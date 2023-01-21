« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13320 on: Yesterday at 06:48:42 pm
You really shouldn't have to put up with this shit Dave, they should respect your decision to pretend that you don't read every FSG post.



McSquared

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13321 on: Yesterday at 06:52:11 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:26:59 pm
No, but WAP is just reinforcing how good of a decision it was since it was Roy who pointed out he didn't say he lied which I conceded. Good try by him though, maybe next time.

Edit: And honestly to be 100% clear, WAP used kids getting shot in the US as a talking point so he's dirt in my eyes. I'll never take him off ignore and will never willingly read anything he writes.

He must be gutted
A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13322 on: Yesterday at 06:52:16 pm
I recall Jurgen talking many times about finding solutions to problems, and that is one thing he enjoys the challenge of...and is why he is one of the best managers around.

Does anybody else think he's perhaps performed a bit of a masterstroke, yet again.....with the development of Jones and him rising to the challenge in terms of consistency along with the change of role for Trent (looks like a prime Xabi / Pirlo...with a shit load more mobility compared to both of them)

This may make our summer spending a hell of a lot easier....perhaps only 1-2 midfielders, with another appropriate defender coming in to balance at the back?

If this is so, once again - he's outperformed FSG's financial contribution to the squad in terms of injection of capital.

Has he found YET another genius way to circumvent the financial parameters FSG impose on the club, following their investment in infrastructure, high wage bill and complete reluctance to exercise any flexibility with our finances to fund transfers?
Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13323 on: Yesterday at 06:55:08 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:52:11 pm
He must be gutted

He seemingly is based on Machae's quotes. Quite weird honestly.
jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13324 on: Yesterday at 07:20:48 pm
We all know that John Henry was over here recently and I would imagine that Klopp made it quite clear who he wanted, transfer wise. I prefer it when we make quick transfers and they are quiet ones rather than the type who are getting spoken about on a daily level by various journalists. I always remembered being made up when we signed Fab for example and that was done so quickly and efficiently. I am hoping for some of those types of transfers, rather than the over hyped ones which everyone seems so keen on getting.


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13325 on: Yesterday at 08:34:33 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:20:48 pm
We all know that John Henry was over here recently and I would imagine that Klopp made it quite clear who he wanted, transfer wise. I prefer it when we make quick transfers and they are quiet ones rather than the type who are getting spoken about on a daily level by various journalists. I always remembered being made up when we signed Fab for example and that was done so quickly and efficiently. I am hoping for some of those types of transfers, rather than the over hyped ones which everyone seems so keen on getting.

The club are not into that. Didnt Ljinders say they only really want exceptional youngsters or the real top quality world class players.
royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13326 on: Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:00:59 pm
Whether its FSG or Moshiri it's still the same principle. None of them have played or managed any of these sports at a high level. FSG's success with the Red Sox was because they hired good people and let them run the franchise. FSG's success with LFC is because they hired good people and let them run the franchise. I don't know or care about how they are doing with the Penguins but I would hazard a guess that if the Penguins win a Stanley Cup it's not going to be because John Henry was on the bench directing strategy of the forecheck but because they got the best coach and GM they could and let them make those decisions.

Moshiri was always doomed to fail because he's a stooge for an Oligarch but if he had hired good people and let them run Everton they probably wouldn't be as badly screwed as they are now. Clearly he was never capable of doing so and whether in the UK or US both sets of fans would be right in wanting him out as an owner for never realizing this fact that he's a terrible owner who shouldn't be making decisions.

Now if you want to say that FSG should know better than Moshiri then I 100% agree with you which is why I am saying and have been saying that more scrutiny should be on Edwards, Ward, and the rest of the recruitment/contract team as to why all of these decisions were made and who was making them. They clearly shouldn't be doing so any further and if FSG can't recognize that then they too are the problem at that point. Obviously Ward is already out the door but it is a bizarre situation where seemingly he's still going to guide our Summer window. Why? If the only person that ever speaks is Klopp then that does everyone a disservice. Hopefully it changes sooner over there where there is more access and accountability for the organization as a whole.

