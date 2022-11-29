« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 234533 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7400 on: November 29, 2022, 07:18:53 am »
Quote from: keyop on November 29, 2022, 06:29:19 am
It may be uncertain times, but at least we're not Juventus...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63785489

9 Serie A titles in a row between 2011 and 2020, but they've gone downhill fast. Their entire board of directors has resigned (including President and owner Andrea Agnelli, and Vice President Patrick Swayze), over an investigation into player registrations, false accounting, and non-existent transactions.

If the Italian police and Football Federation can uncover this (as they did with the Calciopoli scandal), then why can't the likes of City be exposed for things that the general public already know are happening - like fake companies masquerading as sponsorship, dodgy payments, massively inflated player sales figures, and fake revenues to cheat FFP.

The Agnelli family aren't far behind Sheikh Mansour in terms of personal wealth, so clearly no-one is untouchable.

For the good of the game all this cheating and corruption needs exposing soon, before its too late. I live in hope...

Court process is ongoing, just let it play out in cult I guess
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7401 on: November 29, 2022, 07:24:40 am »
The Italian football federation are not the Premier league unfortunately. The premier league have only just recently seen Saudi as fit and proper owners of a football club in their league. I wouldn't hold my breath on them exposing anything anytime soon.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7402 on: November 29, 2022, 07:43:17 am »
Italian authorities often seem slow to react to corruption but at least they do crack down and dish out punishments.

Imagine the PL relegating City for corruption.  :lmao
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7403 on: November 29, 2022, 07:43:38 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on November 29, 2022, 07:24:40 am
The Italian football federation are not the Premier league unfortunately. The premier league have only just recently seen Saudi as fit and proper owners of a football club in their league. I wouldn't hold my breath on them exposing anything anytime soon.
I just think some precedents of clubs being found guilty are being set, which is better than nothing ever happening across Europe.

We've seen the sanctions imposed on Barca, the City case that went to CAS, and now this. There are signs of hope, but leagues need to have the guts to risk their reputations. The Calciopoli scandal was massive, with league titles stripped, league winners relegated, referees arrested, and club directors prosecuted. Yet Serie A continues and is still popular, and club reputations have recovered (although Juventus clearly haven't learned their lesson...). I don't get why the Premier League  doesn't realise that cleaning up its act is the only way to protect the game (and could actually enhance its reputation globally).

Over the last 10 years, 17 of the 22 FIFA board members  from 2010 have been found guilty of bribes, corruption or illegal payments following their award of the World Cups to Russia and Qatar. No-one is untouchable.

If two American owners suddenly wanting to bail on two of the biggest clubs in the world isn't a massive red flag to the people in power, then nothing ever will be.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7404 on: November 29, 2022, 08:29:56 am »
No fckn chance. It would literally them admitting they fck'd up by allowing them to do be here in the first place.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7405 on: November 29, 2022, 08:56:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 29, 2022, 08:29:56 am
No fckn chance. It would literally them admitting they fck'd up by allowing them to do be here in the first place.
I agree its very unlikely the PL will punish Abu Dhabi at the moment. Im pretty sure the government would intervene again as they did over Saudicastle.
However, they must realise that something needs to happen soon. They must know that proper clubs cannot compete with state owned clubs, us and united being put up for sale is proof of that. If they dont impose proper regulations then no proper owners will touch the top clubs again so they will end up with a league full of despotic regimes. Maybe thats what they want but it would finally kill the game as we know it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7406 on: November 29, 2022, 08:58:10 am »
Quote from: JRed on November 29, 2022, 08:56:04 am
I agree its very unlikely the PL will punish Abu Dhabi at the moment. Im pretty sure the government would intervene again as they did over Saudicastle.
However, they must realise that something needs to happen soon. They must know that proper clubs cannot compete with state owned clubs, us and united being put up for sale is proof of that. If they dont impose proper regulations then no proper owners will touch the top clubs again so they will end up with a league full of despotic regimes. Maybe thats what they want but it would finally kill the game as we know it.

Dont really see the correlation between the Glazers and FSG selling their respective clubs and not being able to compete with State owned clubs.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7407 on: November 29, 2022, 09:09:32 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on November 29, 2022, 08:58:10 am
Dont really see the correlation between the Glazers and FSG selling their respective clubs and not being able to compete with State owned clubs.
I see it clear as day.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7408 on: November 29, 2022, 09:12:07 am »
Quote from: JRed on November 29, 2022, 09:09:32 am
I see it clear as day.

After a 2L bottle of strongbow everything does become clearer.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7409 on: November 29, 2022, 09:14:53 am »
Quote from: JRed on November 29, 2022, 08:56:04 am
I agree its very unlikely the PL will punish Abu Dhabi at the moment. Im pretty sure the government would intervene again as they did over Saudicastle.
However, they must realise that something needs to happen soon. They must know that proper clubs cannot compete with state owned clubs, us and united being put up for sale is proof of that. If they dont impose proper regulations then no proper owners will touch the top clubs again so they will end up with a league full of despotic regimes. Maybe thats what they want but it would finally kill the game as we know it.

