Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 157635 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5920 on: Today at 03:12:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:29:49 pm
I'm tired of telling people that.

Just to chime in with my philosophy  ;D

Every moment in time can be affected by other moments in time. Without said goal, perhaps other results may have panned out different. Chaos theory an all that!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5921 on: Today at 03:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:35:02 pm
Liverpool's "Tin Foil" hat brigade feel they have uncovered something.

We are playing in the Dubai Super cup alongside Arsenal, Lyon and AC Milan during the World Cup break.  All the other teams are sponsored by Emirates Airlines which is Dubai based except us. Who have been linked to Dubai Princes takeover of us.  :D

to be honest this is probably more concrete/relevant than most of the other rumours.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 03:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:35:02 pm
Liverpool's "Tin Foil" hat brigade feel they have uncovered something.

We are playing in the Dubai Super cup alongside Arsenal, Lyon and AC Milan during the World Cup break.  All the other teams are sponsored by Emirates Airlines which is Dubai based except us. Who have been linked to Dubai Princes takeover of us.  :D

Ta big yin!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:17:37 pm
Or maybe thats where the football side got it wrong and instead we should have looked to sell some big players and generate our own funds?
I don't even think we needed to do that. We just needed to move on fringe players who still had value, especially those on relatively high wages. Over the past two or three years, we should have done better to cash in on players like Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and Phillips. There is an argument to be made for players like Firmino and Milner as well, even if Milner wouldn't have brought in a fee. Instead, we stuck to our objectively high valuations on those players and several will leave for free or already have. Keita, Ox, and Origi alone could have commanded £50m+ over the last few years.

From the club's perspective, I understand the hesitation to just give in to lower fees from buying clubs, but it came to a point where we clearly needed the funds to refresh the squad.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 04:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:46:31 am
Bloom didn't just pay for the ground. He has 270m of loans and around 90m of capital invested. If he sells he'd at least want that back.

Kahn hasn't donated the money for the new stand. Fulham owe him around £600m which he will recoup when he sells up.

Morgan came out about even when he sold Wolves to Fosun. He bought Wolves for £10 (that's ten pounds, not ten million pounds) from Jack Hayward on condition he put money into the club. Morgan is quite old school - a successful businessman who subsidises a club for vanity or personal attachment but he operates at a completely different level to the elite clubs.

I don't have time to look through all of the other clubs you reference but Brentford's new stadium was paid for by the sale of Griffin Park, building flats and a hotel as part of the development and naming rights. The cost was underwritten by the owner but that's not a gift.

Have you got any examples where owners have gifted a quarter of a billion or more to a club with no expectation of any return? (Oil clubs don't count).

It isn't about gifting anything whatsoever.

What I have always advocated is FSG investing their money in infrastructure. Funding Cap ex and then recouping that investment when they sell the club or sell a chunk of either FSG or LFC itself.

FSG could easily have funded infrastructure like the Main Stand, ARE and training ground with soft loans.

That would have allowed the club to invest in both infrastructure and the playing squad. It is a win win scenario. The club benefits from more funds and the owner benefits because semi competent investment in the playing squad should see improved results and the value of their asset increase accordingly.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 04:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:00:38 pm
I don't even think we needed to do that. We just needed to move on fringe players who still had value, especially those on relatively high wages. Over the past two or three years, we should have done better to cash in on players like Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and Phillips. There is an argument to be made for players like Firmino and Milner as well, even if Milner wouldn't have brought in a fee. Instead, we stuck to our objectively high valuations on those players and several will leave for free or already have. Keita, Ox, and Origi alone could have commanded £50m+ over the last few years.

From the club's perspective, I understand the hesitation to just give in to lower fees from buying clubs, but it came to a point where we clearly needed the funds to refresh the squad.

