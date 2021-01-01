Remember what happened to Leeds?



Huge spending spree with borrowed money, one bad season and the whole pack of cards came crashing down.



Where we are going wrong is simply were spending too much of our revenue on wages, not leaving enough for transfers. My suspicion is the thought last summer was lets wait until we can get Bobby, Naby, Ox off the wage bill in the summer coming and then strengthen the midfield, what no one considered was that our form would just fall of a cliff in quite the way it has. Even if we werent quite as good as last season we should have still been good enough for top 4 was probably the assumption made.







This is exactly it. In my mind, we were looking at offloading Ox in the summer and until he got injured, was looking like it might happen. Then he got injured, so we couldnt get him off the books. Naby looked really good in key parts of the season last year, had a good run of games and the hope was that his injuries were past him, hed kick on and wed see if it made sense offering a new contract based on his performances this season. As luck would have it, he broke down again. That and Hendo and Fabs form falling out its arse have just piled onto the problems.Everything Klopp has said from the start of the window till we were scrambling for cover made sense at the times he said it. When he said we didnt need anyone, everyone was fit, healthy amount of competition for places was there, and it was a matter of finding the right teams for the right games. When he changed his tune we had Naby, Hendo and Thiago and Ox back on the treatment table. When you make a statement when having 8 or 9 midfielders to then having 5 - both statements can be true.So I dont get when people bring up the Melo thing like some sort of gotcha - both things he said at the time are consistent with the situation at the time. This idea that hes at loggerheads with the ownership is complete fantasy. Do they disagree sometimes ? Of course they must. But I think that these guys are on the same page on things most of the time so its equally important to accept that any failings has to be viewed as part of the whole.Sometimes shit happens. You dont throw the baby out with the bath water though.