« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165] 166   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 191266 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,999
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6560 on: Today at 02:16:08 pm »
Important to note that there were a lot of players we were strongly linked to and quite a few of them went on to become shit at other clubs. Maybe it just shows the true source of our greatness?
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,260
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6561 on: Today at 02:23:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:16:08 pm
Important to note that there were a lot of players we were strongly linked to and quite a few of them went on to become shit at other clubs. Maybe it just shows the true source of our greatness?

There's absolutely no doubt about that for me, never really has been. A manager that can turn water into wine for sure.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,945
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6562 on: Today at 02:26:47 pm »
Bring in Michael Zorc for Das Reboot 2.0  :)
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,048
  • Justice for the 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6563 on: Today at 02:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:16:20 pm
No matter whether Ward has genuine reasons to wanting to take a break is its just a euphemism, there's no doubt this is a huge blow and they need to get a grip quickly.

Considering the report about Gordon moving on mentioned that more responsibility was going to Ward surely they had an inkling that he didn't want to stick around. If they didn't then it is likely he wants out because of sporting issues. Thought he was their man.

Not sure where this leaves Jurgen, we need to be smart in Jan (obviously we're not going to spend £100m) but you can only buy smart if you have everyone pulling in the right direction.
Yeah, it's a tricky one for Jurgen right enough - although, a couple of months back, the Echo quoted a report forecasting record turnover for 2021/22 of over £600M and pre-tax profit of £76M, up from a loss of £4M+ the previous year (pandemic)......so maybe there might be some money available ?
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,234
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6564 on: Today at 02:42:12 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:05:08 pm


This sounds like the most likely cause. Perhaps Ward and Klopp just didn't get on? Perhaps Ward isn't up to scratch?

If his departure is driven by the club sale, then the time doesn't make sense, unless he has discovered who is taking us over and either a) doesn't like the look of them or b) They've already told him he's not in their plans.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6565 on: Today at 02:42:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:14:08 pm
Its all people trying to sound clever by accentuating the important of these people, isn't it? I mean who the fuck had heard of Ian Graham (is that his name) until an hour ago? Now its an even bigger blow if he goes than anyone. I must say I long for the 90s when you knew the players, the manager, maybe the assistant and sometimes the chairman and CEO. Now its an absolute disaster if the junior assistant nutrionist leaves.

Anfield could be burnt to the ground with no insurance and us in the conference and you would still somehow try to spin it to a positive.

Ian Graham was a fairly known person, there has been plenty of interviews with him regarding the backroom setup in the club for years. He is directly responsible for getting Klopp, Robertson, Mo Salah etc to the club. I'd rate that influence over a "junior assistant nutrionist".
Logged

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6566 on: Today at 02:43:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:14:08 pm
Its all people trying to sound clever by accentuating the important of these people, isn't it? I mean who the fuck had heard of Ian Graham (is that his name) until an hour ago? Now its an even bigger blow if he goes than anyone. I must say I long for the 90s when you knew the players, the manager, maybe the assistant and sometimes the chairman and CEO. Now its an absolute disaster if the junior assistant nutrionist leaves.

Hmm. Maybe you should read Rory Smith's book about how Graham was one of the pioneers of data driven recruitment and how he built the team which is still considered the best in the country at what it does.

Then again, the new spin should be it was all Klopp. No one else is important :)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,494
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6567 on: Today at 02:45:11 pm »
Juegen Klopp is all that matters, so yes.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,055
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6568 on: Today at 02:45:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:14:08 pm
Its all people trying to sound clever by accentuating the important of these people, isn't it? I mean who the fuck had heard of Ian Graham (is that his name) until an hour ago? Now its an even bigger blow if he goes than anyone. I must say I long for the 90s when you knew the players, the manager, maybe the assistant and sometimes the chairman and CEO. Now its an absolute disaster if the junior assistant nutrionist leaves.

Woah, wait - tell me little Terry isn't leaving too?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,179
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6569 on: Today at 02:51:17 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 02:43:41 pm
Hmm. Maybe you should read Rory Smith's book about how Graham was one of the pioneers of data driven recruitment and how he built the team which is still considered the best in the country at what it does.

Then again, the new spin should be it was all Klopp. No one else is important :)

Most of the spin IS that its all been Klopp and no-one else is important :) Dont make WhereAngelsPlay post that Shankly quote.

Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:42:20 pm
Anfield could be burnt to the ground with no insurance and us in the conference and you would still somehow try to spin it to a positive.

