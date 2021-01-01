« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 458093 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,131
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12840 on: Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm
Let me try and understand the process of trying to sign Bellingham. Last year if you went to BD you would need to pay upwards of 100mil to sign him. As we all saw his performances have been sublime and he is turning out to be world class.So what on earth did LFC expect to pay this summer. His price was only going to go up. Did they think we could get him on the cheap. Honestly the club is a joke. What will happen is they will give one year contracts to ox and Millie and tell us all its because were not in the champions league. Dont be surprised to see Arthur also. That will cheer everyone up.

I kept saying this last summer, it made no sense. He'll probably have a good World Cup and another good year with Dortmund, we knew the market was starting to pick up as well. His price was only going to go up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12841 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 05:55:21 pm
United, Chelsea, Spurs, City & Arsenal.

Genuinely. The man is the best manager in the world & there's absolutely no doubt if he had been at any of those clubs, with the investment they have in the playing squad, he'd have won more

I dont want to sound like Im defending FSG but the notion Arsenal and Spurs have invested more in their playing squad in the last 5-7 years than Liverpool simply isnt true.

Unless you are equating net transfer spend to total investment in the playing squad and discounting wages. The counter argument is that Klopps success at these clubs would have equated to bigger revenues and therefore more ability to spend on wages. That may be true for Arsenal, to a degree, but theres no way Spurs are getting near Liverpools revenues no matter what success they have over a 5 year period.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12842 on: Yesterday at 09:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:44:49 pm
I fucking hate cats as well mate ;)


I knew you were a wrong'un.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,558
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12843 on: Yesterday at 09:52:01 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,541
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12844 on: Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 09:03:49 pm
The club, Jurgen and everyone who deals with recruitment have made
a complete mess of our club, we were The world's best only a couple or three years ago.
Bob Paisley knew, Alex Ferguson knew, I knew that you have to build a team from a position of power and not when you are in the doldrums.
For a Top club to all of a sudden need three , four or even five finished articles just to keep tabs with our rivals is a disgrace.
Hang your heads you unprofessional bastards..

So Jurgen is an unprofessional bastard?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12845 on: Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:11:39 pm
I don't think we would have. Thats my opinion. We might have done, but I don't think we would have.

Klopp said we had to massively stretch ourselves financially to make the Gakpo deal happen. If we had the 60-80m burning a hole in our pocket, why was that such a financial stretch?

Because that is money earmarked for a midfielder?
Logged
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,850
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12846 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Stan. on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
Because that is money earmarked for a midfielder?

Ok well we can still buy that midfielder for £40m then seeing as we used half the Touchameni money still left. But we never had enough to buy Bellingham.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12847 on: Yesterday at 10:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:45:01 pm
I kept saying this last summer, it made no sense. He'll probably have a good World Cup and another good year with Dortmund, we knew the market was starting to pick up as well. His price was only going to go up.

Because Dortmund were clear that Bellingham was going nowhere last summer.

In the same way they blocked all attempts by ManU to buy Sancho a year before they did.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,725
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12848 on: Yesterday at 10:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:44:49 pm
I fucking hate cats as well mate ;)
:lmao

That explains so much


You and Sir Harvest Fields
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Stan.

  • drinks warm piss, and come back to him when Owen actually joins utd. Until then leeeeeave Micky aloooone!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,201
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12849 on: Yesterday at 10:40:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
Ok well we can still buy that midfielder for £40m then seeing as we used half the Touchameni money still left. But we never had enough to buy Bellingham.

I dont think the Tchouameni money has been spent so will form part of this summers (midfield) budget. The club found the extra to buy Gakpo because he became available and at a decent price.  I believe our aim last summer was to sign Tchouameni and Nunez and only one came off.  Highly unlikely a large investment intended for midfield would just be spent elsewhereif we needed a midfielder then and didnt get our man, that need doesnt go away.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm by Stan. »
Logged
Someday soon everyone will know the truth.  96 never forgotten.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,792
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12850 on: Yesterday at 10:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:44:49 pm
I fucking hate cats as well mate ;)

Pussy's out!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,850
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12851 on: Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Stan. on Yesterday at 10:40:57 pm
I dont think the Tchouameni money has been spent so will form part of this summers (midfield) budget. The club found the extra to buy Gakpo because he became available and at a decent price.  I believe our aim last summer was to sign Tchouameni and Nunez and only one came off.  Highly unlikely a large investment intended for midfield would just be spent elsewhereif we needed a midfielder then and didnt get our man, that need doesnt go away.

