« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 259987 times)

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,237
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7720 on: Today at 07:25:17 am »
Can't pretend I understand how or why but I trust Samie when he says this will have an impact...


Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:29:09 pm
Hi mate, FSG related news, will impact LFC.  Should this be posted in the Takeover thread?  :wave Fenway Sports Group and LeBron James will buy a new NBA team in Vegas for $4bn. [@BillSimmons]https://twitter.com/BillSimmons/status/1605265865976397824
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7721 on: Today at 10:10:55 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 07:25:17 am
Can't pretend I understand how or why but I trust Samie when he says this will have an impact...

Now lock the thread quickly  ;) ;D
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7722 on: Today at 10:15:33 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 07:25:17 am
Can't pretend I understand how or why but I trust Samie when he says this will have an impact...



Personally, I think the inference from this news is that at some point in the next YEAR FSG will go for a full sale of the football club, partial investment is a red herring and a smoke signal to bidders to up their offers.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,237
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7723 on: Today at 10:16:33 am »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 10:10:55 am
Now lock the thread quickly  ;) ;D
Kinda like, "Lock Before The In!"?  ::)  Nah, at least not until we've heard from Al666 :wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,153
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7724 on: Today at 11:21:49 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 10:16:33 am
Kinda like, "Lock Before The In!"?  ::)  Nah, at least not until we've heard from Al666 :wave

I read that as Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. :wave
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,147
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7725 on: Today at 11:23:07 am »
betelgeuse betelgeuse betelgeuse
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,212
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7726 on: Today at 11:39:31 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:21:49 am
I read that as Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. :wave

Or Candyman, Candyman, Candyman ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,212
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7727 on: Today at 11:41:19 am »
Is Capons Twitter account just one big fuck off fishing trip/parody/windup or does the loon actually tell truth in his posts? Came up on my phone that we've been sold to a Dubai consortium according to his account
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,741
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7728 on: Today at 11:47:15 am »
Weren't they too broke to buy us in 2007?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7729 on: Today at 11:48:19 am »
Man United fans last night on Twitter seem to think they are being bought out by a Dubai consortium.

I typed in search and it was LFC and. United accounts saying the same thing about this Dubai consortium.





Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,150
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7730 on: Today at 11:49:19 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 11:41:19 am
Is Capons Twitter account just one big fuck off fishing trip/parody/windup or does the loon actually tell truth in his posts? Came up on my phone that we've been sold to a Dubai consortium according to his account

It's Capon, that should tell you all you need to know.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,526
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7731 on: Today at 12:09:25 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 07:25:17 am
Can't pretend I understand how or why but I trust Samie when he says this will have an impact...

Suggests they will be looking for a total sale now!

I don't blame them really.  They know US sports well, and they know they wont have to compete with the Sportswashers.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,906
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7732 on: Today at 12:13:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:49:19 am
It's Capon, that should tell you all you need to know.

#sausages
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,212
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7733 on: Today at 12:15:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:49:19 am
It's Capon, that should tell you all you need to know.

I wasn't sure if I'd read on here that he's actually trying to get it legit and actually post truth, or if I just dreamt it and the loon is on a massive windup still ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,125
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7734 on: Today at 12:25:31 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:15:33 am
Personally, I think the inference from this news is that at some point in the next YEAR FSG will go for a full sale of the football club, partial investment is a red herring and a smoke signal to bidders to up their offers.

It's gotta be full sale so they can then reinvest in the NBA team.  Owning an NBA team is basically printing money for the owners.   
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,153
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7735 on: Today at 12:43:34 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:25:31 pm
It's gotta be full sale so they can then reinvest in the NBA team.  Owning an NBA team is basically printing money for the owners.   

The expansion of the NBA hasn't even been confirmed, though.

What FSG have committed to though is spending billions on real estate projects in the Fenway area through FSG real estate. They are also looking to do something similar in Pittsburgh. Liverpool just doesn't have the same opportunities.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,125
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7736 on: Today at 01:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:43:34 pm
The expansion of the NBA hasn't even been confirmed, though.

What FSG have committed to though is spending billions on real estate projects in the Fenway area through FSG real estate. They are also looking to do something similar in Pittsburgh. Liverpool just doesn't have the same opportunities.

If they're talking about it, the NBA will expand.  I believe the other owners get to pocket a share of the franchise fee so they will vote expansion in.

And, yeah, real estate for sports franchise owners in the US is a huge money maker.  Just look at the development around the new SoFi stadium in LA which was privately funded by Stan Kroenke for more then 5 Billion.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,330
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7737 on: Today at 01:37:38 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 07:25:17 am
Can't pretend I understand how or why but I trust Samie when he says this will have an impact...

