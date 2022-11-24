« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 200852 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6880 on: Today at 09:46:46 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:42:04 am
Everyone's entitled to an opinion but its a pretty absurd one. Imagine being a director of football or whatever Wards title is and going 'Shit we're 8 points off 3rd place after 14 games, with a game in hand, and still in every competition....best hand my notice in'. Its ridiculous. As is thinking FSG would be triggered to sell because they dont want to fund a rebuild, considering the 'rebuild' is more like signing two or three players. There's clearly far bigger things going on, whether they've just decided its a good time to sell, whether they're all collectively sick at the sportswashing (or have had their heads turned by the prospect of selling to one), whether they're wanting to buy an NBA or NFL team and can't realistically 'afford' both.

i agree with this, its got fuck all to do with relatively low level events, Le Bron finishing his career and running an NBA team or FSG getting into the NFL is far more likely the reason for them to cash out, the lack of application of FFP and the breakdown of the ESL was probably the clincher
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6881 on: Today at 09:48:00 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:45:21 am
There is no way FSG operates at this level of nearsightedness. This has probably been a foregone conclusion since the ESL was stopped.

I think youve hit the nail on the head about the ESL and the inevitability of the Saudi funded Newcastle taking another CL place probably made it clear that their model would no longer work.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6882 on: Today at 09:48:08 am »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 09:33:21 pm
Its just funny how people on here keep threatening to stop supporting the club because they have some owners they dont like.  Its all attention seeking nonsense - we all know that none of them would walk away from the club, it is too much a part of their life.
Wow - I really don't know where to start with that massively condescending rant other than to say this publicly - cos I don't do "virtue signalling".

The day LFC sells to a regime like Saudi Arabia is the day I walk away. Full stop. Not because I'm fucking racist towards all Saudi Arabians but because my fucking principles override my loyalty to a football club. Every day of the week. You won't see me for dust. And that's a promise. And the saddest part of it is that absolute whoppers like you will become their fan base. Good luck mate.

I'm too tired and old for this shit. Fighting G&H, fighting SYP, fighting our own fucking government, fighting to protect the environment, fighting to protect our borders against fascists when there's already too many inside......I'm tired of fighting......

Life's too fucking short lads.

(Great post as usual by SoS, so much to resonate with. I'm just tired of it all.)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6883 on: Today at 09:49:02 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:05:16 am
Uncertainty reigns at Liverpool with Julian Ward and head of data on way out

James Pearce
Nov 24, 2022

It has not all been plain sailing. Liverpool were dealing with a midfield injury crisis in August and FSG was reluctant to commit significant funds, so Ward ended up signing Juventus Arthur on loan on deadline day as a stop-gap. The Brazilian wasnt fully fit when he arrived and played just 13 minutes of first-team football before undergoing surgery after tearing a thigh muscle in training.

https://theathletic.com/3932915/2022/11/24/liverpool-julian-ward-fsg/

If we are to believe what Pearce says (we all know our journos and their constant fight for PR) how does this part connect to our pursuit of Tchouameni? Do we believe that it was either him or nobody else or we were not ready to sign him at all.

Or after Tchouameni failed we changed focus to Darwin.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6884 on: Today at 10:17:01 am »
Klopp might feel that the base of his team is set in the relatively long-term. Alisson, the full backs, Konate and VVD (perhaps some question marks regarding Matip's longevity and Gomez' form but I think Klopp has their trust).

Then with our forward line you have Nunez, Salah is 30 admittedly but is still strong as ever and is tied down, Jota is a key player if we keep him fit, Diaz hasn't been here a year yet and Bobby is an older, experienced head to keep around if he stays. The issue is the midfield, but we already know that. The squad doesn't need massive surgery, I think many of the parts are in place. We do though need several key signings, especially in the midfield. Klopp might just want to oversee that himself.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6885 on: Today at 10:17:29 am »
Many have walked away. Others will over the course of time.