Ok thats your opinion, i dont agree with it. Ultimately i guess we will see.
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12852 on: Yesterday at 10:48:56 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 04:30:59 pm
Not at the level that will ever make them competitive at the top of the PL like people want.

Also, a quick google shows Bloom has bought shares and given interest free loans, which means he expects that money back.

He doesnt, hes at the Albion for good, it goes back generations.

It was all directors loan inwards, occasionally he converts some to share capital.

Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12853 on: Yesterday at 10:53:42 pm »
Quote from: daindan on Yesterday at 04:04:03 pm
Based on the prices quoted for who we are linked with and how much 2 will cost and Bellingham at 130m being to expensive.

The Telegraph said that fee wouldve take the majority of the summer 2023 budget.  So we could be looking at say £175m?
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12854 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:59:14 pm
Would that be the Arsenal who called out Kroenke got him to get out his cheque book and are now reaping the rewards.

Correct.

In the two years to 31 May 2022 Arsenal player trading cost £205m, which almost matches the £217m pumped in by Kroenkes US holding company in that period.

Notice how Kroenke stopped being slagged off by the fanbase, bar Morgan, some time back.  He changed policy.

Without his money they wouldnt have signed Partey, White, Odegaard, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu and would be looking at fighting for Europa League spots.


Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,583
  • Legacy fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12855 on: Yesterday at 11:27:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:43:51 pm
Ok thats your opinion, i dont agree with it. Ultimately i guess we will see.
A bigger issue than Bellingham is what the plan is for the long term future of the club. Talk of a sale, then minor investment and still nothing materialising. As others have alluded to, this summer is make or break and if the transfer budget is what has been reported, something is going to give.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,948
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12856 on: Yesterday at 11:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:26:17 pm
So Jurgen is an unprofessional bastard?

not going to give Mr Snr the pleasure of quoting his awful post, but wow, that take some beating as the worst post of the week here. Talk about nasty and ungrateful bullshit.

Thing is, Klopp will know they messed up, no one is perfect, they didnt predict the injuries and the downfall of Fabinho either, so everything combined, it ended up being a nightmare. But imagine a fan calling him out like that? Dreadful stuff. Although I think hes got previous on this forum!
Logged

Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12857 on: Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 11:27:40 pm
A bigger issue than Bellingham is what the plan is for the long term future of the club. Talk of a sale, then minor investment and still nothing materialising. As others have alluded to, this summer is make or break and if the transfer budget is what has been reported, something is going to give.

But ignore the low £100m.

Thats been posted by a couple of doom-mongers, thats all.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,780
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12858 on: Yesterday at 11:49:47 pm »
Remember what Pearce said about Alisson?

Jurgen Klopp has turned to other targets to solve Liverpool's goalkeeping crisis after their interest in original target Alisson Becker ended.

The Roma shot stopper had been heavily linked with a move to Anfield this summer after being labelled by many as the man to solve the Red's goalkeeping dilemma. However it was reported earlier this month that Liverpool had been priced out of a move for the keeper with Roma holding out for 90m for their number one and Klopp's men refusing to meet their demands.

Although the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea remain interested in the Brazilian, Liverpool's attention have now turned elsewhere as their search for a new goalkeeper continues, and Liverpool Echo journalist James Pearce has provided an update on the Reds' pursuit of a new keeper.

Its never really been the clubs style to say anything about transfers. They tend to do the business quietly. Hence Im not sure if theres any truth in the reports. Theres no benefit in saying that the club have ended interest. So either its a deliberate negotiating tactic (which I doubt) or else its the journalist putting 2 and 2 together. I dont believe that anyone really knows.

It generates clicks and I think the story will run and run.

Having said that I dont think one midfield player will sort out our problems as one bad injury could weaken the team. Unfortunately the transfer rutting season may have started early. Who knows?
Logged
#JFT97

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12859 on: Today at 12:23:52 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:12:14 pm
There's some fucking rats in here trying to pin shit on the Boss,you should all find another club,City and Newcastle have some billionaires that would love your support.

And the Dutch and Portuguese leagues cannot ever be compared to the PL or Bundesliga.

