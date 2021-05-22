As grim as it sounds, I'm not really sure the competition thing has much to do with it. There's going to be five spots for English teams in the CL soon, maybe even more as they move the CL more towards its own Super League. So that money is likely going nowhere, and the difference between winning the league or finishing 3rd/4th are pretty negligible in the grand scheme of things. So even if you assume Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia take two of the spots, there's still three potentially available to realistically five clubs who aren't state owned. And finishing 4th every season is still profitable, just ask Arsenal.