The big money sports events and leagues are no longer sports. They are systems for money laundering. (In case you were wondering why the last Olympic Games went ahead .   .    .)

The term sportswashing is anodyne and conveniently euphemistic; it serves to distract attention from the reality of what actually happening, and the suffering. Suffice to say, the media is deeply implicated in it all.

I remember as a child, how much the World Cup meant. Now I couldnt give a f&ck.

That world is gone.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6886 on: Today at 10:22:47 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:21:51 am
Like I said in the Manc thread, I'd fight, I fucking fought to get rid of H&G when I had a new baby born the same day I was pounding out emails, but the Saudis are a different beast. Money is no object, so they can't be hit in the pockets. Protest in the ground? They cancel your ST and ban you for life, if they want us for their long term financial plans, the 55,000 in the ground mean nothing to them compared to the TV money and the sales around the world.


We will deal with it when if happens mate,there's no point us getting wound up and depressed now,life is shit enough as it is.

The difference between us and those Geordie pricks is that we won't be bending over backwards and protesting that they should be allowed to buy us.

If it comes to it,it wouldn't take many to block all access to all the turnstiles.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6887 on: Today at 10:22:59 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 10:17:29 am
Many have walked away. Others will over the course of time.

The big money sports events and leagues are no longer sports. They are systems for money laundering. (In case you were wondering why the last Olympic Games went ahead .   .    .)

The term sportswashing is anodyne and conveniently euphemistic; it serves to distract attention from the reality of what actually happening, and the suffering. Suffice to say, the media is deeply implicated in it all.

I remember as a child, how much the World Cup meant. Now I couldnt give a f&ck.

That world is gone.

Don't understand how it is money laundering. Why would a state need to launder money?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6888 on: Today at 10:23:01 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:42:04 am
Everyone's entitled to an opinion but its a pretty absurd one. Imagine being a director of football or whatever Wards title is and going 'Shit we're 8 points off 3rd place after 14 games, with a game in hand, and still in every competition....best hand my notice in'. Its ridiculous. As is thinking FSG would be triggered to sell because they dont want to fund a rebuild, considering the 'rebuild' is more like signing two or three players. There's clearly far bigger things going on, whether they've just decided its a good time to sell, whether they're all collectively sick at the sportswashing (or have had their heads turned by the prospect of selling to one), whether they're wanting to buy an NBA or NFL team and can't realistically 'afford' both.

It's bigger picture stuff and a combination of factors. They'll have come to realise that longer term, they can't compete with the spending of Man City, and now Newcastle. It we say Man CIty and Newcastle are now nailed on top 4, then the rest are fighting over 2 places and there is far more chance of missing out. Multiple years out of the CL, and funding the club would become very difficult for FSG.

They have probably got the club to the highest value they can. There is no way FSG can sweat the asset any more than they have whilst also properly taking care of the squad. The only way is down in terms of valuation under FSG. Especially if they start missing out on CL qualification (see above).

It's also reasonable to expect that they are far more interested in US sports, than football. From an interest point of view, they simply know and like Basketball and Baseball more. Crucially, US sport also have a modicum of control over spending, which we know they favour.

And let's be honest, the PL is heading for meltdown. If I was FSG, I'd probably also be looking to sell. I don't trust the PL or the FA as far as I could throw them. They have lost control.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6889 on: Today at 10:23:36 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 10:17:29 am
Many have walked away. Others will over the course of time.

The big money sports events and leagues are no longer sports. They are systems for money laundering. (In case you were wondering why the last Olympic Games went ahead .   .    .)

The term sportswashing is anodyne and conveniently euphemistic; it serves to distract attention from the reality of what actually happening. Suffice to say, the media is deeply implicated in it all.

I remember as a child, how much the World Cup meant. Now I couldnt give a f&ck.

That world is gone.

The World Cup in 1978 was held in Argentine ruled by a military junta who killed thousands of political opponents and who only lost power after they rashly invaded the Falklands.

I dont suppose any on here remember the original sports wash extravaganza in Berlin 1936. ;D