Ian Graham was a fairly known person, there has been plenty of interviews with him regarding the backroom setup in the club for years. He is directly responsible for getting Klopp, Robertson, Mo Salah etc to the club. I'd rate that influence over a "junior assistant nutrionist".

Point me to the part where I was spinning it positively? Its just funny how often we get told someone is 'the most important person behind the scenes' and then a few months later someone else leaves and is labelled 'the most important person behind the scenes and the key to their success' and then six months later we get it again. We've had it way back to when Buvac left and he was the real mastermind behind Klopp. Dont take things so literally, I'm well aware we're so good because we've got an excellent team but again....just amuses me how deep we can seem to go now to find someone who will bring the whole structure crashing down if they leave.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,963
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6570 on: Today at 02:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:42:20 pm
Anfield could be burnt to the ground with no insurance and us in the conference and you would still somehow try to spin it to a positive.

Ian Graham was a fairly known person, there has been plenty of interviews with him regarding the backroom setup in the club for years. He is directly responsible for getting Klopp, Robertson, Mo Salah etc to the club. I'd rate that influence over a "junior assistant nutrionist".

I doubt 90% (and that's being generous) of Liverpool fans know who he is.  For the minority who are super into the stats and analytics side of things, I'm sure he's someone they've heard of, but for the rest of us, not so much.

I only really know of Edwards and Ward because of RAWK and articles on them that are posted here.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6571 on: Today at 02:55:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:51:17 pm
Point me to the part where I was spinning it positively? Its just funny how often we get told someone is 'the most important person behind the scenes' and then a few months later someone else leaves and is labelled 'the most important person behind the scenes and the key to their success' and then six months later we get it again. We've had it way back to when Buvac left and he was the real mastermind behind Klopp. Dont take things so literally, I'm well aware we're so good because we've got an excellent team but again....just amuses me how deep we can seem to go now to find someone who will bring the whole structure crashing down if they leave.

No one has said the above mentioned here. Are you sure you are not mentally at twitter ?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,179
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6572 on: Today at 02:57:12 pm »
If these people are as good at their job as they're being made out to be, then surely you'd expect things to carry on relatively serenely. If you've 'built a team which is considered the best in the country in terms of data driven recruitment' and it all goes to shit when you leave....then its not that good a team.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6573 on: Today at 02:57:21 pm »
Who do we think gets sold first, us or the Red Mancs?
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,179
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6574 on: Today at 02:58:21 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 02:55:28 pm
No one has said the above mentioned here. Are you sure you are not mentally at twitter ?

If you're going to quote Chris Bascombe, then dont complain if others join in with a bit of hyperbole ;)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,494
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6575 on: Today at 02:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:57:21 pm
Who do we think gets sold first, us or the Red Mancs?

Mancs! Their owners will sell to anyone and their fans want a Middle Eastern country/owner.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,166
  • JFT96.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6576 on: Today at 02:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:57:21 pm
Who do we think gets sold first, us or the Red Mancs?

Both, simultaneously. And we'll be merged into a super club called The North West Red Monsters.



Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,154
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6577 on: Today at 03:04:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:05:39 pm
fuck off, idiot.  you think that's amusing?

Calm down dear.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,494
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6578 on: Today at 03:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:59:29 pm
Both, simultaneously. And we'll be merged into a super club called The North West Red Monsters.

Pro Evolution days. Good times mate.  ;D
Logged

Offline NativityinBlack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6579 on: Today at 03:05:47 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:58:21 pm
If you're going to quote Chris Bascombe, then dont complain if others join in with a bit of hyperbole ;)

You're confusing me with someone else. I have been posting what Joyce has said and haven't indulged in hyperbole at all.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:58:21 pm
If these people are as good at their job as they're being made out to be, then surely you'd expect things to carry on relatively serenely. If you've 'built a team which is considered the best in the country in terms of data driven recruitment' and it all goes to shit when you leave....then its not that good a team.

Gordon, Edwards, Ward, Graham with rumors that some of the data team is leaving too. That isn't one person leaving. That is the entire backroom leadership gone. Forget functioning, the team that was assembled is not there anymore.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,853
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6580 on: Today at 03:07:26 pm »
Men in suits leave job behind the scenes shocker.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,166
  • JFT96.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6581 on: Today at 03:08:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:36 pm
Pro Evolution days. Good times mate.  ;D

:D


Fucking hell. I don't hardly game any longer but I used to spend an unholy amount of time playing Pro Evo. Loved it.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,365
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6582 on: Today at 03:10:05 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 03:05:47 pm
You're confusing me with someone else. I have been posting what Joyce has said and haven't indulged in hyperbole at all.

