See, I totally disagree that these clubs values have peaked and are on the slide. There's simply no evidence of that and there wouldn't be the amount of people lining up to buy clubs, like we saw with Chelsea, if they were. Clearlake even suggests that they can increase Chelsea's revenues to £1 billion which obviously further increases the club's value.



I feel like there's something going on with the global economy to have both American owners looking to sell at about the same time. What worries me is that this could be a sign of the global recession already being here and these owners know that valuations will plummet in the near future due to lack of liquidity. Lets not forget we got rid of Hicks and Gillette because of the cash crunch during the global recession.I hope that is just me overthinking here, because of what that would mean for the common folks in the world, but all signs seem to be pointing in that direction. The whole FTX scandal already seems to have some resemblance to the start of the last one, and I do not understand enough to know if what comes next will be better/same/worse as last time.