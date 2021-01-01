« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 173856 times)

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,223
  • Weve been to...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 12:17:39 am »
Peterborough chairman? Like me telling Tiger Woods how to play golf? Or me telling a pornstar how to have sex? Or me telling Tiger Woods how to have sex for that matter

When you hire and fire Darren Ferguson at the same regularity you scratch your arse, you shouldnt be in any position to comment on other owners.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,880
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 01:01:34 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 09:19:43 pm
🚨 NEW: Chairman of League one club Peterborough United, Darragh MacAnthony believes FSG have decided to cash in on Liverpool due to not wanting to oversee a significant outlay in the midfield department.

MacAnthony: No surprise, no shock. At the end of the day, if you're the owner of Liverpool, you're looking at a midfield that's going to cost £200-250 million to fix because you've let these windows go and let these players age - and you haven't replenished in those areas.

What would three centre-midfielders for Liverpool, who want to be in the Champions League and competing for titles, cost nowadays? Seventy-to-eighty million? To get proper ones, you want Declan Rice, you want Bellingham and whoever else.

Fenway, to be fair to them, maybe they're just being honest and are saying we need help so we sell a percentage of the club, we get some bigger money people in and can go and do that." #LFC [liverpool echo]

Well, that is bullshit. We don't need to invest £200-250 million ...

Allison
Kelleher
Davies
Pitaluga
Jaros
Adrian*

Van Dijk
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Robertson
Gomez
Matip
Tsimikas
Ramsay
Phillips
Van den Berg
Williams
Bradley

Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Elliott
Jones
Morton
Bajcetic
Frauendorf
Clark
Clarkson
Milner*
Keita*
Oxlade-Chamberlain*
Arthur*

Salah
Nunez
Diaz
Jota
Carvalho
Doak
Gordon
Stewart
Firmino*
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,299
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 04:37:16 am »
Haha. Here he is.

That list just proves we probably will need to spend a fair bit of money to sort our midfield out.
Logged

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,252
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 06:05:48 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 09:19:43 pm
🚨 NEW: Chairman of League one club Peterborough United, Darragh MacAnthony believes FSG have decided to cash in on Liverpool due to not wanting to oversee a significant outlay in the midfield department.

MacAnthony: No surprise, no shock. At the end of the day, if you're the owner of Liverpool, you're looking at a midfield that's going to cost £200-250 million to fix because you've let these windows go and let these players age - and you haven't replenished in those areas.

What would three centre-midfielders for Liverpool, who want to be in the Champions League and competing for titles, cost nowadays? Seventy-to-eighty million? To get proper ones, you want Declan Rice, you want Bellingham and whoever else.

Fenway, to be fair to them, maybe they're just being honest and are saying we need help so we sell a percentage of the club, we get some bigger money people in and can go and do that." #LFC [liverpool echo]

Even another chairman says we need to spend big because we havent replenished in an ageing midfield, what would he know he only owns a little club.

I mean this guy is only stating the obvious but Klopp doesn't need £200-£250m just for the midfield ... he's not Pep Guardiola or Jose Mourinho.

Klopp's been given approx £25m each year towards transfers for the last 4 years and still kept us competing on all fronts. 

Mental to think that his only two big signings that haven't been an unqualified success are Ox and Naby.. and that's down to injuries.  The guy is a damn magician and we need him to be backed asap.  I'm sure FSG would like to largely stay out of the transfer market before the sale, but it would mean they're only another injury crisis away from having the £4b or whatever value impacted.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,925
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 07:21:34 am »
All your squad list shows Mac is we probably need to spend a lot of money.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 