Are we happy with US ownership as our human rights role model?



The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabias Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the princes direction.



As someone who spent a long time in South Asia, it feels like human rights are ignored when those countries and being exploited by the west. People only start to get uncomfortable when they see wealthy Asians buying up assets in their countries. Unconscious racism / bias - Ive seen this first hand.



Whataboutism and accusations of racism towards the potential for South Asian owners. All the boxes being ticked right now.I don't care how old you are or where you're from. But if you think what you're spouting has anything to do with what it means to be a Liverpool fan, then you've either had a lobotomy or are sorely needing one.Sportswashing betrays everything this club stands for and was built on. If you really feel the need to argue semantics on that, then you don't know this club.I don't want to see my club in the wilderness forever, relegated to an also ran with no chance for the big prizes. But I can live with it, if it means keeping journalist murdering, modern slaving bastards like that out of my club.Can you?