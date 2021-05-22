« previous next »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:25:32 am
With us they get a vocal fan base who won't put up with any shit, with them they get the gimp from Pulp Fiction

I thought Ronaldo had been fired?
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 09:33:53 am
I wonder if people here changed their opinion about the Super league ? I remember having pro Super league opinion used to get you slander everywhere.

1. It would only work if you banned the nation states, otherwise the same nonsense will happen there, guaranteed. They don't care who is making the rules, they will do what suits them.
2. Binning 130+ years of football culture because the game is poorly governed is an act of vandalism in any case.
3. A ESL is itself a soulless entity, away games will be devoid of travelling fans half the time, and I don't think LFC vs Bayern four times a season plus inevitable playoffs would seem particularly romantic after a season or two...

Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 09:33:53 am
I wonder if people here changed their opinion about the Super league ? I remember having pro Super league opinion used to get you slander everywhere.

In its original format? No not at all. It had the same oil states and I dare say if it had continued that the Saudi Murderer Magpies would have found a way in. It would have made the owners richer but it wouldnt have particularly resolved the big issues.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:02:41 pm
Because they DO care about making money, and they've seen the writing on the wall with the potential Liverpool sale. We have a profitable, self sustainable business model, and even our owners have given up.

They already make money though.  They're taking 30-40m or whatever it is in dividends every single year.  Even though they didn't spend any of their own money on buying the club, and are going to get a shitload when it's sold, I'm surprised they're going to give up that nice dividend every year while their asset continues to appreciate. 
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:43:59 pm
1. It would only work if you banned the nation states, otherwise the same nonsense will happen there, guaranteed. They don't care who is making the rules, they will do what suits them.
2. Binning 130+ years of football culture because the game is poorly governed is an act of vandalism in any case.
3. A ESL is itself a soulless entity, away games will be devoid of travelling fans half the time, and I don't think LFC vs Bayern four times a season plus inevitable playoffs would seem particularly romantic after a season or two...

Agreed on all three points. I think the only way things can ever change is by non-state owned clubs to show solidarity and just try and banish the state clubs from the game or just not play them. Can't see it ever happening though, and the authorities have been so corrupted it's insane.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:59:45 pm
They already make money though.  They're taking 30-40m or whatever it is in dividends every single year.  Even though they didn't spend any of their own money on buying the club, and are going to get a shitload when it's sold, I'm surprised they're going to give up that nice dividend every year while their asset continues to appreciate.

That's going to inevitably shrink. You can't win an attrition war against clubs with infinite resources. Liverpool is lean, well functioning at all levels, and farming great talent. United are bloated, inefficient and their only solution to anything is to throw money at it - and that isn't working.

If they want to be competitive then they have to adopt an LFC type model, and the Glazers just aren't interested in that. No more marquee signings on stupid wages? Their fans are already pissed off as it is.

The Glazers asset is on the slide, so they want to palm it off on someone else who will have to make the hard choices.
I will add, the "game" at all levels has shown it is unable to effectively regulate itself.  The only solution is for governments to pass binding laws to regulate the game.

That's certainly not happening here, seeing as the Tories effectively forced through the Newcastle takeover.
As grim as it sounds, I'm not really sure the competition thing has much to do with it. There's going to be five spots for English teams in the CL soon, maybe even more as they move the CL more towards its own Super League. So that money is likely going nowhere, and the difference between winning the league or finishing 3rd/4th are pretty negligible in the grand scheme of things. So even if you assume Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia take two of the spots, there's still three potentially available to realistically five clubs who aren't state owned. And finishing 4th every season is still profitable, just ask Arsenal.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:59:45 pm
They already make money though.  They're taking 30-40m or whatever it is in dividends every single year.  Even though they didn't spend any of their own money on buying the club, and are going to get a shitload when it's sold, I'm surprised they're going to give up that nice dividend every year while their asset continues to appreciate.
American owners are making less money due to the depreciation of GBP with respect to USD.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:18:16 pm

The Glazers asset is on the slide, so they want to palm it off on someone else who will have to make the hard choices.

See, I totally disagree that these clubs values have peaked and are on the slide.  There's simply no evidence of that and there wouldn't be the amount of people lining up to buy clubs, like we saw with Chelsea, if they were.  Clearlake even suggests that they can increase Chelsea's revenues to £1 billion which obviously further increases the club's value.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:31:02 pm
American owners are making less money due to the depreciation of GBP with respect to USD.

That's likely a short term issue though. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:44:52 pm
See, I totally disagree that these clubs values have peaked and are on the slide.  There's simply no evidence of that and there wouldn't be the amount of people lining up to buy clubs, like we saw with Chelsea, if they were.  Clearlake even suggests that they can increase Chelsea's revenues to £1 billion which obviously further increases the club's value.

