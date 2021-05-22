None of us want it I dont want to be owned by Saudi Arabia, but Im being honest I will struggle to not support the club, I would never argue with anyone who chose to walk away fair play but I dont think I could.



Yes, same for me.I'm really struggling with all of this. I hate what the Saudi rulers have done and I hate that they have so much power and money and that they were allowed anywhere near the PL. It seems too that it's all symptomatic of what's happening in society. It really isn't all just Saudis and Russians. Just look at what the Tories are doing to Britain. To be honest I don't love the people behind FSG either. As others have said in this thread I don't believe you can become a billionaire without being devoid of empathy for other people (just my belief from what I've read). I do believe that FSG have done a great job as our club owners for the last 12 years, I just don't warm to anyone who prioritises making money over everything else.I have followed Liverpool FC since I was 9 years of age and I'm in my 50s now. This club has gotten me through some dark times. Its been a safe place to escape to. If we are bought out by a tyrannical state dictator I honestly won't know how to proceed but I know I will find it hard to walk away. I'm not proud of this, I just want to be honest here in contributing to the discussion.