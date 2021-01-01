To revisit a question you guys discussed in detail a couple of months ago.
Would you never entertain Middle East money, in terms of owners or part owners, taking the high moral ground in a sport almost complete devoid of it?
(Very old) Ratcliffe only has eyes for ManU, for example. FSG have a 100% self interest model of never, ever subsidising player spend. There are no doubt many others of the same ilk. LFC in their hands would be more of the same.
The EPL is a money league, more so almost by the month. Spurs are reportedly hoping to beat us to a Qatari fund. European football likewise, outside of Germany.
Seriously, a Boehly/Kroenke or Qatari/Saudi ownership, appears to be the only way in 2023 to compete.
So important to get it right financially, that is, not with tight arses, or liars. We could spend 5 or 10 years with another Lerner, Hicks.
Either way, I dont think FSG and their model will cut it anymore in this new environment. How the hell can Klopp deliver trophies again, if Newcastle, Chelsea, Arsenal and the Mancs x 2 are seriously outspending them in every window?