Of course the team would be great with a midfield next year but the problem here is assuming the people we get are an actual fit and are at the level needed. I don't think it's fair to say that our recent transfer business gives 100% confidence that will be the case. And if it's not then you have the other depth issues as we're seeing now due to having to cover up for that issue.

I think it's just splitting hairs at that point as far as lied vs. miscommunicated. I concede your point though.

Its a peculiar one this. In November a number of back room staff left after Edwards had long since left. Im not aware of them hiring anyone new to fill those gaps, nor to fill the post deserted by Mike Gordon. So even by your yardstick, theyre falling some distance short arent they?


Dave McCoy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13327 on: Yesterday at 10:10:19 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:51:32 pm
Its a peculiar one this. In November a number of back room staff left after Edwards had long since left. Im not aware of them hiring anyone new to fill those gaps, nor to fill the post deserted by Mike Gordon. So even by your yardstick, theyre falling some distance short arent they?

I think in theory yes. The problem is neither Hogan or Ward actually answer questions publicly so it's all conjecture. So all we're left to go on is contracts and transfers, are they good or bad? Seem clearly trending in the bad column based on results at the moment. If that continues then yes FSG need to change or find someone to sell to as this isn't the US and they will lose quite a bit of value.

This is double sided though in that for people to say they "took their eyes off the ball" means they stopped thinking of the value of the franchise and what is necessary to keep that value of the franchise up and that's for the people they hire to do a good job. It's just not a logical thing to think someone will willingly do things that will lose them money on something that is supposed to make them money. They may make bad choices that ultimately does lose them money but those are not the same thing.
redk84

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13328 on: Yesterday at 11:01:19 pm
So we built our first winning team from the limited funds provided, big sales and near perfect acquisition over a couple windows.

We then did not build on that team sufficiently, extended alot of contracts inflating wages and that team grew old together in the main.
Now we have the same Limited funds but no big sales likely and about half the team to bring in still...aswell as staff to help identify them.

Quite naive allround the last couple years, but apart from the time wasted for klopp as others have mentioned we have to hope lessons have been learned.

From what I gather we can spend more (reasonably not to oil club/ chelsea/united levels) but whether we do or don't the strategy from this point onwards is key. I hope that meeting that took place was a productive one..

If FSG don't have the appetite for it they need to ask themselves some questions, if they do they need to rake advantage of a once in a lifetime coach



WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13329 on: Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm
They almost wrote off 2 seasons including this one, hate to think what our situation would be had Ali not scored that header.


FLRed67

  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13330 on: Yesterday at 11:08:14 pm
American owners can certainly be very hands on.

Steinbrenner at Yankees and Jones at the Cowboys being the best examples.

How much are FSG responsible for the three-year hangover after winning the title?

Their role in the negligence and complacency exhibited in the last three years would appear to boil down to:

A FSG are hands on, and made the decisions not to recruit more players, especially a top quality defender in 2020 and a midfielder in 2021 or 2022.
B FSG are hands off, and others made the decision not to recruit the above.
C Others made the decision to recruit, but FSG refused to spend the money.
D Recruitment was hampered by division and internal conflict within the club, that FSG could not/did not address.

In the past year, I suspect FSG has been preoccupied with the search for buyers/investors. Given that Mike Gordon has returned, I suspect the search is over.




 
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13331 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm
They're a big organisation so should be able to concentrate on more than one thing at a time.


Hysterical Fool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #13332 on: Today at 03:51:51 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:20:48 pm
We all know that John Henry was over here recently and I would imagine that Klopp made it quite clear who he wanted, transfer wise. I prefer it when we make quick transfers and they are quiet ones rather than the type who are getting spoken about on a daily level by various journalists. I always remembered being made up when we signed Fab for example and that was done so quickly and efficiently. I am hoping for some of those types of transfers, rather than the over hyped ones which everyone seems so keen on getting.

Agree. And I am sure that Jurgen, John Henry, and the Boss had all discussed this both in person and virtually and continue to do so every week.
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.
