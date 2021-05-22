Bloom didn't just pay for the ground. He has 270m of loans and around 90m of capital invested. If he sells he'd at least want that back.
Kahn hasn't donated the money for the new stand. Fulham owe him around £600m which he will recoup when he sells up.
Morgan came out about even when he sold Wolves to Fosun. He bought Wolves for £10 (that's ten pounds, not ten million pounds) from Jack Hayward on condition he put money into the club. Morgan is quite old school - a successful businessman who subsidises a club for vanity or personal attachment but he operates at a completely different level to the elite clubs.
I don't have time to look through all of the other clubs you reference but Brentford's new stadium was paid for by the sale of Griffin Park, building flats and a hotel as part of the development and naming rights. The cost was underwritten by the owner but that's not a gift.
Have you got any examples where owners have gifted a quarter of a billion or more to a club with no expectation of any return? (Oil clubs don't count).
I disagree about Shahid Khan. He's already pumped in £618m, only £100m of that went on the new stand.
Spending £50m to £100m per season over and above the riches the small club receive from the EPL including parachute monies. He's effectively subsidising an annual playing budget 50% to 100% greater than their income.
And the money keeps flowing in, with regular rights issues.
By contrast FSG helped finance the stands at zero or negligable interest, but they're paid back in full by LFC.
So Khan's put in £618m and growing fast and he paid Al-Fayed £175m for the club, his investment's £793m. Subsidising a squad way better than their means, the ManC and Newcastle model.
The direct comparison with that is that FSG ultimately sunk £300m into their Liverpool investment.
I don't dislike FSG at all. They've taken the club to the top table, compared to the second-rate mess left by Moores and then the crooks. But unlike a growing cabal in the EPL, almost uniquely they do it without a dime of permanent subsidy from Boston HQ.