Its been said on here before and I agree, we need to break away from the PL, go back into the Football League and take the money with us. Us and the Mancs, plus Arsenal, have the pull. The owners should speak to the other clubs, to the exclusion of Abu Dhabi and Saudis (is Chelsea OK now seeing as they aren't owned by Abramovich?) to take the path of going back to the League and taking the money with us. Amazon for example would love to get hold of the rights to any league with us in it. I bet the football league would love us back in their structure properly, with a better drip down of funds to the lower league. Maybe we can get rid of the FA in total?

And fuck UEFA, if they refuse us the places in the CL, all that will do is harm their competition. Anfield nights draw millions for their TV audience and it could also re-ignite the ESL and if done properly this time, with access to all teams in all of Europes top divisions, then it could be made to be a goer. UEFA are as fucking corrupt as FIFA, so I have no qualms about ruining those c*nts.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7410 on: November 29, 2022, 09:20:27 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on November 29, 2022, 09:12:07 am
After a 2L bottle of strongbow everything does become clearer.
Always
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7411 on: November 29, 2022, 09:21:31 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on November 29, 2022, 09:14:53 am
Its been said on here before and I agree, we need to break away from the PL, go back into the Football League and take the money with us. Us and the Mancs, plus Arsenal, have the pull. The owners should speak to the other clubs, to the exclusion of Abu Dhabi and Saudis (is Chelsea OK now seeing as they aren't owned by Abramovich?) to take the path of going back to the League and taking the money with us. Amazon for example would love to get hold of the rights to any league with us in it. I bet the football league would love us back in their structure properly, with a better drip down of funds to the lower league. Maybe we can get rid of the FA in total?

And fuck UEFA, if they refuse us the places in the CL, all that will do is harm their competition. Anfield nights draw millions for their TV audience and it could also re-ignite the ESL and if done properly this time, with access to all teams in all of Europes top divisions, then it could be made to be a goer. UEFA are as fucking corrupt as FIFA, so I have no qualms about ruining those c*nts.
I think the only thing that keeps me in football long term is a league where state ownership( direct or indirect) is banned.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7412 on: November 29, 2022, 09:24:12 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on November 29, 2022, 08:58:10 am
Dont really see the correlation between the Glazers and FSG selling their respective clubs and not being able to compete with State owned clubs.
Not sure if you're fishing with that comment, but it's playing out in front of our eyes and has been building for a couple for years. The City/CAS fiasco, the Head of La Liga's public criticism and comments around PSG/City, Abramovic's assets seized whilst he's forced to flee the country (taking £1.5b of dodgy debt with him), plus Jurgen's press conference statement, Newcastle's takeover, and FSG/the Glazers going public with a sale opportunity within a few weeks of each other.

The last couple of years have been a shitstorm of controversy, court cases, legal proceedings, sanctions, threats of exclusion from the CL, fines, clubs up for sale, and much more. Plus there was all the bribery and corruption uncovered at FIFA and in Serie A, plus the latest Juventus revelations, plus links between the PSG sale and the French government - the list goes on, and one day it will implode.

It's gradually dawning on everyone (some people much later than others...) that the Premier League is a charade, a sham, and a money laundering vehicle for wealthy states or criminals. That's not a good look for the so called Best League in the WorldTM, and no amount of political leverage or dodgy brown envelope payments is going to prevent the game from sliding into the mire - at which point the damage will be irreversible.

Football is heading the exact same way as the planet unfortunately, with those in charge failing to take responsibility for future generations, or worse - being paid off or lobbied in the way the fossil fuel companies have (ironically) delayed proper climate change legislation and regulation for decades through bribery, political bullying, and even threatening to turn the oil and gas off.

The world cup is just the latest scandal in a long series of dodgy deals and wholesale corruption, and I genuinely think we're reaching a tipping point - even if many others have already lost faith in anything being done.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7413 on: November 29, 2022, 09:35:49 am »
Locked so everyone has a chance to digest that excellent summary and / or until some actual new news breaks.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7414 on: Today at 01:56:08 pm »
Caston has something to post, from Boston...

Let's though try to avoid the usual circular arguments that tend to ensue whenever this thread is open. Can we?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7415 on: Today at 02:02:01 pm »
Well don't leave us hanging, Caston
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7416 on: Today at 02:03:14 pm »
Fenway Sports Group leaning toward a partial sale of stakes in Liverpool

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/12/01/sports/liverpool-fc-sale-fenway-sports-group/ (https://archive.ph/Zbx69)

This I imagine?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7417 on: Today at 02:05:53 pm »
That's the one (soz Caston but I did PM you as soon as I saw your message ;) )
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7418 on: Today at 02:07:41 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:03:14 pm
Fenway Sports Group leaning toward a partial sale of stakes in Liverpool

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/12/01/sports/liverpool-fc-sale-fenway-sports-group/ (https://archive.ph/Zbx69)

This I imagine?
Nice cash windfall for them, like the Redbird deal was.