Gordon, Edwards, Ward, Graham with rumors that some of the data team is leaving too. That isn't one person leaving. That is the entire backroom leadership gone. Forget functioning, the team that was assembled is not there anymore.

They are going at the end of the season therefore team is still there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,494
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6583 on: Today at 03:10:07 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 03:08:02 pm
:D


Fucking hell. I don't hardly game any longer but I used to spend an unholy amount of time playing Pro Evo. Loved it.

Aye, peak Pro Evo was circa 2006.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,179
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6584 on: Today at 03:11:20 pm »
If we give Huylens or Castolo a new contract...
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,494
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6585 on: Today at 03:14:07 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:11:20 pm
If we give Huylens or Castolo a new contract...

 ;D

Castolo was great.

My fave was Minanada. ;D
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,756
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6586 on: Today at 03:15:50 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 03:05:47 pm
You're confusing me with someone else. I have been posting what Joyce has said and haven't indulged in hyperbole at all.

Gordon, Edwards, Ward, Graham with rumors that some of the data team is leaving too. That isn't one person leaving. That is the entire backroom leadership gone. Forget functioning, the team that was assembled is not there anymore.

Newcastle et al have been poaching our staff in the data/analytics/recruitment depts. Id imagine its hard to turn down huge pay rises at their level. We would be paying decent money, but it would be nothing to the Saudi owners to triple their pay at their level. Its not millions were talking about.


But there should be systems in place where the club can employ new staff who continue the work.  Universities dont collapse when professors and lecturers get poached by other unis.

Maybe FSG have been too reliant on key people.
Pretty good strategy to disrupt the club by stealing key staff if so.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,756
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6587 on: Today at 03:17:17 pm »
Now Julian Ward is leaving. Whats the betting he turns up at Newcastle in a few months after his break.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,365
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6588 on: Today at 03:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:17:17 pm
Now Julian Ward is leaving. Whats the betting he turns up at Newcastle in a few months after his break.

Good riddance to them, if they end up taking blood money.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,769
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6589 on: Today at 03:29:05 pm »
Just heard Mighty Red's leaving.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6590 on: Today at 03:31:01 pm »
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 03:05:47 pm
You're confusing me with someone else. I have been posting what Joyce has said and haven't indulged in hyperbole at all.

Gordon, Edwards, Ward, Graham with rumors that some of the data team is leaving too. That isn't one person leaving. That is the entire backroom leadership gone. Forget functioning, the team that was assembled is not there anymore.

Perhaps Elon Musk is the new owner  ;)
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,734
  • Seis Veces
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6591 on: Today at 03:31:04 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 03:29:05 pm
Just heard Mighty Red's leaving.

Fucking hell, we just can't compete with Newcastle anymore can we?

Can't believe he's taken the blood money too
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,667
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6592 on: Today at 03:38:38 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:31:01 pm
Perhaps Elon Musk is the new owner  ;)

Amazon! They loooooooooooooooooove data so they're getting there nerds in line as we speak
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,587
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6593 on: Today at 04:03:10 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 03:29:05 pm
Just heard Mighty Red's leaving.
Once the tea lady bins us off, I'm out.  :-\
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,082
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6594 on: Today at 04:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 03:29:05 pm
Just heard Mighty Red's leaving.

Perhaps we're hiring Black and White Paul as a replacement?


On a serious note, as I said in the other thread, perhaps the real death knell for FSG was watching our staff get poached by Newcastle, if that is what is happening?  We'd have to put them on football player style wages to retain them, and even then the oil clubs can just offer double whatever we're paying.

If they can't beat us on the pitch, just cripple how the club functions. It would be of little surprise then for FSG to call it quits.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6595 on: Today at 04:06:35 pm »
Saudi's saying they could be interested in buying both us and utd


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63748350
Logged

Online has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6596 on: Today at 04:08:41 pm »
Just seen the Saudis are keen, the end is nigh ..

What exactly is going on  :o
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,082
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6597 on: Today at 04:09:12 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 04:06:35 pm
Saudi's saying they could be interested in buying both us and utd


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63748350

Are they going to have us to groundshare, or just merge us into a single super club?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,365
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6598 on: Today at 04:09:37 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 04:06:35 pm
Saudi's saying they could be interested in buying both us and utd


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63748350

Like hell they will.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,260
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6599 on: Today at 04:10:32 pm »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 04:06:35 pm
Saudi's saying they could be interested in buying both us and utd


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/63748350

Fucking hell. Fuck. Ing. Hell.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.
Pages: 1 ... 160 161 162 163 164 [165] 166   Go Up
« previous next »
 