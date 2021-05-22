Liverpool owners FSG have made clear their intentions towards the club and their plans for the January transfer window amid their decision to put the club up for sale.
The Boston-based Fenway Sports Group took charge at Anfield in October 2010, buying Liverpool for just £300m. Since then, they have overseen one of the most-successful periods in the clubs history, reaching three Champions League finals. With the appointment of Jurgen Klopp their biggest coup, they have also seen the club end their 30-year wait to become English champions.
In addition, a series of other silverware has also been brought to Anfield.
However, despite spending £1.254bn on transfers in that 12-year period, there has always been the feeling that Liverpools owners cannot compete with many of their rivals.
However, the wealth of FSG is dwarved by many of their counterparts, with Newcastle and Manchester City the two richest in the English game.
As such, reports claim FSG have put Liverpool FC up for sale and will consider a buy-out should anyone worthy come forward. As a result, the co-owner of the Boston Celtics NBA side looks a serious contender, amid transfer links to Erling Haaland.
However, any such deal is unlikely to go through before the January window opens for business in just 43 days.
And with Liverpool in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, there are fears the proposed sale may hinder their transfer plans.
However, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner is adamant that January will be business as usual for the Merseysiders.
Were exploring a sale, but theres no urgency, no time frame for us, he told the Boston Globe. But as far as Im concerned, its business as usual.
And one outcome could be our continued stewardship for quite a while.
As a result, Werner and Co will continue to put their financial backing into Liverpool.
Klopps side are in urgent need for midfield reinforcements, with the next two transfer windows key to those hopes.
Indeed, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain likely to leave as free agents, and James Milner potentially nearing the end of the line, Klopp is reportedly seeking at least two new signings.
Their No 1 target is widely reported to be Jude Bellingham. And while his signing could cost £130m, it seems FSG are willing to fund the deal. Indeed, reports on Saturday have afforded Liverpool another boost on that front with Real Madrid seemingly cooling their plans for the Dortmund star,
Any deal for Bellingham, though, will eat a huge hole into Liverpools budget. However, the fact that FSG are reportedly still willing to fund such a deal will come as a huge boost to Klopp.
Two other stars in addition to Jude Bellingham wanted
In addition, FSG are also seemingly ready to fund moves for two other midfielders. And reports claim the pair may arrive at Anfield in January.
And our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey reckons Konrad Laimer remains very much the focus for Klopp and Co.
One name very much in contention is Konrad Laimer, Bailey said. The Austrian saw a move to Bayern Munich fall through, but now he very much has his options open. He is out of contract in the summer and RB Leipzig are ready to do business.
He has just returned from injury and will be fully fit for the season re-start, and Liverpool do like him.
Per reports, Liverpool could complete a January deal for around the £18m mark.
The Reds are also reportedly exploring a potential January swoop for Joao Gomes.
The Brazilian midfielder was touted as a Reds target over the summer with the 21-year-old opening up on their interest.
He is rated in the £32m bracket by his club Flamengo. Blessed with a fierce work ethic and an eye for a pass, Gomes appears perfectly suited to thriving under Klopp.