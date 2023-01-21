American owners can certainly be very hands on.
Steinbrenner at Yankees and Jones at the Cowboys being the best examples.
How much are FSG responsible for the three-year hangover after winning the title?
Their role in the negligence and complacency exhibited in the last three years would appear to boil down to:
A FSG are hands on, and made the decisions not to recruit more players, especially a top quality defender in 2020 and a midfielder in 2021 or 2022.
B FSG are hands off, and others made the decision not to recruit the above.
C Others made the decision to recruit, but FSG refused to spend the money.
D Recruitment was hampered by division and internal conflict within the club, that FSG could not/did not address.
In the past year, I suspect FSG has been preoccupied with the search for buyers/investors. Given that Mike Gordon has returned, I suspect the search is over.