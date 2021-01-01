This is my worry also.



I think it's pretty much inevitable, unfortunately. Quite natural in such situations too. A seller will always make good use of a purchasers desperation.To be honest, I'm surprised by FSG on this one. You don't get to be mega rich by being stupid. All common sense tells you that you address issues as and when they arrise, because doing so costs you less than chasing the problem once the wheels come off.People with vision actually anticipate problems and look to prevent them with good maintenance. That's basic good practice. If your roof loses some tiles you address those tiles. You don't wait until the rain pours in and wrecks your interior and the next gale gets in and rips half of your roof off before you act. That's when you are desperate and you have to pay megabucks to fix something you could have rectified for a fraction of the cost earlier on.It's madness really, and I'm a person who has been fairly happy with FSG too. Sadly, it looks like FSG have been awful at protecting and maintaining what was built here since they appointed Klopp.The way it's gone with them, it only makes sense to me if they were looking to milk the upward curve for all it was worth before bailing out with their profit before the peak started waning. Thing is, they're still here though. They didn't bail at the peak, but they've done nothing to address the areas leading to the decline. This leaves us all in some sort of rudderless malaise until they either step up or sell up.