If we hadn't have stuck to our valuations over the years, we wouldn't have got anywhere near as much as we did for the likes of Solanke, Brewster, Minamino, Williams, Wilson, Grujic, Ings, Ward, Sakho, Ibe, Benteke and Awoniyi, so I'd say it has at least balanced itself out. We win some, we lose some.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 04:07:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:03:55 pm
If we hadn't have stuck to our valuations over the years, we wouldn't have got anywhere near as much as we did for the likes of Solanke, Brewster, Minamino, Williams, Wilson, Grujic and Awoniyi, so I'd say it has at least balanced itself out. We win some, we lose some.
Right, but clubs clearly caught onto that. If we need to sell players to generate funds to bring in new ones, we can't just sit on these players on high wages who aren't good enough or who don't fit the system.

With Nat's new contract, he has cost us close to £3m and contributed very little the last two years. Ox is has played a little over 1,000 minutes in the league combined over the last three seasons, yet is making ~£6m a year. What is the point of keeping him around if he's not contributing on the pitch, can't stay fit, and/or isn't a good fit for our system?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 04:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:00:38 pm
I don't even think we needed to do that. We just needed to move on fringe players who still had value, especially those on relatively high wages. Over the past two or three years, we should have done better to cash in on players like Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and Phillips. There is an argument to be made for players like Firmino and Milner as well, even if Milner wouldn't have brought in a fee. Instead, we stuck to our objectively high valuations on those players and several will leave for free or already have. Keita, Ox, and Origi alone could have commanded £50m+ over the last few years.

From the club's perspective, I understand the hesitation to just give in to lower fees from buying clubs, but it came to a point where we clearly needed the funds to refresh the squad.

How many of those players wanted to leave, or even had offers on the table, though? I certainly dont remember much talk that we were turning down offers for Keita, Ox or Origi in particular. Phillips is slightly different, probably tried our luck on that one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5928 on: Today at 04:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:07:37 pm
Right, but clubs clearly caught onto that. If we need to sell players to generate funds to bring in new ones, we can't just sit on these players on high wages who aren't good enough or who don't fit the system.

With Nat's new contract, he has cost us close to £3m and contributed very little the last two years. Ox is has played a little over 1,000 minutes in the league combined over the last three seasons, yet is making ~£6m a year. What is the point of keeping him around if he's not contributing on the pitch, can't stay fit, and/or isn't a good fit for our system?

Why have clubs caught onto it? Just because we've had a couple of players recently that we haven't been able to move on? We sold Minamino and Neco Williams in the Summer for much more than I personally thought they were worth.

Ox got injured at the start of pre-season, we were pretty helpless following that. And Phillips' new contract means the valuation we have on him is protected.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 04:12:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:07:46 pm
How many of those players wanted to leave, or even had offers on the table, though? I certainly dont remember much talk that we were turning down offers for Keita, Ox or Origi in particular. Phillips is slightly different, probably tried our luck on that one.
There were rumors that teams like West Ham and Aston Villa were interested in Ox. Last summer, Dortmund and Leipzig wanted Keita apparently. Origi is a slightly different scenario because we wanted to sell him, but he didn't want to leave.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 04:15:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:10:27 pm
Why have clubs caught onto it? Just because we've had a couple of players recently that we haven't been able to move on? We sold Minamino and Neco Williams in the Summer for much more than I personally thought they were worth.

Ox got injured at the start of pre-season, we were pretty helpless following that. And Phillips' new contract means the valuation we have on him is protected.
We seem to get low balled now. We held out on the valuation for Phillips. It was rumored that we did the same for Ox.

Protecting Phillips' value is fine, but now he's just another player in the squad getting paid yet not contributing. I am no finance expert, but wouldn't it have made more sense to sell him for £1m or £2m less than we thought, rather than keeping him on increased wages?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 04:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:02:54 pm
It isn't about gifting anything whatsoever.

What I have always advocated is FSG investing their money in infrastructure. Funding Cap ex and then recouping that investment when they sell the club or sell a chunk of either FSG or LFC itself.

FSG could easily have funded infrastructure like the Main Stand, ARE and training ground with soft loans.