Can trust that lad Jimbo.  :D
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7738 on: Today at 01:47:43 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 11:41:19 am
Is Capons Twitter account just one big fuck off fishing trip/parody/windup or does the loon actually tell truth in his posts? Came up on my phone that we've been sold to a Dubai consortium according to his account

Was this information accompanied by a picture of sausages?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,153
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7739 on: Today at 01:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:22:39 pm
If they're talking about it, the NBA will expand.  I believe the other owners get to pocket a share of the franchise fee so they will vote expansion in.

And, yeah, real estate for sports franchise owners in the US is a huge money maker.  Just look at the development around the new SoFi stadium in LA which was privately funded by Stan Kroenke for more then 5 Billion.

I understand the NBA is likely to expand at some point. However, I can't really see the connection between looking to sell Liverpool now and a possible purchase sometime in the future. It is being portrayed as some kind of fait accompli that FSG will get the Vegas franchise.

Expansion isn't definite. Then there will be rival City's the latest being Mexico City and then they would actually have to outbid their rivals even if there was an opportunity to bid for a Vegas franchise.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline TepidTurkey2OES

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,443
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7740 on: Today at 01:54:25 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 11:41:19 am
Is Capons Twitter account just one big fuck off fishing trip/parody/windup or does the loon actually tell truth in his posts? Came up on my phone that we've been sold to a Dubai consortium according to his account
Does Capon know any more than you?  Of course he doesnt!

I mean the account is called Ivan Schwakoff FFS!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,212
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7741 on: Today at 01:58:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 01:54:25 pm
Does Capon know any more than you?  Of course he doesnt!

I mean the account is called Ivan Schwakoff FFS!

I know he started it as a parody account, but I thought I'd read he'd gone serious and was actually reporting genuine stuff, not just taking the piss all the time.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,125
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7742 on: Today at 02:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:51:51 pm
I understand the NBA is likely to expand at some point. However, I can't really see the connection between looking to sell Liverpool now and a possible purchase sometime in the future. It is being portrayed as some kind of fait accompli that FSG will get the Vegas franchise.

Expansion isn't definite. Then there will be rival City's the latest being Mexico City and then they would actually have to outbid their rivals even if there was an opportunity to bid for a Vegas franchise.

Lebron will 100% get a franchise and if he's going to hitch his wagon to FSG, which seems reasonable considering they're already partners, then FSG will get their franchise.  There's just no way that the Commissioner and other owners are going to deny Lebron a franchise.
Logged

Offline Norse Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
  • Forever Red!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7743 on: Today at 02:07:19 pm »
According to David Lynch (the journalist, not the filmmaker  ;D) the Qatari Saudi partnership has already broken up.
So fans shitting themselves over a possible middle east takeover can breathe a little easier.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,330
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7744 on: Today at 02:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:51:51 pm
I understand the NBA is likely to expand at some point. However, I can't really see the connection between looking to sell Liverpool now and a possible purchase sometime in the future. It is being portrayed as some kind of fait accompli that FSG will get the Vegas franchise.

Expansion isn't definite. Then there will be rival City's the latest being Mexico City and then they would actually have to outbid their rivals even if there was an opportunity to bid for a Vegas franchise.

Love how you pretend you know what's happening with the "in's and out's" of NBA Expansion teams mate, especially when it's been confirmed Vegas is getting a team. You think NBA wouldn't want Vegas money?  ;D
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7745 on: Today at 02:18:02 pm »
Las Vegas migjt be uninhabitable quite soon given the lack of water and heat so Im not sure going there is a good shout!
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7746 on: Today at 02:30:56 pm »
Seattle and Vegas are getting teams, NBA has set the price at $ 4 billion each.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,153
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7747 on: Today at 02:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:11:37 pm
Love how you pretend you know what's happening with the "in's and out's" of NBA Expansion teams mate, especially when it's been confirmed Vegas is getting a team. You think NBA wouldn't want Vegas money?  ;D

Nothing has been confirmed though. That is my point.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,153
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7748 on: Today at 02:55:30 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:30:56 pm
Seattle and Vegas are getting teams, NBA has set the price at $ 4 billion each.



The latest rumour is Mexico City. There is also interest from Washington.

The $4bn is just an estimate given what Phoenix has just sold for.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,147
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7749 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:55:30 pm
The latest rumour is Mexico City. There is also interest from Washington.

The $4bn is just an estimate given what Phoenix has just sold for.

Washington already has the Wizards.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Up
« previous next »
 