Nonsense.



Edit. I noticed I have been sent a warning over my one word response to the above post? Picky moderation. Do I need a large post count to deliver one word responses like certain others?



The suggestion that local support will wane because of who our prospective new owners will be, is nonsense. A small percentage of casual fans will drift away because they lack the emotional attachment. Simarily, you might get the odd seasoned fan who might turn off because they have strong belief in the own moral compass. Fair enough.



Personally, Liverpool is in my blood! I am a local lad and have supported this club all my life and the emotion is far too much to simply turn off - regardless of who are owners are. When I'm gone, my son will follow my path of support. And his kids will, and so on. Because regardless of the changes we've seen in football you can't change what's in your heart.



Im with you, Ive supported liverpool for nearly 50 years and have had a kopSeason ticket for well over 30 years, I cant switch off from supporting them I will be a fan until I die. But I fully understand fans that feel differently its a personal choice we might all have to make.