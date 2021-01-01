Just wondering if anyone has a viewpoint on a more palatable Middle East option?



Lots of points have been made about the Saudis. It seems obvious that that will attract most uproar and protest from fans.



But is there a least bad Middle East option that we could, reluctantly, go along with?



Or does the bulk of RAWK have a clear nobody from the Middle East stance?



I tried to answer your other similar post last night but couldn't really word it correctly so I scrapped it.It sort of bothers me to frame it as ''no Middle East.'' That, wrongly, hints towards racism or at least xenophobia. For me, it's not about ''oil money'' as such either.It's all about would our new owners be a state that murders people? Would it be a state that abuses its people and persecutes gay people? Now they could come from anywhere in the world, so it's not just a Middle East thing.I believe we just want decent owners, and if decent owners came from the Middle East then all well and good. This doesn't answer your question though, and I don't have an answer personally. I honestly don't know who out there, from the ME or anywhere else, would fall into what the bulk of LFC fans would class as in fit and proper owners for us category.If we become state owned, it's difficult to see how that could be palatable. I mean how many states looking to buy football clubs are even remotely clean? I know Abu Dhabi fans have said ''ah, but you're owned by Americans'' when hitting back at our comments, but being owned by Americans is not the same as being owned by America. I know America isn't looking to buy football teams, but if it was I wouldn't want them either. I wouldn't want Russia if they were looking to buy clubs. Or China. That list is far from exhaustive too.All we want is decent owners who can compete but without being industrial scale human rights abusers and murdering bastards looking to cleanse the blood from their hands by associating themselves with our world famous name. Owners who will value our club and the fans who dedicate much of their lives to it. Personally, I don't care where in the world such owners come from, just so long as they are as decent as can be in such a cut-throat business.I'm not sure I worded that right either, but I'll leave it up for now.