That would have allowed the club to invest in both infrastructure and the playing squad. It is a win win scenario. The club benefits from more funds and the owner benefits because semi competent investment in the playing squad should see improved results and the value of their asset increase accordingly.

Or they could have paid for infrastructure projects themselves and borrowed some money to invest in player transfers, a conservative £200 million since 2019 would have been HUGELY influential to our fortunes.

I'd wager we would have won another league title at least, and the club would be been even more valuable, ahead of a sale.

However if my aunt had a big hairy John Thomas, well.............my Uncle may have liked that, who knows :)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 04:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:12:12 pm
There were rumors that teams like West Ham and Aston Villa were interested in Ox. Last summer, Dortmund and Leipzig wanted Keita apparently. Origi is a slightly different scenario because we wanted to sell him, but he didn't want to leave.

I'd very surprised, Ox in particular, if we had concrete offers for them and didnt end up selling.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 04:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:12:12 pm
There were rumors that teams like West Ham and Aston Villa were interested in Ox. Last summer, Dortmund and Leipzig wanted Keita apparently. Origi is a slightly different scenario because we wanted to sell him, but he didn't want to leave.

Id be stunned if Liverpool chose to keep hold of Ox and turned down a willing buyer. Clubs may have shown interest, but did it go as far as him talking to clubs? Maybe he didnt want to leave or go those clubs, for whatever reason. And yes, one of the reasons could be - because of wages (just speculating).   Didnt hear/see anything solid about Dortmund or Leipzig wanting Keita, was there any suggestion they made an offer?

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 04:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:02:54 pm
It isn't about gifting anything whatsoever.

What I have always advocated is FSG investing their money in infrastructure. Funding Cap ex and then recouping that investment when they sell the club or sell a chunk of either FSG or LFC itself.

FSG could easily have funded infrastructure like the Main Stand, ARE and training ground with soft loans.

That would have allowed the club to invest in both infrastructure and the playing squad. It is a win win scenario. The club benefits from more funds and the owner benefits because semi competent investment in the playing squad should see improved results and the value of their asset increase accordingly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 04:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:15:20 pm
Protecting Phillips' value is fine, but now he's just another player in the squad getting paid yet not contributing. I am no finance expert, but wouldn't it have made more sense to sell him for £1m or £2m less than we thought, rather than keeping him on increased wages?

But if we show weakness by folding on the valuation of some of our players, clubs will just expect us to fold on every players valuation, and our position of strength disappears. So a £2 million loss on Phillips could turn into a much bigger loss when looking at things in 2, 3, 4 years time. Pretty sure that's how the Club views it, anyway.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5936 on: Today at 04:22:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:17:45 pm
But if we show weakness by folding on the valuation of some of our players, clubs will just expect us to fold on every players valuation, and our position of strength disappears. So a £2 million loss on Phillips could turn into a much bigger loss when looking at things in 2, 3, 4 years time. Pretty sure that's how the Club views it, anyway.

I think the first offer we had for Coutinho was £80 million odd :D

Its a daft criticism, it honestly seems to be 'We should hold out for better fees for our players...except for when holding out for better fees might mean we dont sell them, in which case we shouldn't' without any sort of rhyme or reason of when that might actually apply. We havent sold Ox, so automatically that means we must have asked for too much. It doesnt work like that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 04:29:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:22:04 pm
I think the first offer we had for Coutinho was £80 million odd :D

Its a daft criticism, it honestly seems to be 'We should hold out for better fees for our players...except for when holding out for better fees might mean we dont sell them, in which case we shouldn't' without any sort of rhyme or reason of when that might actually apply. We havent sold Ox, so automatically that means we must have asked for too much. It doesnt work like that.

