It may be uncertain times, but at least we're not Juventus...



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63785489



9 Serie A titles in a row between 2011 and 2020, but they've gone downhill fast. Their entire board of directors has resigned (including President and owner Andrea Agnelli, and Vice President Patrick Swayze), over an investigation into player registrations, false accounting, and non-existent transactions.



If the Italian police and Football Federation can uncover this (as they did with the Calciopoli scandal), then why can't the likes of City be exposed for things that the general public already know are happening - like fake companies masquerading as sponsorship, dodgy payments, massively inflated player sales figures, and fake revenues to cheat FFP.



The Agnelli family aren't far behind Sheikh Mansour in terms of personal wealth, so clearly no-one is untouchable.



For the good of the game all this cheating and corruption needs exposing soon, before its too late. I live in hope...



Court process is ongoing, just let it play out in cult I guess