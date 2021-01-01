🚨 NEW: Chairman of League one club Peterborough United, Darragh MacAnthony believes FSG have decided to cash in on Liverpool due to not wanting to oversee a significant outlay in the midfield department.



MacAnthony: No surprise, no shock. At the end of the day, if you're the owner of Liverpool, you're looking at a midfield that's going to cost £200-250 million to fix because you've let these windows go and let these players age - and you haven't replenished in those areas.



What would three centre-midfielders for Liverpool, who want to be in the Champions League and competing for titles, cost nowadays? Seventy-to-eighty million? To get proper ones, you want Declan Rice, you want Bellingham and whoever else.



Fenway, to be fair to them, maybe they're just being honest and are saying we need help so we sell a percentage of the club, we get some bigger money people in and can go and do that." #LFC [liverpool echo]



Even another chairman says we need to spend big because we havent replenished in an ageing midfield, what would he know he only owns a little club.



I mean this guy is only stating the obvious but Klopp doesn't need £200-£250m just for the midfield ... he's not Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho.Klopp's been given approx £25m each year towards transfers for the last 4 years and still kept us competing on all fronts.Mental to think that his only two big signings that haven't been an unqualified success are Ox and Naby.. and that's down to injuries. The guy is a damn magician and we need him to be backed asap. I'm sure FSG would like to largely stay out of the transfer market before the sale, but it would mean they're only another injury crisis away from having the £4b or whatever value impacted.