I feel like there's something going on with the global economy to have both American owners looking to sell at about the same time. What worries me is that this could be a sign of the global recession already being here and these owners know that valuations will plummet in the near future due to lack of liquidity. Lets not forget we got rid of Hicks and Gillette because of the cash crunch during the global recession.

I hope that is just me overthinking here, because of what that would mean for the common folks in the world, but all signs seem to be pointing in that direction. The whole FTX scandal already seems to have some resemblance to the start of the last one, and I do not understand enough to know if what comes next will be better/same/worse as last time.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:44:52 pm
See, I totally disagree that these clubs values have peaked and are on the slide.  There's simply no evidence of that and there wouldn't be the amount of people lining up to buy clubs, like we saw with Chelsea, if they were.  Clearlake even suggests that they can increase Chelsea's revenues to £1 billion which obviously further increases the club's value.

I am not a businessman and certainly no billionaire,  but if we look at it logically then surely the only thing that would motivate the Glazers to sell up is them foreseeing diminishing returns from their asset?

Ultimately it matters little what we agree or disagree with, or what Clearlake claims they can do with Chelsea. Abramovich and their then chairman once claimed Chelsea would be self sufficient by 2010, so I'm obliged to take any predictions around that club with a large pinch of salt.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:22:23 pm
I am not a businessman and certainly no billionaire,  but if we look at it logically then surely the only thing that would motivate the Glazers to sell up is them foreseeing diminishing returns from their asset?

Ultimately it matters little what we agree or disagree with, or what Clearlake claims they can do with Chelsea. Abramovich and their then chairman once claimed Chelsea would be self sufficient by 2010, so I'm obliged to take any predictions around that club with a large pinch of salt.

I'm really not sure its particularly deep.

Both the Glazers and FSG are looking at billions of pounds of profit if they sell now. Logically there has to be a point that they do sell since you know...thats their whole MO. I'm not sure its some foreboding of what's to come, that there's a global recession on its way to wipe out football, that they know they cant compete anymore, that any remote suggestion of a super league is dead. They've just seen Chelsea sold for a fuck tonne of money and thought that nows as good a time as any to cash in their chips. I dont agree that this is clearly the peak of football clubs values either. Sports teams across the pond are as valuable as ever, I think the Dallas Cowboys are worth $8 billion or something crazy, so there's still clearly room for growth there.
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 09:33:53 am
I wonder if people here changed their opinion about the Super league ? I remember having pro Super league opinion used to get you slander everywhere.

I was completely against it.

But since the Paris fiasco I've changed - a bit.

If there was promotion and relegation I'd be open to it. But it's all about self protection for the "current" big clubs. I'm not saying UEFA aren't into maintaining the status quo but leaving one wrong thing, for another wouldn't make sense.

And I still wouldn't be into playing Barcalona twice a year, those kind of matches should be special.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:29:29 pm
I'm really not sure its particularly deep.

Both the Glazers and FSG are looking at billions of pounds of profit if they sell now. Logically there has to be a point that they do sell since you know...thats their whole MO. I'm not sure its some foreboding of what's to come, that there's a global recession on its way to wipe out football, that they know they cant compete anymore, that any remote suggestion of a super league is dead. They've just seen Chelsea sold for a fuck tonne of money and thought that nows as good a time as any to cash in their chips. I dont agree that this is clearly the peak of football clubs values either. Sports teams across the pond are as valuable as ever, I think the Dallas Cowboys are worth $8 billion or something crazy, so there's still clearly room for growth there.

Can't really compare the NFL to football.

Closed system were the owners hold all the cards, license to print money.
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 09:33:53 am
I wonder if people here changed their opinion about the Super league ? I remember having pro Super league opinion used to get you slander everywhere.

It's a shit product thought up by venture capitalists who don't understand the game. It wouldn't work, not in the format they want.

Ultimately football is about jeopardy and that's what the likes of FSG want to remove and make it more like American sports.

I wouldn't care about leaving the PL but it's pointless for a rubbish product.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:44:52 pm
See, I totally disagree that these clubs values have peaked and are on the slide.  There's simply no evidence of that and there wouldn't be the amount of people lining up to buy clubs, like we saw with Chelsea, if they were.  Clearlake even suggests that they can increase Chelsea's revenues to £1 billion which obviously further increases the club's value.

Americans think football clubs can earn much more but they are underestimating how near impossible it is to change things. Just look at what FSG tried to do starting from TV rights to the ESL with no success. Chelsea owners will realize this later and give up, they made a big mistake buying Chelsea.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 02:45:55 pm
That's likely a short term issue though.

