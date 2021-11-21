« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7000 on: Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm »
So what with all these resignations from the football operations folk at the top, Twitter would have you believe they've resigned after Klopp had them gagged and bound in some dingy basement in Anfield, apparently going full dictatorship with recruitment.

What with the demand for blood thirsty Saudis, I really wonder about the state of some 'fans' of the club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7001 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:43:02 pm
So what with all these resignations from the football operations folk at the top, Twitter would have you believe they've resigned after Klopp had them gagged and bound in some dingy basement in Anfield, apparently going full dictatorship with recruitment.

What with the demand for blood thirsty Saudis, I really wonder about the state of some 'fans' of the club.
Klopp acted Qatari-style. ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm »
My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.

If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?

Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.

He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.

At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?

Just wondering what the viewpoint is.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7003 on: Today at 12:02:04 am »
Give us some of the Middle Eastern money. Dubai state owned will do.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 12:02:20 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm
My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.

If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?

Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.

He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.

At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?

Just wondering what the viewpoint is.

I think the issue is that in that part of the world there are very few super wealthy people or large businesses that are not heavily linked to the government and ruling family if not part of it. Its how the ruling families keep control of the country and their position within it, independent wealth doesnt exist because its a threat and if it does it can be appropriated by the state with no recourse.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 12:03:21 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:51:41 pm
My personal hope in all this is that we dont get bought by any dodgy regime as their sports washing instrument. On a personal note that would leave me very conflicted. Just wanted to say that up front, before trying something on, for discussion.

If a Saudi is interested, is there a difference between a government or ruling official buying LFC, and a private individual or group doing the same?

Hypothetically speaking, the private individual has the money, loves his footy, and wants to buy into the Prem and sees LFC as a great opportunity.

He doesnt buy arms. He hasnt executed anyone. He just happens to live in a country that has some laws we find appalling, with some very dodgy people at the helm.

At that point, is a sale to such a person an automatic no-no?

Just wondering what the viewpoint is.
The Saudi Sports Minister went out of his way to state that they'll support private-sector bids. It's sportswashing mate.
