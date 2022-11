I don't think they wanted it leaked initially, the reports said they wanted it behind closed doors at least until after the Soton game. Ornstein probably forced their hand.



Werner's comments don't say anything really. Bit like the Salah reports earlier this year - he might stay, he might go, he might sign a contract, etc.



What I would say is that its unlikely that we'll hear the name of the buyer until a deal is all but done. The ones who get named in the press are just after the publicity.