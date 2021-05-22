« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 158512 times)

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:31:51 pm
Absolutely unreal mate.

I almost had a tear in my eye thinking of how fragile the world was and how FSG was absolutely right to cut out any spending. They were fantastic at that time. Leaking to the Athletic and Guardian about how good they were selling an 11% stake in FSG to Redbird so that they could carry the burden of COVID at FSG level instead of the likes of LFC and the Red Sox having to take on that debt.

Then I realised it was complete and utter bollocks.

FSG didn't take on COVID debt at FSG level. LFC took out a bank loan to keep going.

Then we get to the utter fiction regarding how terrible the World was and how FSG were right to stop spending money. I mean look at December 2021 when, the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant was confirmed to have arrived and begun spreading widely in the community, particularly in London, driving a further increase in cases that surpassed previous records, although the true number of infections was thought to be higher.

Then look at January 2022 when the UK tragically passed the 150,000 COVID death.

According to Keyop the world was so bad that the right thing for FSG to do was to batten down the hatches and stop spending. Unfortunately like so often he is rewriting history. Instead of stopping spending FSG in November 2021 FSG spent $900m to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:42:34 pm
Fig rolls.
😱
The Devil's biscuit.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:43:56 pm
Also wasnt keyop saying that LFC was not spending, not FSG. Dont see how their purchase of a penguin was relevant

No he was talking about FSG

Snip
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:33:45 am
I know I'll sound like a stuck record on this, but I just don't buy the theory that a world class club with a growing commercial revenue, growing infrastructure, a winning team, and a world class manager would deliberately jeopardise that setup by knowingly cutting the budgets. I think FSG were more likely spooked by the pandemic (and not just their LFC interests) and took a very cautious approach (rightly or wrongly), as they simply didn't know how long it would last, or when the income would return to normal. The other key point is that a business like FSG (and in fact anyone who's owned a business during tough times) will have known the pandemic would likely be followed by a financial downturn, plus high inflation and rising interest rates, which is really not the best time to be in massive debt.

The problem is that FSG were not taking a cautious approach. They built the MGM Music Hall during the pandemic. They went into a partnership to redevelop 7 plots around Fenway Park during the pandemic and splashed our $900m to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:08:52 pm
No he was talking about FSG

Snip
The problem is that FSG were not taking a cautious approach. They built the MGM Music Hall during the pandemic. They went into a partnership to redevelop 7 plots around Fenway Park during the pandemic and splashed our $900m to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He was quite clearly talking about FSG in the context of spending on LFC during this period, in the football industry where clubs were all around suffering losses because of lack of match day revenue and the halt to matches etc. you cant (well, you can and often do) point at a completely unrelated purchase and say gotcha, theyre evil, they spent money there when all their other investments during this period could have been sound decisions.

Thats really disingenuous to pick on cultops post like that to be honest. I read your posts from 10 years ago and when you were Spanish Al you didnt do this so often. I dont know what changed when you became English Al 001 until now (666).
Also how is it your 900 million? How does that 900 million even belong to LFC?
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 05:42:34 pm
Fig rolls.

Nah, he's a Custard Cream man I think.
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:21:50 pm
there hasn't been a post in here for 20 minutes?

i don't like it...

something's happening...

Al and El Lobo having their tea?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:28:23 pm
Al and El Lobo having their tea?
they're on the phone to one other, scripting out their next few exchanges.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:31:45 pm
they're on the phone to one other, scripting out their next few exchanges.

the phone???
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:34:48 pm
the phone???
the phone!!

why the question?  ppl do use phones.  :)
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:20:28 pm
He was quite clearly talking about FSG in the context of spending on LFC during this period, in the football industry where clubs were all around suffering losses because of lack of match day revenue and the halt to matches etc. you cant (well, you can and often do) point at a completely unrelated purchase and say gotcha, theyre evil, they spent money there when all their other investments during this period could have been sound decisions.

No, he wasn't.

How is this relevant to LFC.


Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:33:45 am
If we look at the global picture, businesses that grew and invested during the pandemic were either medical companies, or those that benefited from people being at home (Amazon, Netflix, Zoom, and hundreds of others who capitalised on the unprecedented circumstances). However, most businesses that are run in a sustainable way (and who were likely to be impacted negatively by the pandemic) reduced their spending, reduced risk, focussed on retaining key staff, and rode out that 18-month period by focussing on paying wages and operational costs. Those that didn't either added significant debt to their businesses, or are now struggling, or are going out of business at an alarming rate.

So firstly they built a 5,000 Music Hall can that be in any way construed as a business that benefits from people staying at home.

Then we get to businesses like FSG not wanting to take on debt. Which is strange because they committed to sinking billions of dollars into transforming the area around Fenway Park.

Last week, the Boston Red Sox and their business partners filed more than 1,000 pages with city officials on their plans to replace several parking lots and souvenir shops on Fenway-adjacent streets with towers looking over the park, glassy facades, and a pedestrian mall  all while retaining aspects of the areas grit.

In their 1,054-page notification form to the Boston Planning and Development Agency, the Red Sox owners, Fenway Sports Group, as well as the real estate firm WS Development, wrote that, in total, the project would transform four underutilized lots into 2.1 million square feet of office, lab, residential, and retail space.



« Last Edit: Today at 06:44:25 pm by Al 666 »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 06:21:59 pm
Also how is it your 900 million? How does that 900 million even belong to LFC?

Where did I say that the $900m belonged to LFC.

Although they did leak this.

https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-fsg-redbird-red-sox/y449TmYaOCIW/

What does this deal mean for Liverpool FC?

This investment will allow continuity and stability for a club which has been hit hard by the impact of the global pandemic. Anfield officials now estimate that COVID-19 has cost them £120 million in lost revenues. The owners chose to carry those costs in the form of additional debt and borrowing against FSG rather than Liverpool specific as it made more sense financially.

lfc-accounts" border="0

I am sure Keyop will be appalled after all the condemnation he had for companies taking on debt during COVID.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:54:24 pm by Al 666 »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:31:45 pm
they're on the phone to one other, scripting out their next few exchanges.
You could probably program the FSG  debate in javascript. Everything has been said 100 times. Make an AI666 bot
I hope they go full biscuit if they sell us and buy the LA Jammy Dodgers, as hard as that might be for some to digest
LA Times video of Ballmer going through the new Clippers stadium. Not that I expect him to buy us but more to give people a sense of who he is that haven't seen him before on the 1% chance it happens.

https://twitter.com/latimes/status/1592585725874012160?s=20&t=bqYnZF4anS5opyGlvsoafQ
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:49:15 pm
I hope they go full biscuit if they sell us and buy the LA Jammy Dodgers, as hard as that might be for some to digest
As long as they don't buy the Trophy Dodgers from across the park.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:53:47 pm
As long as they don't buy the Trophy Dodgers from across the park.
;D ;D

Were getting dangerously close to Arthur Fortune territory with Ballmer :D Hes not even been tentatively linked.
Any news?  No?  Still Al's tedium?  Fair enough, I'll try again tomorrow.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:38:39 pm
What have all the big spenders got in common and is different to LFC?

They've won fuck all and we've won everything.

Saw this yesterday, the line about bigging up fucking Tottenham amused me as well.
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:42:14 am
Just checking, but you know we finished 2 points (and ten goals) ahead of 4th place that season, and 3 points above 5th? So without Alis goal.would still have finished 3rd.


Ok Captain insight  ::)

You know full well that we couldn't afford to drop a single point and you also know that you're sphincter was going like the clappers as those seconds ticked by,that goal forced the others to go for the full 3pts when they wouldn't have had to had the handsome not scored the goal of the season in the final seconds of added time.


Quote
Liverpool have enjoyed some wonderful and dramatic moments during Klopp's time as manager, from Champions League comebacks to crucial late goals en route to a first top-flight title success in 30 years.

