Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 206878 times)

Online mattD

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm »
So what with all these resignations from the football operations folk at the top, Twitter would have you believe they've resigned after Klopp had them gagged and bound in some dingy basement in Anfield, apparently going full dictatorship with recruitment.

What with the demand for blood thirsty Saudis, I really wonder about the state of some 'fans' of the club.
Offline farawayred

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm
So what with all these resignations from the football operations folk at the top, Twitter would have you believe they've resigned after Klopp had them gagged and bound in some dingy basement in Anfield, apparently going full dictatorship with recruitment.

What with the demand for blood thirsty Saudis, I really wonder about the state of some 'fans' of the club.
Klopp acted Qatari-style. ;D
Online G Richards

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm »
My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.

If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?

Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.

He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.

At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?

Just wondering what the viewpoint is.
Offline Cozzymoto

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7003 on: Today at 12:02:04 am »
Give us some of the Middle Eastern money. Dubai state owned will do.
Offline west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 12:02:20 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm
My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.

If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?

Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.

He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.

At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?

Just wondering what the viewpoint is.

I think the issue is that in that part of the world there are very few super wealthy people or large businesses that are not heavily linked to the government and ruling family if not part of it. Its how the ruling families keep control of the country and their position within it, independent wealth doesnt exist because its a threat and if it does it can be appropriated by the state with no recourse.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 12:03:21 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm
My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.

If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?

Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.

He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.

At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?

Just wondering what the viewpoint is.
The Saudi Sports Minister went out of his way to state that they'll support private-sector bids. It's sportswashing mate.
Online G Richards

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7006 on: Today at 12:27:46 am »
Thanks for the responses.

On a related note, is there a palatable Middle East scenario?

As in, a least bad option that we could potentially get on board with?

Online Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7007 on: Today at 12:31:34 am »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 08:45:51 pm
Looking like we definitely have a consensus re. A.N.Other but to shift the emphasis back to where it belongs (if you will indulge me)?

I, assume (rightly or wrongly) we might hear summat in terms of biggish news either during or immediately following this total clown show that's laughingly called a world cup.

When do you think we might be put out of our misery so to speak? Short term? Long term?

With all due respect, this thread wasnt started to discuss Club transfer rumours in the first place
Offline MJD-L4

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 12:36:31 am »
Just wanted to gauge an opinion on here.

I was out with my brother in law tonight (avid, season ticket holding United fan) and we got to talking about our prospective takeovers.

We both agreed that, at the moment, city are cheating. A question came up though that somewhat perplexed both of us. If, say, Saudi Arabia were to take over both of us, that would be us, United, City & Newcastle all funded by 'oil money'.

The question was, how many PL clubs need to be financed by 'oil money' before it stops being considered cheating? This is taking out all the human rights and moral aspects of things and focusing purely in money.

Fwiw I'm against any such regime having any sort of stake in us. I would hope that whoever owns us next has made their money ethically and has our best intentions at heart (however fat fetched that may be).

I've had a few so this may be an incoherent rambling, so feel free to ignore. I may delete this when I wake up haha


Offline Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 12:38:57 am »
Quote from: Cozzymoto on Today at 12:02:04 am
Give us some of the Middle Eastern money. Dubai state owned will do.

your post history is hilarious (only read like about 15 granted, but that was enough), nothing positive, just whinge whinge whinge.

Offline harleydanger

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 01:37:28 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm
My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.

If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?

Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.

He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.

At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?

Just wondering what the viewpoint is.

The Saudi royal family basically locked up the richest non-royals in Arabia and stole all their money 4 years ago. It's a totalitarian state. There's no 'individual' money in Saudi Arabia
Online G Richards

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7011 on: Today at 01:50:15 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:37:28 am
The Saudi royal family basically locked up the richest non-royals in Arabia and stole all their money 4 years ago. It's a totalitarian state. There's no 'individual' money in Saudi Arabia

Is there a palatable Middle East option? One that we might not like, but could at least get on board with as the least bad outcome?

Or does such a thing not exist?

Edit, thanks for response above, too. Seems like Saudi would be very difficult, but just wondering if theres anything else out there in the Middle East that might not be so objectionable?

Online GreatEx

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7012 on: Today at 02:55:11 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:50:15 am
Is there a palatable Middle East option? One that we might not like, but could at least get on board with as the least bad outcome?

Or does such a thing not exist?

Edit, thanks for response above, too. Seems like Saudi would be very difficult, but just wondering if theres anything else out there in the Middle East that might not be so objectionable?

I can't remember if it was here or elsewhere, but I remember someone asking why people were happy that Saudi Arabia beat Argentina and whether that was hypocritical, and I found it an odd question because that was a victory not for the ruling classes, but for the people of Saudi Arabia, with whom I of course have no quarrel, as they are the biggest victim of the regime, or rather second after the Yemenis. So to answer your question, I'd have no trouble with a sale to a politically independent entity from the Middle East with the means and vision to run our club, but I cannot think who would even come close to meeting those criteria in practice.
Online G Richards

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7013 on: Today at 04:05:33 am »
Thanks for the answer. I will watch, like all reds, to see what happens.

Maybe the answer is a deep pocketed fella like Ballmer, if he branches out from the NBA. I dont think theres any evidence he is interested though.

I feel let down by the authorities here. We have good owners, clever people, who have grown the club solidly. We have been able to go toe to toe with Man City for the last few years, by fair means, which is enormously commendable. I take the sale, in whole or part, as a sign that our owners dont feel like we can compete within a rules based order, since there are those without constraint.
