don't know how, hire the people at Brighton or Benfica who do.