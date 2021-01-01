« previous next »
Dont know why, but I remember the phone number for Swap Shop!
What about the postcode? Sure it ended 8QT but not sure about the rest

Edit: oh and FSG have done pretty well as owners for me. Not perfect but am worried with who we may end up with if they do sell up completely
Maybe this will get the PL to get their house in order finally when it comes to nation states owning clubs? If all the investors bail and all they're left with is Sovereign Wealth fund money then the value of the league will probably crash in a number of years as there are only so many Sovereign Wealth funds. Some rumblings that Qatar might sell out to to the PIF after the World Cup to recoup some of the money they spent which would really just reduce it to a minimal amount of people that want to spend money at this level.

But then you look at the UK economic picture and how they won't go away from Brexit and why would the ruling class not just keep lapping up that blood money as that's all they have left? Feels a bit like some pretty dire times.
This is bad news since the same people will be looking at both. Theres only a certain amount of people/groups going to be in play here. You would imagine they will be selling for more than us but they need significant investment in the stadium and training facilities.

Im already hearing 6 billion for them. I dont believe that for a second but it would be great if thats the price they are holding out for. Would give us a huge advantage.
With Liverpool they would be buying a football club. With united they'd be buying a circus.
With Liverpool they would be buying a football club. With united they'd be buying a circus.

With a leaky tent.
With Liverpool they would be buying a football club. With united they'd be buying a circus.

These billionaires won't be arsed about that.
We could make it unlikely any new owners for either club would be American.
