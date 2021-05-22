Just because.



It's hilarious and fucking sad in equal measure how some people think those of us who expect our owners to provide the Boss with quality are in the wrong.



It's not so much that, it's just we've heard it thousands of times now, it gets tiresome. Yes, it would be nice to spend more. Can't magic cash out of thin air though, and Klopp has rarely stood in front of the media and said 'yeah, I wish we could spend more'.A pretty substantial percentage of Liverpool fans are pretty much just happy to see what happens in transfer windows and what we get. To be fair, the last 5 years haven't exactly proven that wrong. Whereas the new toy merchants we seem to get in most transfer/ownership threads come across like they need anger management most of the time, yourself included.Maybe if there wasn't a hysterical reaction to anyone pointing out we don't have endless money, and we didn't go around it in circles constantly in threads like this, we wouldn't mock you all so much.Keyop nailed it days ago. The rest is just fucking white noise from the same old people putting out the same old tired lines and negativity.