Alisson's header is right up there with the best of them and will live long in the memory of Reds fans.

This will especially be the case if it ultimately leads to qualification for the Champions League. It cannot be understated how crucial the moment is, in this regard.

Ahead of the corner, the Reds were facing the very real prospect of a Europa League spot as their only reward at the end of a difficult and, in parts, dire season by their own high standards.

At the final whistle, once the away side had finished mobbing their goalkeeper, they were able to reflect upon a situation that has now swung back their way.

For so much of the second half at the Hawthorns, Klopp's side huffed and puffed without wobbling West Brom's door a millimetre. Driving runs went nowhere, passes led to blind alleys and, when they came, shots too often hit the stand behind the goal.

Salah had done his bit in the first half, but was well marshalled in the second, Mane continues to be a shadow of his former self and the midfield failed to play with the speed and precision required to pick open a very well-drilled defence.

What does it matter, though, when you have a goalkeeper who can pick his moment and head a ball as Alisson showed right at the death?

A get-out-jail card? Possibly. A wake-up call for the last two games? Probably. Something to add to a long list of magical Premier League moments? Definitely.

Liverpool have now scored 38 winning goals in the 90th minute or later of a Premier League game. That's 13 more than any other team in Premier League history.

Few of them could prove as important as this.

"That game is our season in a nutshell," added Klopp. "A lot of good stuff, we got hammered for the first mistake and then had to work like crazy.

"But nobody got over the top, we had shots and kept playing football and its really difficult against these sides, how they defend, how they set up, and in the end we needed Alisson to sort it."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57044633



So come on Lobo,admit it,you know we needed that goal to keep the pressure on,if we'd dropped 2pts the lads would've been distraught,especially so after all the hard work they'd put in just to be in with a shout.


Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:46:31 am
Bloom didn't just pay for the ground. He has 270m of loans and around 90m of capital invested. If he sells he'd at least want that back.

Kahn hasn't donated the money for the new stand. Fulham owe him around £600m which he will recoup when he sells up.

Morgan came out about even when he sold Wolves to Fosun. He bought Wolves for £10 (that's ten pounds, not ten million pounds) from Jack Hayward on condition he put money into the club. Morgan is quite old school - a successful businessman who subsidises a club for vanity or personal attachment but he operates at a completely different level to the elite clubs.

I don't have time to look through all of the other clubs you reference but Brentford's new stadium was paid for by the sale of Griffin Park, building flats and a hotel as part of the development and naming rights. The cost was underwritten by the owner but that's not a gift.

Have you got any examples where owners have gifted a quarter of a billion or more to a club with no expectation of any return? (Oil clubs don't count).

I disagree about Shahid Khan.  He's already pumped in £618m, only £100m of that went on the new stand.

Spending £50m to £100m per season over and above the riches the small club receive from the EPL including parachute monies.  He's effectively subsidising an annual playing budget 50% to 100% greater than their income.

And the money keeps flowing in, with regular rights issues.


By contrast FSG helped finance the stands at zero or negligable interest, but they're paid back in full by LFC.

So Khan's put in £618m and growing fast and he paid Al-Fayed £175m for the club, his investment's £793m.  Subsidising a squad way better than their means, the ManC and Newcastle model.

The direct comparison with that is that FSG ultimately sunk £300m into their Liverpool investment.


I don't dislike FSG at all.  They've taken the club to the top table, compared to the second-rate mess left by Moores and then the crooks.  But unlike a growing cabal in the EPL, almost uniquely they do it without a dime of permanent subsidy from Boston HQ.         
 
     
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:57:14 pm
Any news?  No?  Still Al's tedium? 
Seems that way.
Al, are you a custard creams man mate?
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 06:49:15 pm
I hope they go full biscuit if they sell us and buy the LA Jammy Dodgers, as hard as that might be for some to digest

That would be totally crackers.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:09:57 pm
Al, are you a custard creams man mate?

The sort of biscuit he likes is more of a scone, with gravy.
