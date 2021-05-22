It's not necessarily just FSG and Liverpool that I might have problems with if we get bought by someone I have problems with. It's football as a whole. Imagine if Liverpool stayed clean and there were 19 other clubs in the PL with dodgy owners, it might be us against the world but it would stink.
We've had City, Newcastle, Chelsea, Everton with dodgy links (albeit we've actually moved in the right direction), who is to say we won't have a few more as the PL is seen as such a cash cow. The tipping point is probably the voting majority, then we will get the 39th game, exhibition games and games staged in Qatar or similar. (or possibly 4 clubs with unassailable wealth like Newcastle, booking all the CL spots) By that stage, you'd have probably lost me anyway, regardless of who owns us.