« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 166 167 168 169 170 [171]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 198031 times)

Offline lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6800 on: Today at 10:49:35 pm »
Where is this Saudi news is even coming from ? They already own Newcastle unless its some else entirely.
Logged

Offline taylorb1991

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6801 on: Today at 10:49:59 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 10:44:20 pm
Why would someone wave a random countries flag at a football stadium ? Do city fans really wave Qatar flags, as despot regime or not, that would be a dumb thing to do ?


Why would a City fan wave a Qatar flag???
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,233
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6802 on: Today at 10:52:54 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 10:49:15 pm
Overall Ill leave you guys to keep discussing it as my bedtime for an early start tomorrow, but irrespective of who buys us, which side of the fence we sit there are 2 things we all do agree on here :

1) bottomless pit of money at certain clubs is destroying football
2) human rights are important and we should all be thinking about how we can make the world a better place

The breadth of number 2 shouldnt be underestimated and we need to be careful we dont start generalising about entire populations of countries. Just like Boris or the Queen didnt represent us, dont be surprised if the sentiment is the same elsewhere but people are too scared to rock the boat.

Good Night folks !

Up early for school
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6803 on: Today at 10:52:55 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 10:44:20 pm
Why would someone wave a random countries flag at a football stadium ? Do city fans really wave Qatar flags, as despot regime or not, that would be a dumb thing to do ?


Why the fuck would City fans wave the Qatari flag ?


Dumb,yeah you are.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6804 on: Today at 10:54:04 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 10:44:20 pm
Why would someone wave a random countries flag at a football stadium ? Do city fans really wave Qatar flags, as despot regime or not, that would be a dumb thing to do ?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/newcastle-fans-saudi-arabia-flag-26456382
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6805 on: Today at 10:55:47 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:52:55 pm

Why the fuck would City fans wave the Qatari flag ?


Dumb,yeah you are.

Hes thick as mince. Annoyed I wasted time responding to him.
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6806 on: Today at 10:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:40:38 pm
Wouldn't it be great if everyone stood up for their own little battles? Sure, we wouldn't end Saudi business interests in the UK but we might highlight to a few more people why it's a problem and we might even win our little battle, something that matters to us. No, we wouldn't solve all of the problems that exist, but we just might fix that one.

Of course you can fight for what you believe in and you should.  If you feel strongly about something you should fight for what you believe in in all corners not just pick and choose.

Scousers are probably the only ones in the UK who are willing to put up a fight, have resistance against wrong doing.
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,338
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6807 on: Today at 10:56:38 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 10:26:27 pm

So if a Saudi Prince owns is, who doesnt set the rules in Saudi Arabia, is that ok? 

If the Saudi state buys us, but the majority of people in Saudi Arabia and the Royal Family dont agree with the laws in Saudi Arabia but are too scared to speak out / rock the boat - is that ok?

I dont want state ownership in football full stop - its destroyed the game, but we shouldnt be discriminatory towards one group of potential owners vs. others.   

Its a fact that not everyone in Saudi Arabia is evil, not everyone in the Saudi Royal Family is evil etc.

Im not big on good and evil but the Saudi royal family is as close to entirely evil as it gets if you happen to be gay, a woman, a Jew, Yemeni, anyone writing or saying anything critical about them etc etc etc
Why dont you pop over there and try the last one on this list in Saudi and trust your read on their not entirely evil vibe, see how you get on
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,110
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6808 on: Today at 10:57:40 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 10:16:48 pm
Are we happy with US ownership as our human rights role model?

The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabias Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the princes direction.

Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 10:01:54 pm
As someone who spent a long time in South Asia, it feels like human rights are ignored when those countries and being exploited by the west.  People only start to get uncomfortable when they see wealthy Asians buying up assets in their countries. Unconscious racism / bias - Ive seen this first hand.

Whataboutism and accusations of racism towards the potential for South Asian owners. All the boxes being ticked right now.

I don't care how old you are or where you're from. But if you think what you're spouting has anything to do with what it means to be a Liverpool fan, then you've either had a lobotomy or are sorely needing one.

