FSG discussion thread

Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm
Ive sent you a pm lobo sorry buddy I shouldnt have been so rude theres a fine line between banter and being rude and I was rude so I apologise, even my watch said theyve been walking on egg shells with me as they didnt know how my mood was and felt I was about to explode. Bad few days but I know when Im wrong so lobo buddy I apologise for acting like a dick.

Aww ;D Lobos not too bad really.
Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm
Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
So who do we sell in order to be self sustainable ?


John Henry  ;D
Today at 01:05:31 am
Today at 01:05:31 am
The tragedy of all this is obviously that if we are going down this "self-sustainability" route I cannot see anyone realistically doing a better job than FSG.

Lets hope some benevolent super billionaire who has never done anything unethical in his life buys us. I am sure there are tons of those.
Today at 01:51:10 am
Today at 01:51:10 am
In my opinion there are broadly 3 types of buyers.

1. Sovereign wealth funds who will pump money to associate their regime with football success.
2. Investment funds who will demand a return on any money into the club, will do everything increase revenues (ticket prices, push for super league, etc) and will possibly take earnings out and use leverage.
3. Benevolent billionaires who just really wanna be part of European nights at Anfield and leave the club to be self-sufficient while occasionally investing when necessary.

FSG are in group 2, and largely they're as good as you could hope for from owners in that group. Maybe a bit too conservative for some fans but they don't take funds out. They've grown revenue substantially from commercial revenue. Increased stadium capacity. Reinvested player sales.

Group 3 is a pipe dream and I included it mostly as a joke. Which is why this news isn't particularly good in my opinion. It seems like we'll either be bought by a sovereign wealth fund of some regime which we'd rather not be associated with. Or we're going to get bought out by a PE fund who will desperately try to squeeze every penny out of the fans and push the super league even harder than FSG.

The alternative is a partial sale of equity, this wouldn't really benefit the club in any way. I just can't see a world in which FSG structure the deal as a capital raising for the club because of the fact that the cash is theoretically needed for player purchases which are risky and unlikely to increase the value of the club substantially.
Today at 04:19:17 am
Today at 04:19:17 am
Yeah I agree with that. Let's face it, can anyone name a current club owner anywhere in the world that we would prefer over FSG? I'm expecting the next mob to be a downgrade, and if it's from group one then I will enthusiastically join the resistance, and if said resistance is defeated by a compliant majority (unlikely, I believe) then I will quit football for good.
Today at 06:08:49 am
Today at 06:08:49 am
An oil state won't buy us. They know we'll be more trouble than it's worth. We won't sit silently or make excuses for any human rights violations they may commit like other fan bases. We'll be no good for sportwashing their image.
Today at 06:12:45 am
Today at 06:12:45 am
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 01:51:10 am
In my opinion there are broadly 3 types of buyers.

1. Sovereign wealth funds who will pump money to associate their regime with football success.
2. Investment funds who will demand a return on any money into the club, will do everything increase revenues (ticket prices, push for super league, etc) and will possibly take earnings out and use leverage.
3. Benevolent billionaires who just really wanna be part of European nights at Anfield and leave the club to be self-sufficient while occasionally investing when necessary.

FSG are in group 2, and largely they're as good as you could hope for from owners in that group. Maybe a bit too conservative for some fans but they don't take funds out. They've grown revenue substantially from commercial revenue. Increased stadium capacity. Reinvested player sales.

Group 3 is a pipe dream and I included it mostly as a joke. Which is why this news isn't particularly good in my opinion. It seems like we'll either be bought by a sovereign wealth fund of some regime which we'd rather not be associated with. Or we're going to get bought out by a PE fund who will desperately try to squeeze every penny out of the fans and push the super league even harder than FSG.

The alternative is a partial sale of equity, this wouldn't really benefit the club in any way. I just can't see a world in which FSG structure the deal as a capital raising for the club because of the fact that the cash is theoretically needed for player purchases which are risky and unlikely to increase the value of the club substantially.

I agree but in that scenario wouldnt part investment be good for us as it would mean still majority FSG ownership?
Today at 06:45:42 am
Today at 06:45:42 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:12:45 am
I agree but in that scenario wouldnt part investment be good for us as it would mean still majority FSG ownership?

