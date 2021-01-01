I'm trying to keep an open mind about prospective new owners, and not make rash statements about binning the whole thing off.
If we end up with an owner I don't like, I would still intend to support the team. LFC means too much to me and I can't imagine that I would give it up. I understand there will potentially be a certain element of hypocrisy, but I would maintain that I support the team, and not the owners. I might even imagine the ghost of Shanks saying that they don't even come into it, as they are just there to write the cheques.
The Holy Trinity would continue to be the manager, fans and players.
If we do get bought by say, QIA, I wouldn't want any cheating. One of the things I hate about Man City is the fake financial arrangement they have at all levels of the club. Sponsorship, salaries, even transfer fees... probably more than meets the eye with all of it.
So I would want us to be run fair and square, within the parameters of whatever the rules allow, and if it is QIA or someone like that, so be it.