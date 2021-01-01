« previous next »
Ocean Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7120
How reliable is Alex Miller for the mail on sunday?
RedSince86

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7121
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 10:10:48 am
How reliable is Alex Miller for the mail on sunday?
From what I read on Twitter he's pretty clued up and reliable about the financial side of Football.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Ocean Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7122
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:15:49 am
From what I read on Twitter he's pretty clued up and reliable about the financial side of Football.

OK thanks.
Fruity

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7123
I don't know why anyone would be surprised if we are sold to Saudi's or any other oil state. Why do you think a bunch of american capitalists would care about who we are sold to? This is going to the highest bidder. FSG are a sports investment company.

I will be fucking astounded if John Henry goes to bed at night saying "we need to accept a few hundred millon less because I am not selling to that regime"
You don't generally become rich by having morals,
alf a pound of braeburns!

JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7124
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:35:51 am
I don't know why anyone would be surprised if we are sold to Saudi's or any other oil state. Why do you think a bunch of american capitalists would care about who we are sold to? This is going to the highest bidder. FSG are a sports investment company.

I will be fucking astounded if John Henry goes to bed at night saying "we need to accept a few hundred millon less because I am not selling to that regime"
You don't generally become rich by having morals,
Profit will be their overriding concern, although Im sure they have some sense of feeling for the club and would want it to be looked after.

Then again, FSG will rightly feel let down by the gutless, spineless PLs allowance of cheating from the state owned clubs that they might not give a fuck who they sell to now and just want out.
Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7125
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:35:51 am
I don't know why anyone would be surprised if we are sold to Saudi's or any other oil state. Why do you think a bunch of american capitalists would care about who we are sold to? This is going to the highest bidder. FSG are a sports investment company.

I will be fucking astounded if John Henry goes to bed at night saying "we need to accept a few hundred millon less because I am not selling to that regime"
You don't generally become rich by having morals,

And yet the last sale of a football club imposed significant conditions to safeguard that clubs future. Including a ten year non divestment and commitment to transfer spending, facilities, and new stadium.

FSG have owned the club for long enough to get it I reckon. Any sale will have similar conditions attached.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7126
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:55:49 am
Absolutely, and any relationship I have with Margot Robbie definitely wont involve kidnapping and false imprisonment

Or a very vivid imagination fuelled by stills youve obtained of her deshabille.
Hazell

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7127
That's a bit crap. But he does say 'Several sources report that consortium officials have approached Fenway Sports Group director Mike Gordon - the man responsible for the sale of Liverpool - to register their interest' so it sounds like he's just reporting what other sources are saying. Given that and the source is the Mail, I'm not at the believing it's at the real stage yet.
The G in Gerrard

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7128
Obviously none of us know where this process is in reality but I thought it'd be sooner rather than later when it first became public knowledge that they wanted to sell.

These reports suggest it's very much at start of process?
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7129
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:35:51 am
I don't know why anyone would be surprised if we are sold to Saudi's or any other oil state. Why do you think a bunch of american capitalists would care about who we are sold to? This is going to the highest bidder. FSG are a sports investment company.

I will be fucking astounded if John Henry goes to bed at night saying "we need to accept a few hundred millon less because I am not selling to that regime"
You don't generally become rich by having morals,

Spot on, they couldnt care less as long as they make their billions.
Jm55

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7130
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 11:32:21 am
Spot on, they couldnt care less as long as they make their billions.

Im not sure thats necessarily true.

FSG will presumably want to continue investing, I believe if they ever wanted to, from example, invest in the NFL they need a substantial majority vote of approval from the owner of the relevant teams/franchises (I think its the NFL but even if it isnt the point still stands) - Im not sure its in their interests to sell one of the biggest names in the sporting world down the river to the highest bidder.

Not necessarily sure that prevents them from selling to sportswashers though as theyd obviously argue that the deal was in the clubs best interests financially etc, whilst ignoring the clear moral issues with it.
NativityinBlack

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7131
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 10:50:42 am
And yet the last sale of a football club imposed significant conditions to safeguard that clubs future. Including a ten year non divestment and commitment to transfer spending, facilities, and new stadium.

FSG have owned the club for long enough to get it I reckon. Any sale will have similar conditions attached.

What, about their previous actions have made you believe that ? They've always tried to do the opposite of what's expected and retracted after significant protests. They do not 'get it'. In fact, it is one of the main reasons why they might want out. The ESL was their brainchild, along with the Glazers. It is no wonder that after fan protests and subsequent shelving of the project, they've decided it is not worth it and sell. They would have no qualms, selling to the Saudis.
Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7132
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 12:17:37 pm
What, about their previous actions have made you believe that ? They've always tried to do the opposite of what's expected and retracted after significant protests. They do not 'get it'. In fact, it is one of the main reasons why they might want out. The ESL was their brainchild, along with the Glazers. It is no wonder that after fan protests and subsequent shelving of the project, they've decided it is not worth it and sell. They would have no qualms, selling to the Saudis.

Im not saying they wouldnt sell to the Saudis or anyone for that matter. Im expecting a sale to have significant conditions as regards the clubs future.
Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7133
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 12:17:37 pm
What, about their previous actions have made you believe that ? They've always tried to do the opposite of what's expected and retracted after significant protests. They do not 'get it'. In fact, it is one of the main reasons why they might want out. The ESL was their brainchild, along with the Glazers. It is no wonder that after fan protests and subsequent shelving of the project, they've decided it is not worth it and sell. They would have no qualms, selling to the Saudis.

They're capitalists to the core. Their annoyance (rightly) has been that FFP hasn't been enforced as that was their whole plan for owning a football club.

They're not morally opposed to state ownership, they just don't want to have to compete against it, when they want to spend as little as possible on the team and just reinvest sales.

As soon as their ESL brainchild bit the dust they've been looking at cashing in, as they saw that as the last remaining avenue to keep accelerating growth in terms of the club's value.
Golyo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7134
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 12:17:37 pm
What, about their previous actions have made you believe that ? They've always tried to do the opposite of what's expected and retracted after significant protests. They do not 'get it'. In fact, it is one of the main reasons why they might want out. The ESL was their brainchild, along with the Glazers. It is no wonder that after fan protests and subsequent shelving of the project, they've decided it is not worth it and sell. They would have no qualms, selling to the Saudis.
The ESL wasn't their idea, but they were fully behind it, true. They don't see how you can compete in the PL. The public, the fans, and the media simply don't care about the financial shenanigans of mancity. It's not a fair competition. And don't get me started on PGMOL.
Aeon

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7135
Can we just carry on with FSG?

If that is not an option, an investor like Ballmer would be ideal.

Working class background, appears as a reasonable guy to work with, would be ideal for a Football Club with a Working Class identity like Liverpool Football Club and someone ideal to work with a person like Klopp.

If things went down to Saudi Arabia or Qatar. Because let's be honest any buyers from those countries would be the states themselves, disguised as anything and any form you can imagine. Saudi Arabia appears a better option. Qatar would mean the end of Klopp (he has already spoken about the World Cup publicly) and Qatar has a lot going on (e.g. hostile relations with the rest of Arab Countries for many reasons not to be analysed right now).

Any LBO "investors" and I am done with football. I've hardly watched the World Cup.

Overall, the best case scenario would  be to sell a stake to Ballmer, leave the club in the hands of a sound Team of Directors and Klopp, keep FSG on board as majority or minority stakeholders and carry on.
