Dont really see the correlation between the Glazers and FSG selling their respective clubs and not being able to compete with State owned clubs.



Not sure if you're fishing with that comment, but it's playing out in front of our eyes and has been building for a couple for years. The City/CAS fiasco, the Head of La Liga's public criticism and comments around PSG/City, Abramovic's assets seized whilst he's forced to flee the country (taking £1.5b of dodgy debt with him), plus Jurgen's press conference statement, Newcastle's takeover, and FSG/the Glazers going public with a sale opportunity within a few weeks of each other.The last couple of years have been a shitstorm of controversy, court cases, legal proceedings, sanctions, threats of exclusion from the CL, fines, clubs up for sale, and much more. Plus there was all the bribery and corruption uncovered at FIFA and in Serie A, plus the latest Juventus revelations, plus links between the PSG sale and the French government - the list goes on, and one day it will implode.It's gradually dawning on everyone (some people much later than others...) that the Premier League is a charade, a sham, and a money laundering vehicle for wealthy states or criminals. That's not a good look for the so called Best League in the World, and no amount of political leverage or dodgy brown envelope payments is going to prevent the game from sliding into the mire - at which point the damage will be irreversible.Football is heading the exact same way as the planet unfortunately, with those in charge failing to take responsibility for future generations, or worse - being paid off or lobbied in the way the fossil fuel companies have (ironically) delayed proper climate change legislation and regulation for decades through bribery, political bullying, and even threatening to turn the oil and gas off.The world cup is just the latest scandal in a long series of dodgy deals and wholesale corruption, and I genuinely think we're reaching a tipping point - even if many others have already lost faith in anything being done.