It's classic hindsight bullshit. We got bigger fees for players like Benteke, Sakho and Coutinho because we held out, yet people complain about the strategy because we didn't sell Nat for "£1-2 million" less than we value him when we don't even know what concrete offers we got for him.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5938 on: Today at 04:30:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:22:04 pm
I think the first offer we had for Coutinho was £80 million odd :D

Its a daft criticism, it honestly seems to be 'We should hold out for better fees for our players...except for when holding out for better fees might mean we dont sell them, in which case we shouldn't' without any sort of rhyme or reason of when that might actually apply. We havent sold Ox, so automatically that means we must have asked for too much. It doesnt work like that.
I mean surely context is important here? In 2017, you are right, it would be daft. We were starting from little and trying to establish ourselves.

Considering the construction of our squad right now, I don't think it's that crazy. FSG, rightfully so, have spent significant money trying to retain our top level talent, specifically Virgil, Salah, Robertson, and Alisson. With that though, I would think the strategy is to win as much as we can while we currently have them, which probably means sacrificing our valuations a bit to ensure we maximize the potential of the squad. Otherwise, what's the point of investing that type of money on wages?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5939 on: Today at 04:31:51 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:33:45 am
That's a great summary JK.

The only thing we'll never know is why they started turning the taps off from 2019 (albeit not completely).

There's certainly a narrative from many about how we failed to build from a position of strength, but our squad in 2019 was pretty formidable, and one of the best we've ever had in our history. It's not inconceivable to think we planned a quieter summer that year after 3 years of spend (not every top club just spends every year, but for some reason we're held to different standards). Then the pandemic hits in March 2020, and the subsequent drop in income (and loans taken out) will have no doubt influenced the transfer windows in summer 2020, January 2021 and summer 2021. We might well have planned a big summer in 2020 (after a quiet 2019) - none of us will ever know, but we can't automatically assume they were being tight when it was just a few months after the world shut down (and in the end - we did spend £85m on 3 players that are still regulars).

It's easy to forget just how fragile the world was during that period, and although other clubs carried on the spending, it didn't exactly work out well for clubs like Utd or Barca, and many other clubs were spending simply to survive (not to compete for trophies). After all, we were buying plenty of players between 2016/17 and 2018/19 whilst still paying off the main stand, so there's no reason to conclude it was purely our ARE/Kirby commitment that dented our ability to spend.

As the world started to return to normal, we then bought Diaz in January 2022 and Nunez in summer 2022 for a combined £130m - during a period where we were still developing infrastructure. We might well have done that level of business a year or two earlier had the circumstances been different.

If we look at the global picture, businesses that grew and invested during the pandemic were either medical companies, or those that benefited from people being at home (Amazon, Netflix, Zoom, and hundreds of others who capitalised on the unprecedented circumstances). However, most businesses that are run in a sustainable way (and who were likely to be impacted negatively by the pandemic) reduced their spending, reduced risk, focussed on retaining key staff, and rode out that 18-month period by focussing on paying wages and operational costs. Those that didn't either added significant debt to their businesses, or are now struggling, or are going out of business at an alarming rate.

I'm only labouring this point as my brother owns a business with a turnover of around £5m, and was faced with the option to stick or twist in Spring 2020. He chose to stick and protect his business whilst many of his competitors gambled on the pandemic ending earlier than it did, and decided to spend their way out of trouble. To his credit, his business is now stronger than ever, he kept all his best staff, all his best customers, and two of his biggest competitors went bust. He's now looking at a forecast turnover of £6m in 2022/23. I know it's completely different to a £multi-billion football club, but the basic business principles remain the same - when the future is completely uncertain, its generally better to reduce risk and focus on wages, contracts, cashflow, and infrastructure - unless you're in the financial markets where betting on uncertainty is what you do for a living (or in an industry that is immune to a pandemic such as fossil fuels).

