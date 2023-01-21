It could be that of course, but Id be surprised my self.If I were told my boss would interfere less and let me get on with stuff more myself, Id be fucking made up
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"
Get the fucking cash out and back Jurgen to the hilt you c*nts!
With all due respect, we need to see more from our new attackers before we can say this. Luis Diaz does not look the same player he was, Nunez is raw and can be brilliant or totally shit in the same match. Gakpo looks good but not sure how many goals he can get in a season as a striker. Jota is amazing but to me his best position is in the middle as he does not have the explosive pace that Salah/Mane use to have.
If we had bought one midfielder who could actually score a goal last summer we would of finished in The European cup places.
ffs the season's been over for bloody AGES now, and we STILL haven't signed anyone!!
The investment talk went pretty fucking quiet didn't it?
You're not wrong.PL goals:Fabinho: 0Henderson: 0Milner: 0Thiago: 0Keita: 0Ox: 1Jones: 3Bajcetic: 1Elliott: 1Carvalho: 2A poor return to say the least.
I'd still be amazed if anything ever comes from that.