I think the state the UK is in is probably a factor for FSG/Glazers. The economy is going to be fucked for at least the next couple of years (hence timely to sell up now) and the British voted to make the country a lot poorer in 2016 which was then only ratified at the start of 2020 and now starting to take effect. Plus the general downturn everywhere else, it'll take time to recover.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:22:23 pm
I am not a businessman and certainly no billionaire,  but if we look at it logically then surely the only thing that would motivate the Glazers to sell up is them foreseeing diminishing returns from their asset?

Ultimately it matters little what we agree or disagree with, or what Clearlake claims they can do with Chelsea. Abramovich and their then chairman once claimed Chelsea would be self sufficient by 2010, so I'm obliged to take any predictions around that club with a large pinch of salt.
Could be many reasons. They're getting old, could be sick of the commute. Maybe they need the money for other projects. Boredom.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:04:43 pm
Could be many reasons. They're getting old, could be sick of the commute. Maybe they need the money for other projects. Boredom.

You might be onto something there. ;D
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:04:43 pm
Could be many reasons. They're getting old, could be sick of the commute. Maybe they need the money for other projects. Boredom.

The fall out over the ESL being one, then you have the competing against state owned oil clubs blatantly ignoring FFP, the almost parity of the dollar to the pound, which makes it a good time to sell up.
The US owners may not have been able to create a European Super League but they may have more success in Brazil. It wouldn't surprise me if the likes of FSG and the Glazers sell up here and invest in Brazil.
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:33:56 pm
The fall out over the ESL being one, then you have the competing against state owned oil clubs blatantly ignoring FFP, the almost parity of the dollar to the pound, which makes it a good time to sell up.

LFC has always been an investment. They've looked to sell it at the time of maximum value and they see that time as now. Up to this point they've always seen a lot of room for expansion with revenues and thus value. A lot of their wants haven't happened though (ESL, individual TV rights, FFP properly enforced). Now the pound is fucked.
Generally it's impossible to get ManU, LFC, Arsenal or now ManC relegated. Even if you light hundreds of millions of pounds on fire you still will generally have a squad that is good enough to stay in the league. Yet from a finance or investment perspective this has to be disclosed as a risk and that risk then gets priced in accordingly. It's not 100% about wanting the PL to be like the NFL, even if Andrea Agnelli specifically says it, more that even if you drive 90% of the revenue in the league you still have to account for the same risk in getting access to capital as Norwich does. Now that's a bit extreme as of course the money available to Norwich will be less and at worse terms than what LFC can get but LFC isn't getting the terms that the Red Sox or any NFL team would get. Not saying it's right or wrong, but that's the calculus here when we talk about "NFL style" league.
Actually think the end of the super league and the failure to take control of the streaming rights are the catalyst for FSG to sell.
They have maximised everything they can in the short term and know that lfc needs to spend millions to replenish the squad in the next 3/4 year so now is a good time to sell with klopp still having a few years left .
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:08:15 pm
I feel like there's something going on with the global economy to have both American owners looking to sell at about the same time. What worries me is that this could be a sign of the global recession already being here and these owners know that valuations will plummet in the near future due to lack of liquidity. Lets not forget we got rid of Hicks and Gillette because of the cash crunch during the global recession.

I hope that is just me overthinking here, because of what that would mean for the common folks in the world, but all signs seem to be pointing in that direction. The whole FTX scandal already seems to have some resemblance to the start of the last one, and I do not understand enough to know if what comes next will be better/same/worse as last time.

And we have a winner.

It has been 14 years of effectively zero interest rates. Now the Fed is raising rates. Apparently their goal is to get "interest rate positive". That means short term interest rates above inflation. So if inflation is 7%, that means short term rates at, say, 9%.

If they follow through on this plan, it will be total carnage for anyone who is leveraged. Such as homeowners with floating rate mortgages. Or, say, a football club with about 600 million of debt.

For these luckless owners, it's now a race for the exits. They call it "puking" on Wall Street.

Buckle your seatbelts. 
Good job Liverpool wasn't a leveraged buyout. Everything FSG pockets will be pure profit.

What did Hicks want for the club back in 2010? £800m wasn't it? After him and Gillette paid £170m between them three and a half years earlier.

If I take any comfort from this, it will be knowing those two will be crying themselves to sleep, watching LFC being sold for £4bn. That's more than the two of them were ever worth put together.
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 07:58:32 pm
And we have a winner.

It has been 14 years of effectively zero interest rates. Now the Fed is raising rates. Apparently their goal is to get "interest rate positive". That means short term interest rates above inflation. So if inflation is 7%, that means short term rates at, say, 9%.

If they follow through on this plan, it will be total carnage for anyone who is leveraged. Such as homeowners with floating rate mortgages. Or, say, a football club with about 600 million of debt.

For these luckless owners, it's now a race for the exits. They call it "puking" on Wall Street.

Buckle your seatbelts.

Lucky situation for the people with a lot of liquidity. Oddly they always seem to win in the end.
