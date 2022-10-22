Just heard Mighty Red's leaving.
Perhaps we're hiring Black and White Paul as a replacement?
On a serious note, as I said in the other thread, perhaps the real death knell for FSG was watching our staff get poached by Newcastle, if that is what is happening? We'd have to put them on football player style wages to retain them, and even then the oil clubs can just offer double whatever we're paying.
If they can't beat us on the pitch, just cripple how the club functions. It would be of little surprise then for FSG to call it quits.