Yeah it's probably the least bad option. It would mean there is a more complicated ownership structure and might cause conflict at the board/governance level especially with regards to pursuing those deeply unpopular yet likely profitable changes to European football. It also seems FSG are looking to sell because they're exhausted the ways they had to grow our revenue. When they came in we were extremely underdeveloped and they've done all of the low hanging fruit and some of the more difficult stuff too.

So selling a stake in the club probably carries far lower risk of something terrible happening but it also doesn't leave us any better placed to invest in the squad which probably does need quite a substantial investment in midfield.
Today at 07:14:02 am
Today at 07:14:02 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:05:41 pm
Heartbreaking isn't it.

I think Keyop should organise a whip around for the initial £300m they paid for the club.
They don't need any money Al, as they're absolutely minted. In fact, they were minted long before they bought us, and would be successful whether they became our owners or not, as they clearly know what they're doing.

For some reason their wealth is something that seems to really make your blood boil, as you've been raising it for over a decade. 'Billionaires are rich and make money' is hardly headline stuff, yet you seem to treat it like its some sort of crime.

Seriously - who cares how much they make, as long as we're successful and are left in good shape when they leave? The true measure of any custodians of a football club is the success during their tenure, and whether they leave it in a better state than when they arrived. Even you can't deny that we are completely transformed as a club - against every metric on and off the pitch since 2010.

You're so focused on the minor details, balance sheets, net spend tables, and finding fault, that you seem to have lost sight of the bigger picture - which is that we've finally got all the things we've wanted for 30 years - the league title, a bigger and modernised stadium, world class facilities, world class recruitment, world class analytics and backroom staff, plus a commercial operation that finally matches the size, reach and ambitions of our club. All whilst we get to watch great football with world class players every week, that are competitive in all 4 competitions, and aren't being poached by other clubs.

Maybe you should just start enjoying it all like the rest of us?
Today at 07:22:34 am
Today at 07:22:34 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:12:45 am
I agree but in that scenario wouldnt part investment be good for us as it would mean still majority FSG ownership?
That could be a good model - we get to keep owners who have the experience of running sports clubs (and keep the structure and relationships in place), whilst also brining in a partnership to inject funds and give us options.

There's a good discussion on TAW about FSG, and its interesting how they talk about the importance of the structure and the relationships that've been built over 12 years, and also how the mistakes and mis-steps have been rectified. Change might not necessarily be a bad thing, but personally I'd prefer a part sale to get the best of both worlds for the club.
Today at 07:24:37 am
Today at 07:24:37 am
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on Today at 06:45:42 am
Yeah it's probably the least bad option. It would mean there is a more complicated ownership structure and might cause conflict at the board/governance level especially with regards to pursuing those deeply unpopular yet likely profitable changes to European football. It also seems FSG are looking to sell because they're exhausted the ways they had to grow our revenue. When they came in we were extremely underdeveloped and they've done all of the low hanging fruit and some of the more difficult stuff too.

So selling a stake in the club probably carries far lower risk of something terrible happening but it also doesn't leave us any better placed to invest in the squad which probably does need quite a substantial investment in midfield.

But if we then need the money for team investment then are FSG the best owners? Thing is we know what they have done so far and our spending has been limited. So uou may need to expect even more of a c*nt/bunch of c*nts that these already c*nt FSG lot are.
Today at 07:34:36 am
Today at 07:34:36 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:22:34 am
That could be a good model - we get to keep owners who have the experience of running sports clubs (and keep the structure and relationships in place), whilst also brining in a partnership to inject funds and give us options.

There's a good discussion on TAW about FSG, and its interesting how they talk about the importance of the structure and the relationships that've been built over 12 years, and also how the mistakes and mis-steps have been rectified. Change might not necessarily be a bad thing, but personally I'd prefer a part sale to get the best of both worlds for the club.

At risk of triggering Dave the argumentative sod, I still am not clear as to how part investment benefits the footballing side straight away, apart from any commercial increase that such part owners would bring.

