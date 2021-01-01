« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Billy Elliot

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7040 on: Today at 02:10:50 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:15:31 pm
Seems to me we need a version of this, only with Nike, Adidas etc at one end and Qatar, Saudi, Dubai etc at the other. All fans want to compete. Where do we draw the line?



Seriously, it boggles my mind that people out there want to compete at any price, no matter what the cost morally, and look to justify it by basically saying "it's all corrupt, we might as well be too. We're already tainted because X Y and Z, so may as well go all in."

That's it. That's their entire argument.

The photo just had me thinking of being away to Olmpia Ljubljana in the UEFA Cup, in the good old days when anybody arsed enough could go. Had a nice burger at the "Hot Horse" burger bar - didn't realise what I'd had til I got back home.
Red Berry

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7041 on: Today at 02:13:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:47:30 pm
Exactly. That is the extent of their argument. I just wish they had the decency to own it rather than try to hide behind the whataboutery.


Aye. When you're only argument is essentially "you're just as bad as me", you've already lost the debate.

Well we're not just as bad as you. There IS a line, and those people are on the wrong side of it.
Red Berry

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7042 on: Today at 02:17:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:47:30 pm

People are seeing that the rules of the game have gone. Anyone can walk in now if they have the cash. Genuine murderers are actually welcome. Totalitarian states are welcome. Gay fearing/hating, women fearing/hating people are welcome. All pass the 'fit and proper' test now, as long as they bring their money. People are seeing a free-for-all, and some want to be part of the looting. It's all a bit "well someone else smashed the door down, so I may as well grab myself some sportswear and a telly too."

Yep. I just want to add that these maggots currently infesting our forum are angry because we are trying to enforce the rules and want to see the authorities enforce the rules, whilst they want to have a free for all and stick their snouts in the trough. Just because the majority are doing it, doesn't make it right.

Should be called the "fit and show me the money" test from now on.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:02:32 pm
LOL about 10 seconds before I saw that I was thinking we should use "worraboutery"  :)

;D
G Richards

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7043 on: Today at 02:31:03 pm
Just wondering if anyone has a viewpoint on a more palatable Middle East option?

Lots of points have been made about the Saudis. It seems obvious that that will attract most uproar and protest from fans.

But is there a least bad Middle East option that we could, reluctantly, go along with?

Or does the bulk of RAWK have a clear nobody from the Middle East stance?





Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7044 on: Today at 02:34:29 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:31:03 pm
Just wondering if anyone has a viewpoint on a more palatable Middle East option?

Lots of points have been made about the Saudis. It seems obvious that that will attract most uproar and protest from fans.

But is there a least bad Middle East option that we could, reluctantly, go along with?

Or does the bulk of RAWK have a clear nobody from the Middle East stance?

 I am sure I read the same post from you last night, no replies to that?
Red Berry

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7045 on: Today at 03:09:18 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:34:29 pm
I am sure I read the same post from you last night, no replies to that?

He did. He's asked again now that Saudi has firmly been ruled out. Maybe he has a list of ME countries and he's crossing them off one by one? ;)
rob1966

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7046 on: Today at 03:27:45 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:31:03 pm
Just wondering if anyone has a viewpoint on a more palatable Middle East option?

Lots of points have been made about the Saudis. It seems obvious that that will attract most uproar and protest from fans.

But is there a least bad Middle East option that we could, reluctantly, go along with?

Or does the bulk of RAWK have a clear nobody from the Middle East stance?

Forbes did a top 20 most dangerous places for LGBTQ+ people to visit in 2021, Saudi was ranked 2nd, Oman 5th, Qatar 8th and the UAE 9th. Only 1% of respondants in Dubai thought the city was safe for LGBTQ+ people.

So basically, if you care about the rights of LGBTQ+ people, then you don't want middle eastern money.

I've been to Dubai, our taxi driver was a woman, hotels employed women, they weren't covered up or anything like, I never saw workers being abused, all the ones I spoke to seemed happy, it didn't feel forced when they were chatting to me, it seemed an OK, quite relaxed and safe, if pretty soulless place. Then I find out about their laws on various things and I don't have any desire to go back to that place now.

Juventus for example have an academy or something along those lines in Cyprus, it was just up the road from us when we stayed in Paphos last year, I'd much rather that when LFC wanted to do warm weather training we went somewhere like that or to Tenerife and swerved Dubai - I know City were there in Tenerife one January when we were on holiday a few years ago.
Black Bull Nova

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7047 on: Today at 03:30:21 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:17:37 pm
Yep. I just want to add that these maggots currently infesting our forum are angry because we are trying to enforce the rules and want to see the authorities enforce the rules, whilst they want to have a free for all and stick their snouts in the trough. Just because the majority are doing it, doesn't make it right.

