He was quite clearly talking about FSG in the context of spending on LFC during this period, in the football industry where clubs were all around suffering losses because of lack of match day revenue and the halt to matches etc. you cant (well, you can and often do) point at a completely unrelated purchase and say gotcha, theyre evil, they spent money there when all their other investments during this period could have been sound decisions.



If we look at the global picture, businesses that grew and invested during the pandemic were either medical companies, or those that benefited from people being at home (Amazon, Netflix, Zoom, and hundreds of others who capitalised on the unprecedented circumstances). However, most businesses that are run in a sustainable way (and who were likely to be impacted negatively by the pandemic) reduced their spending, reduced risk, focussed on retaining key staff, and rode out that 18-month period by focussing on paying wages and operational costs. Those that didn't either added significant debt to their businesses, or are now struggling, or are going out of business at an alarming rate.

No, he wasn't.How is this relevant to LFC.So firstly they built a 5,000 Music Hall can that be in any way construed as a business that benefits from people staying at home.Then we get to businesses like FSG not wanting to take on debt. Which is strange because they committed to sinking billions of dollars into transforming the area around Fenway Park.Last week, the Boston Red Sox and their business partners filed more than 1,000 pages with city officials on their plans to replace several parking lots and souvenir shops on Fenway-adjacent streets with towers looking over the park, glassy facades, and a pedestrian mall  all while retaining aspects of the areas grit.In their 1,054-page notification form to the Boston Planning and Development Agency, the Red Sox owners, Fenway Sports Group, as well as the real estate firm WS Development, wrote that, in total, the project would transform four underutilized lots into 2.1 million square feet of office, lab, residential, and retail space.