Sportswashing betrays everything this club stands for and was built on. If you really feel the need to argue semantics on that, then you don't know this club.

I don't want to see my club in the wilderness forever, relegated to an also ran with no chance for the big prizes. But I can live with it, if it means keeping journalist murdering, modern slaving bastards like that out of my club.

Can you?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,110
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6809 on: Today at 10:59:49 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:49:35 pm
Where is this Saudi news is even coming from ? They already own Newcastle unless its some else entirely.

A few pages back. They say they will back "private investors" to buy both Liverpool and Man United. Owning without owning. Everton That.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6810 on: Today at 11:01:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:56:38 pm
Im not big on good and evil but the Saudi royal family is as close to entirely evil as it gets if you happen to be gay, a woman, a Jew, Yemeni, anyone writing or saying anything critical about them etc etc etc
Why dont you pop over there and try the last one on this list in Saudi and trust your read on their not entirely evil vibe, see how you get on

So in a 2000 year history of evil and wrong doing by states governments sovereignty its just their turn to be condemned? Unfortunately for them it comes at a time when things can be highlighted far more than they ever could be in the 2000 odd years these atrocious acts have been carried out by one group or another
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6811 on: Today at 11:01:23 pm »
I've been thinking about this potential pile of shit that's likely to befall us by having despotic new owners and decided if we've got to have them then please for the love of all things Liverpool let us have the bestest, richest sportswashers.

It would be just typical that we end up with cheapskate sportswashers that never spent a fucking penny 😂😂😂
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,019
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6812 on: Today at 11:02:23 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 10:56:38 pm
Of course you can fight for what you believe in and you should.  If you feel strongly about something you should fight for what you believe in in all corners not just pick and choose.

Scousers are probably the only ones in the UK who are willing to put up a fight, have resistance against wrong doing.
Then what the fuck were all your previous posts about?
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6813 on: Today at 11:05:16 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 11:02:23 pm
Then what the fuck were all your previous posts about?

The reasoning
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,110
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6814 on: Today at 11:05:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:01:23 pm
I've been thinking about this potential pile of shit that's likely to befall us by having despotic new owners and decided if we've got to have them then please for the love of all things Liverpool let us have the bestest, richest sportswashers.

It would be just typical that we end up with cheapskate sportswashers that never spent a fucking penny 😂😂😂

My only crumbs of comfort should such a situation arise is knowing that City fans will shit bricks because LFC can suddenly fight them on even terms and that they're not going away. That will go double if United go the same way. City fans are terrified of returning to obscurity.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6815 on: Today at 11:09:45 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 11:01:07 pm
So in a 2000 year history of evil and wrong doing by states governments sovereignty its just their turn to be condemned? Unfortunately for them it comes at a time when things can be highlighted far more than they ever could be in the 2000 odd years these atrocious acts have been carried out by one group or another

I can condem the past atrocities of western nations, and can condem their current atrocities too.

Just because western nations had past societies and laws which are horrendous to minority groups does not mean one cannot condemn Saudi Arabia for presently being horrendous to minority groups.

And as has been said before, most western owners are not the actual countries governments approving atrocities, where as Saudi owners would be the very government implementing these human rights abuses
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,510
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6816 on: Today at 11:11:24 pm »
The only thing I'd want to say is it's not our responsibility as fans to fight political battles that our elected leaders shirk. That doesn't mean that you shouldn't fight, just that's not really the deal with sports.
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6817 on: Today at 11:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:09:45 pm
I can condem the past atrocities of western nations, and can condem their current atrocities too.

Just because western nations had past societies and laws which are horrendous to minority groups does not mean one cannot condemn Saudi Arabia for presently being horrendous to minority groups.

And as has been said before, most western owners are not the actual countries governments approving atrocities, where as Saudi owners would be the very government implementing these human rights abuses

Do you think very rich business owners are not aligned with their countries governments in some way or another?  If nothing else the amount of money contributed in taxes to a regime that uses a lot of tax money on war.
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6818 on: Today at 11:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:05:21 pm
My only crumbs of comfort should such a situation arise is knowing that City fans will shit bricks because LFC can suddenly fight them on even terms and that they're not going away. That will go double if United go the same way. City fans are terrified of returning to obscurity.