Most reports seem to indicate that we may be at peak club value and thats why FSG want to sell. If they allow a part investment then wouldnt they want to pocket that investment, like a payment for a part sale?
Today at 07:59:57 am
Today at 07:59:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:34:36 am
At risk of triggering Dave the argumentative sod, I still am not clear as to how part investment benefits the footballing side straight away, apart from any commercial increase that such part owners would bring.

Most reports seem to indicate that we may be at peak club value and thats why FSG want to sell. If they allow a part investment then wouldnt they want to pocket that investment, like a payment for a part sale?
I'm not familiar with how it works, but FSG would likely pocket the proceeds from the part sale, but the new investor may want to inject funds to help us stay successful whilst growing their investment.

If we were able to keep the stability of the current ownership model whilst partnering with a slightly less risk averse group/part-owner, that could balance our approach nicely. The 'second' owner could be that generous, LFC-admiring billionaire we'd like, but who doesn't want to own the whole club. They get to contribute some of their wealth, but don't have an immediate desire for a big return as they havent parted with £4billion. I've no idea how it would work in terms of FFP, but seeing as that's a waste of time anyway, I'm open to alternative ways we can inject funds whilst maintaining stability (and not selling our souls).

The TAW discussion was really interesting, as they described us as being at a crossroads where we could be worth £8billion in ten years time or £2billion - depending on the global financial situation, TV rights, and several other factors. FSG's desire to sell may be based on risk - and which of those two futures are most likely. A part sale would certainly allow them to cash in, still make a huge return on investment, and keep the possibility for more growth open whilst sharing the risk with a partner.

(I've made all that sound easy, when in reality I have no real idea how this stuff works  ;D).
Today at 08:18:54 am
Today at 08:18:54 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:59:57 am
I'm not familiar with how it works, but FSG would likely pocket the proceeds from the part sale, but the new investor may want to inject funds to help us stay successful whilst growing their investment.

If we were able to keep the stability of the current ownership model whilst partnering with a slightly less risk averse group/part-owner, that could balance our approach nicely. The 'second' owner could be that generous, LFC-admiring billionaire we'd like, but who doesn't want to own the whole club. They get to contribute some of their wealth, but don't have an immediate desire for a big return as they havent parted with £4billion. I've no idea how it would work in terms of FFP, but seeing as that's a waste of time anyway, I'm open to alternative ways we can inject funds whilst maintaining stability (and not selling our souls).

The TAW discussion was really interesting, as they described us as being at a crossroads where we could be worth £8billion in ten years time or £2billion - depending on the global financial situation, TV rights, and several other factors. FSG's desire to sell may be based on risk - and which of those two futures are most likely. A part sale would certainly allow them to cash in, still make a huge return on investment, and keep the possibility for more growth open whilst sharing the risk with a partner.

(I've made all that sound easy, when in reality I have no real idea how this stuff works  ;D).

Not sure why a part investor would put in his own money. If you do then at best you protect your investment or raise its value slightly, at worse you are down considerably.

Also if as a part investor who would put money up, wouldnt you want assurances from the primary owner that they would put their own money into it (something FSG havent done thus far). Again, to show how simplistic i am making it, I got that from Dragons Den!

All this can be solved by FSG getting us a few players and maybe breaking their model temporarily. They are going to make a huge profit, could they not just put money in of their own this time around? Its quite clear that to compete when you need several players and a bigger rebuild then you either need some big sales of current players, be backed by a petro state/have an owner willing to put money in or take on debt. Which one of these is FSG willing to compromise on?
Today at 09:19:47 am
Today at 09:19:47 am
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 10:45:46 pm
So who do we sell in order to be self sustainable ?

We dont need to sell anyone to be self sustainable, because you're running with the idea that we literally need to sell players to buy players, which just isn't true. We'll be shedding about half a million a week in wages with Naby, Ox and Millie leaving. As ever, its on the owners to make sure the money goes to the right place.
Today at 09:27:13 am
Today at 09:27:13 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 06:36:19 pm
Some things deserve condescension - and 'them and us' started long ago when people started calling people who were happy with continued competing for success 'top Reds' because they didn't want to drive stable owners out for the complete unknown.

Which is where we now find ourselves.

Oh, I thought perhaps the owners wanted to cash in on billions of profit they're about to make.. who knew they couldn't put up with people posting stuff on an internet forum they're not logged into 