Should be called the "fit and show me the money" test from now on.

 ;D


I only wish football clubs could have fit and proper tests for their fans as well
Black Bull Nova

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7048 on: Today at 03:33:20 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:31:03 pm
Just wondering if anyone has a viewpoint on a more palatable Middle East option?

Lots of points have been made about the Saudis. It seems obvious that that will attract most uproar and protest from fans.

But is there a least bad Middle East option that we could, reluctantly, go along with?

Or does the bulk of RAWK have a clear nobody from the Middle East stance?


Probably worth searching the options if a state is involved.


https://www.amnesty.org.uk/issues
SamLad

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7049 on: Today at 03:40:48 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:30:21 pm

I only wish football clubs could have fit and proper tests for their fans as well
Or RAWK  :)
redbyrdz

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7050 on: Today at 04:07:21 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:31:03 pm
Just wondering if anyone has a viewpoint on a more palatable Middle East option?

Lots of points have been made about the Saudis. It seems obvious that that will attract most uproar and protest from fans.

But is there a ‘least bad’ Middle East option that we could, reluctantly, go along with?

Or does the bulk of RAWK have a clear ‘nobody from the Middle East’ stance?







I'd rather we were not owned by a state, whether ME or not. But if we were to be owned by a state, I definitively don't want one that discriminates against people based on their gender, religion, nationality, politics,or who they love, how they dress, or what they say.
Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7051 on: Today at 04:25:41 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:31:03 pm
Just wondering if anyone has a viewpoint on a more palatable Middle East option?

Lots of points have been made about the Saudis. It seems obvious that that will attract most uproar and protest from fans.

But is there a least bad Middle East option that we could, reluctantly, go along with?

Or does the bulk of RAWK have a clear nobody from the Middle East stance?

I tried to answer your other similar post last night but couldn't really word it correctly so I scrapped it.

It sort of bothers me to frame it as ''no Middle East.'' That, wrongly, hints towards racism or at least xenophobia. For me, it's not about ''oil money'' as such either.

It's all about would our new owners be a state that murders people? Would it be a state that abuses its people and persecutes gay people? Now they could come from anywhere in the world, so it's not just a Middle East thing.

I believe we just want decent owners, and if decent owners came from the Middle East then all well and good. This doesn't answer your question though, and I don't have an answer personally. I honestly don't know who out there, from the ME or anywhere else, would fall into what the bulk of LFC fans would class as in fit and proper owners for us category.

If we become state owned, it's difficult to see how that could be palatable. I mean how many states looking to buy football clubs are even remotely clean? I know Abu Dhabi fans have said ''ah, but you're owned by Americans'' when hitting back at our comments, but being owned by Americans is not the same as being owned by America. I know America isn't looking to buy football teams, but if it was I wouldn't want them either. I wouldn't want Russia if they were looking to buy clubs. Or China. That list is far from exhaustive too.

All we want is decent owners who can compete but without being industrial scale human rights abusers and murdering bastards looking to cleanse the blood from their hands by associating themselves with our world famous name. Owners who will value our club and the fans who dedicate much of their lives to it. Personally, I don't care where in the world such owners come from, just so long as they are as decent as can be in such a cut-throat business.

I'm not sure I worded that right either, but I'll leave it up for now.

rob1966

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7052 on: Today at 04:30:51 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:25:41 pm
I tried to answer your other similar post last night but couldn't really word it correctly so I scrapped it.

It sort of bothers me to frame it as ''no Middle East.'' That, wrongly, hints towards racism or at least xenophobia. For me, it's not about ''oil money'' as such either.

It's all about would our new owners be a state that murders people? Would it be a state that abuses its people and persecutes gay people? Now they could come from anywhere in the world, so it's not just a Middle East thing.

I believe we just want decent owners, and if decent owners came from the Middle East then all well and good. This doesn't answer your question though, and I don't have an answer personally. I honestly don't know who out there, from the ME or anywhere else, would fall into what the bulk of LFC fans would class as in fit and proper owners for us category.