This is true mate which is why it would be typical for us to go through with a sale to an oil state that left us worse off than we are now.

It's like double jeopardy with bells on 🤷
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,110
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6819 on: Today at 11:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:11:24 pm
The only thing I'd want to say is it's not our responsibility as fans to fight political battles that our elected leaders shirk. That doesn't mean that you shouldn't fight, just that's not really the deal with sports.

It is though. That's why Sportswashers are using sport in the first place - to circumvent proper political scrutiny by invading our beloved past time and polluting it with dirty money. It's the whole reason Qatar is happening, and why so many pundits are taking that dirty money because they just want to "concentrate on the sport".

If not us, then who?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6820 on: Today at 11:18:22 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 11:13:36 pm
Do you think very rich business owners are not aligned with their countries governments in some way or another?  If nothing else the amount of money contributed in taxes to a regime that uses a lot of tax money on war.

They don't have any control on what their tax money goes towards, where as Sportswashing owners directly make the laws to oppress groups.

Furthermore, with western owners being linked, if their views are counter to our ideals as a club, we as fans have called them knobheads to be avoided (see Ratcliffe, Ricketts, and I believe  Pagliuca)
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,110
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6821 on: Today at 11:18:50 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:14:29 pm
This is true mate which is why it would be typical for us to go through with a sale to an oil state that left us worse off than we are now.

It's like double jeopardy with bells on 🤷

I don't think any oil state would do that, but they will certainly look to play things quieter with us than they have with certain other clubs. They've explored the learning curve and know what to do, sadly.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6822 on: Today at 11:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:16:30 pm
It is though. That's why Sportswashers are using sport in the first place - to circumvent proper political scrutiny by invading our beloved past time and polluting it with dirty money. It's the whole reason Qatar is happening, and why so many pundits are taking that dirty money because they just want to "concentrate on the sport".

If not us, then who?

I believe that it shouldn't be us, but as our government has waved them in happily, then it HAS to be us.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,015
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6823 on: Today at 11:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:19:26 pm
I believe that it shouldn't be us, but as our government has waved them in happily, then it HAS to be us.

We are all John McClane.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6824 on: Today at 11:27:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:25:05 pm
We are all John McClane.

Embarrassingly I have never watched Die Hard  :-X
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,527
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6825 on: Today at 11:27:57 pm »
Yippee Ki Yay!
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,338
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6826 on: Today at 11:35:41 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 11:01:07 pm
So in a 2000 year history of evil and wrong doing by states governments sovereignty its just their turn to be condemned? Unfortunately for them it comes at a time when things can be highlighted far more than they ever could be in the 2000 odd years these atrocious acts have been carried out by one group or another

Haha please  unfortunately for them fuck me poor luvs

Other peoples atrocities have got nothing to do with the prospect of us supporting an organ of the Saudi Royal family
You want us to go with banners saying up the pool: for 2000 years many other people have also committed atrocities
« Last Edit: Today at 11:39:53 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,338
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6827 on: Today at 11:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:11:24 pm
The only thing I'd want to say is it's not our responsibility as fans to fight political battles that our elected leaders shirk.

Of course it is
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6828 on: Today at 11:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 11:11:24 pm
The only thing I'd want to say is it's not our responsibility as fans to fight political battles that our elected leaders shirk. That doesn't mean that you shouldn't fight, just that's not really the deal with sports.
whose responsibility is it?  unions?  religious organizations?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,703
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6829 on: Today at 11:45:01 pm »
its a bit mad that people who say they are Liverpool fans still dont think they should have a voice politically, whether you like it or not - they are linked, more so in cities like Liverpool than anywhere.   I just cant fathom supporting LFC and tuning out politically.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 166 167 168 169 170 [171]   Go Up
« previous next »
 