Will Klopp see any of that money?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7419 on: Today at 02:09:51 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:07:41 pm
Nice cash windfall for them, like the Redbird deal was.

Will Klopp see any of that money?

No but makes financial sense for FSG. Gives them money now and at a high value. Klopp wouldn't see a penny of it. Just like the Redbird deal.

Just don't see how a partial sale results in any money being invested back into LFC at all.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7420 on: Today at 02:11:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:09:51 pm
No but makes financial sense for FSG. Gives them money now and at a high value. Klopp wouldn't see a penny of it. Just like the Redbird deal.
You dont think thats quite fair. The red bird deal did help ensure that the mainstays could go ahead.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7421 on: Today at 02:12:55 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:03:14 pm
Fenway Sports Group leaning toward a partial sale of stakes in Liverpool

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/12/01/sports/liverpool-fc-sale-fenway-sports-group/ (https://archive.ph/Zbx69)

This I imagine?

Doesn't really tell us anything new? FSG looking to sell,  might be partial, but could be full; if partial, then the new partner might eventually become the majority shareholder, but then again maybe not. FSG open, nothing set in stone, etc etc.

Seems more like a summary of the situation to clarify FSG's position and keep it in the news, but I don't see anything in here that we didn't already know ot guess? 🤔

Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:09:51 pm
No but makes financial sense for FSG. Gives them money now and at a high value. Klopp wouldn't see a penny of it. Just like the Redbird deal.

Just don't see how a partial sale results in any money being invested back into LFC at all.

Tbf, the article does say that

Quote
"  The latter scenario  a new investor or investors joining FSG in order to inject more capital for player acquisitions and capital improvements  that is, currently, the more likely outcome of the exploration."   

That suggests cash for a squad overhaul?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7422 on: Today at 02:15:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Today at 02:11:00 pm
You dont think thats quite fair. The red bird deal did help ensure that the mainstays could go ahead.

Such as? No money was put into the club from it?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7423 on: Today at 02:20:21 pm »
I can't get at that article - can someone post it please?  thanks.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7424 on: Today at 02:20:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:20:21 pm
I can't get at that article - can someone post it please?  thanks.

There's a second link, after the first one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7425 on: Today at 02:21:02 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:15:03 pm
Such as? No money was put into the club from it?
I may remember this incorrectly, but isnt the loan via FSG to the club?

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7426 on: Today at 02:23:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:20:50 pm
There's a second link, after the first one.
ah, missed it.  thanks!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7427 on: Today at 02:38:31 pm »
The article states this partial investment WOULD inject 'more capital for player acquisitions'.

Would be an absurdity if it didn't (a la Red Bird invesment) because if Liverpool don't invest now, the squad is fairly fucked and the value of the Club will
start to decline.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7428 on: Today at 02:48:50 pm »
Brilliant  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7429 on: Today at 03:14:14 pm »
I believe that this would be different to the Red Bird investment.  Red Bird invested into FSG directly, this investment would be into LFC, and not FSG as a whole. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7430 on: Today at 03:16:59 pm »
There's a difference between an investment in FSG and an investment in Liverpool. If they sold a stake in the club itself they'd almost certainly invest it in to the club in my opinion.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7431 on: Today at 03:21:57 pm »
RedBird invested into FSG not LFC. There's a difference. This investment would be for our club specifically.

You're not stupid, so don't play dumb.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7432 on: Today at 03:22:30 pm »
Good point. I've completely conflated the 2 things in my head too.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7433 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:21:57 pm
RedBird invested into FSG not LFC. There's a difference. This investment would be for our club specifically.

You're not stupid, so don't play dumb.

I was replying to Tepid who suggested there was money put in from it. Yes this would be different. But again there's no evidence (either way) that money would be invested.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7434 on: Today at 03:26:18 pm »
I'll believe it when I see it re us getting the money. Not sure what they get out of it doing that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7435 on: Today at 03:29:45 pm »
Reading the article just feels like nothing will change. They want minority owners that align with their fiscal tenets? So basically they want a minority owner who won't get mad when they refuse to inject money into the club?

They'll dress it up as this funding more transfers, but who is really benefiting here if the model remains sell to buy?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7436 on: Today at 03:32:17 pm »

I don't understand how it's different. FSG can't use the money they receive from selling a stake to invest into another project or simply just keep the money?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7437 on: Today at 03:36:46 pm »
13 minutes later...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7438 on: Today at 03:38:24 pm »
I can't pretend to be clued-up enough to understand whether or not clinical's point has been sufficiently addressed - or if it's still spinning like rob1966 in his hamster-dynamo to power the shower for his kids.....