FSG above all bunch of twats haven't got clue.

I think this is a reductive argument. No one is saying its ALL Klopps fault - but I think he too has a part to play in all this. Ignoring some of his missteps while only celebrating his achievements puts him on a pedestal that goes against the very fabric of the man (at least, the man he seems to be).

Its ok, weve had a rough year. Have we not had these before? Have we forgotten the 90s and 00s? Fuck me you guys have some short fucking memories.

I think the level headed ones are just saying it could be worse, and for a lot of the last 30 years HAS been fucking worse. Its one bad season, get a bit of a grip.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12860 on: Today at 01:01:29 am »
I would partly agree had he been given the backing,I'm convinced that they promised him that to get him signed again.

Fact is that they could rebuild were they willing to use the company to fund it and I have stuck up for them for a few seasons now,even when they refused to build up the title winning team,all we get are hollow promises and shit excuses.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12861 on: Today at 01:04:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
Ok well we can still buy that midfielder for £40m then seeing as we used half the Touchameni money still left. But we never had enough to buy Bellingham.

We do or at least the company does and we would not be in this position had they not sat on their arses twiddling their thumbs.

It's isn't the Bellingham news that has me pissed off,it's the fact that we've heard it all before time and time again.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:13 am by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12862 on: Today at 02:33:18 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:24:55 pm
Remember what happened to Leeds?

Huge spending spree with borrowed money, one bad season and the whole pack of cards came crashing down.

Where we are going wrong is simply were spending too much of our revenue on wages, not leaving enough for transfers. My suspicion is the thought last summer was lets wait until we can get Bobby, Naby, Ox off the wage bill in the summer coming and then strengthen the midfield, what no one considered was that our form would just fall of a cliff in quite the way it has. Even if we werent quite as good as last season we should have still been good enough for top 4 was probably the assumption made.



This is exactly it. In my mind, we were looking at offloading Ox in the summer and until he got injured, was looking like it might happen. Then he got injured, so we couldnt get him off the books. Naby looked really good in key parts of the season last year, had a good run of games and the hope was that his injuries were past him, hed kick on and wed see if it made sense offering a new contract based on his performances this season. As luck would have it, he broke down again. That and Hendo and Fabs form falling out its arse have just piled onto the problems.

Everything Klopp has said from the start of the window till we were scrambling for cover made sense at the times he said it. When he said we didnt need anyone, everyone was fit, healthy amount of competition for places was there, and it was a matter of finding the right teams for the right games. When he changed his tune we had Naby, Hendo and Thiago and Ox back on the treatment table. When you make a statement when having 8 or 9 midfielders to then having 5 - both statements can be true.

So I dont get when people bring up the Melo thing like some sort of gotcha - both things he said at the time are consistent with the situation at the time. This idea that hes at loggerheads with the ownership is complete fantasy. Do they disagree sometimes ? Of course they must. But I think that these guys are on the same page on things most of the time so its equally important to accept that any failings has to be viewed as part of the whole.

Sometimes shit happens. You dont throw the baby out with the bath water though.
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #12863 on: Today at 02:44:19 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:01:29 am
I would partly agree had he been given the backing,I'm convinced that they promised him that to get him signed again.

Fact is that they could rebuild were they willing to use the company to fund it and I have stuck up for them for a few seasons now,even when they refused to build up the title winning team,all we get are hollow promises and shit excuses.

Do you think that Klopp has no agency? So theyve said, there is this money to spend but WE get to decide how you spend it.

I dont think thats at all the case - I think that everyone looked at where we were at the end of the season, realised that the midfield was probably going to be OK for the season and therefore only really needed one big signing this season to tie it all back together. They probably saw that Bobby was about to leave, Sadio had gone and thought fuck me, the forward line is looking a bit thin at the moment and invested it that way instead. Also probably looked at the market and thought, well there wasnt really anyone in there at the moment that represented good value (a misjudgment maybe now with the likes of Mac Alister and Caicedo showing there was) , so well keep our powder dry.

Did anyone, ANYONE, foresee the problems we were going to have in the midfield after the season we had last year? If you did, give me tomorrows lottery numbers or you should quit your day job and be in football management.

I think theres so much revisionism at times its painful.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 317 318 319 320 321 [322]   Go Up
« previous next »
 