If we become state owned, it's difficult to see how that could be palatable. I mean how many states looking to buy football clubs are even remotely clean? I know Abu Dhabi fans have said ''ah, but you're owned by Americans'' when hitting back at our comments, but being owned by Americans is not the same as being owned by America. I know America isn't looking to buy football teams, but if it was I wouldn't want them either. I wouldn't want Russia if they were looking to buy clubs. Or China. That list is far from exhaustive too.

All we want is decent owners who can compete but without being industrial scale human rights abusers and murdering bastards, looking to cleanse the blood from their hands by associating themselves with our world famous name. Owners who will value our club and the fans who dedicate much of their lives to it. Personally, I don't care where in the world such owners come from, just so long as they are as decent as can be in such a cut-throat business.

I'm not sure I worded that right either, but I'll leave it up for now.



You've worded that sound mate :thumbup
Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7053 on: Today at 04:32:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:30:51 pm
You've worded that sound mate :thumbup
I'm still chopping and changing it a bit, but I'm glad the gist of it got through intact.  :)
G Richards

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7054 on: Today at 04:36:37 pm
Thanks all! Yes, I asked the question about possible palatable Middle East options last night. There was some response, but not a direct response to that question, so I tried it again.

It is clear RAWK does not want Saudi involvement, for all the egregious stuff we can all name. That would attract the most fan protest. So I was wondering if there was a more palatable Middle East option?

I was wondering about Kuwait. A large global coalition came together to help them, 30 years ago, when Iraq invaded. To my knowledge I dont think Kuwait are even close to being among the worst in the Middle East. Mind you, I am not aware of any links with them, so it is just hypothetical.
G Richards

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7055 on: Today at 04:39:03 pm
Son of Spion, thank you. Just read your post. I liked the thought about Middle East framing, and I didnt mean to sound xenophobic in that.

I am seeing some consensus coming through:

Definite no to Saudi Arabia.
Almost a definite no to nation state involvement.
If nation state is to be considered, lets examine the track record of the nation state. Almost certainly it wont be good, either on war, murder, arms, or human rights abuses. So probably ruled out.
Individuals from certain states are ruled out too, as they dont really have separate wealth from the ruling authority, and so it would be a nation state purchase by proxy.


So, with all that said, in the absence of footballing authorities who have the stomach to apply rules and financial restriction, we are probably looking at another private citizen or group to come to the fore. My best guess is American.
touchlineban

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7056 on: Today at 04:46:06 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:31:03 pm
Just wondering if anyone has a viewpoint on a more palatable Middle East option?
For me the only rational I can think of is if, and its a big if, Saudi Arabia ( or some other despot country ) buys up all 20 premier league clubs.  Sets up 20 shell companies and funds each and everyone of them to exactly the same amount every transfer window.  Not a penny more, not a penny less.

Not going to happen I know. Wishful thinking on my part.

That said, I still won't support the club even if it did happen.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7057 on: Today at 04:49:05 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:36:37 pm
Thanks all! Yes, I asked the question about possible palatable Middle East options last night. There was some response, but not a direct response to that question, so I tried it again.

It is clear RAWK does not want Saudi involvement, for all the egregious stuff we can all name. That would attract the most fan protest. So I was wondering if there was a more palatable Middle East option?

I was wondering about Kuwait. A large global coalition came together to help them, 30 years ago, when Iraq invaded. To my knowledge I dont think Kuwait are even close to being among the worst in the Middle East. Mind you, I am not aware of any links with them, so it is just hypothetical.

Their human rights record is terrible, worse than Uganda in the recent table released. I am vehemently opposed to any Middle Eastern country owning this club, a club steeped in politics.
G Richards

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7058 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm
Thanks for the Kuwait info.
Son of Spion

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #7059 on: Today at 04:52:29 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:39:03 pm
Son of Spion, thank you. Just read your post. I liked the thought about Middle East framing, and I didnt mean to sound xenophobic in that.

I am seeing some consensus coming through:

Definite no to Saudi Arabia.
Almost a definite no to nation state involvement.
If nation state is to be considered, lets examine the track record of the nation state. Almost certainly it wont be good, either on war, murder, arms, or human rights abuses. So probably ruled out.
Individuals from certain states are ruled out too, as they dont really have separate wealth from the ruling authority, and so it would be a nation state purchase by proxy.


So, with all that said, in the absence of footballing authorities who have the stomach to apply rules and financial restriction, we are probably looking at another private citizen or group to come to the fore. My best guess is American.
You didn't sound xenophobic to me. It's just that I know opposition to the current ownership here of City and Newcastle is often met with the xenophobia accusation.
