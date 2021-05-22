The biggest criticism of FSG has been that they don't put in their own money. How is fan ownership gonna be any different?
Im not saying 100% ownership. Even a 10% stake as previously suggested would be a start?
And the criticism of FSG not investing is stated to be down to their businessmen nature, risk appetite, theyre not fans, they dont care and they dont want to win (paraphrasing many posters). Wouldnt a fan stake obviate all of that, because fans priorities are different from business owners and will be willing to fund to compete.
Edit: also to be clear Im not saying a conglomerate of fans on RAWK or whatever. Any fan, maybe a wealthy Liverpool fan like some celebrities or consortium of them with means, Dr Dre, Brad Pitt, Gegenpresser, Daniel Craig, Clive Owen, heck John Henry personally, who knows.