I know I'll sound like a stuck record on this, but I just don't buy the theory that a world class club with a growing commercial revenue, growing infrastructure, a winning team, and a world class manager would deliberately jeopardise that setup by knowingly cutting the budgets. I think FSG were more likely spooked by the pandemic (and not just their LFC interests) and took a very cautious approach (rightly or wrongly), as they simply didn't know how long it would last, or when the income would return to normal. The other key point is that a business like FSG (and in fact anyone who's owned a business during tough times) will have known the pandemic would likely be followed by a financial downturn, plus high inflation and rising interest rates, which is really not the best time to be in massive debt.

In a sliding doors moment, we go ahead and spend £200m to £300m between 2019/20 and 2021/22 (as lots of people on here wanted), and then have to sell players/can't extend contracts/can't increase wages/can't start the ARE or Kirkby, because we blew the budget on transfers whilst the world was going to shit. In another sliding doors moment, the vaccines don't get developed as quickly as they did, the lockdowns and restrictions last another year (or two) and debts pile up further. That was the dilemma any business owner had during that period, with future cashflow and revenues very uncertain.

Instead, we took a risk-averse approach, got all the contracts and wages sorted to tie down all the title winning players (with the exception of Gini), to protect the next few seasons, and to insulate ourselves from the uncertainty of a post-pandemic world. Injuries and gaps in key positions (especially midfield) obviously screwed us, but I think it's far too much of a coincidence that our spending slow-down coincided almost exactly with the timescales of the pandemic, and then picked up again when it was declared almost over. Being risk-averse in business is not necessarily a bad thing - particularly during a global crisis.

For those who think we should've carried on our spending at the same rate as we did between 2016/17 and 2018/19 - imagine you were running a football club and were watching the news in March 2020 - hearing that the world was completely shutting down, and that no-one could go out (let alone attend a football match...), and that people would be dying in their millions.

What would you do - go out and spend more, or batten down the hatches to protect your business and ride it out? Bear in mind that you'd have had absolutely no idea if the pandemic would last 6 months or 6 years.

Absolutely unreal mate.

I almost had a tear in my eye thinking of how fragile the world was and how FSG was absolutely right to cut out any spending. They were fantastic at that time. Leaking to the Athletic and Guardian about how good they were selling an 11% stake in FSG to Redbird so that they could carry the burden of COVID at FSG level instead of the likes of LFC and the Red Sox having to take on that debt.

Then I realised it was complete and utter bollocks.

FSG didn't take on COVID debt at FSG level. LFC took out a bank loan to keep going.

Then we get to the utter fiction regarding how terrible the World was and how FSG were right to stop spending money. I mean look at December 2021 when, the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant was confirmed to have arrived and begun spreading widely in the community, particularly in London, driving a further increase in cases that surpassed previous records, although the true number of infections was thought to be higher.

Then look at January 2022 when the UK tragically passed the 150,000 COVID death.

According to Keyop the world was so bad that the right thing for FSG to do was to batten down the hatches and stop spending. Unfortunately like so often he is rewriting history. Instead of stopping spending FSG in November 2021 FSG spent $900m to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5940 on: Today at 04:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 04:29:08 pm
It's classic hindsight bullshit. We got bigger fees for players like Benteke, Sakho and Coutinho because we held out, yet people complain about the strategy because we didn't sell Nat for "£1-2 million" less than we value him when we don't even know what concrete offers we got for him.
It's really not. The squad and club were at a completely different place when those players were sold.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5941 on: Today at 04:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:31:51 pm
Snip

Grim, and doesn't reflect greatly that mate.

Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:30:54 pm
I mean surely context is important here? In 2017, you are right, it would be daft. We were starting from little and trying to establish ourselves.

Considering the construction of our squad right now, I don't think it's that crazy. FSG, rightfully so, have spent significant money trying to retain our top level talent, specifically Virgil, Salah, Robertson, and Alisson. With that though, I would think the strategy is to win as much as we can while we currently have them, which probably means sacrificing our valuations a bit to ensure we maximize the potential of the squad. Otherwise, what's the point of investing that type of money on wages?


What context is there? We try to get the best possible price for our players. Not just first teamers. We haven't suddenly 'become shit at selling players', its a bizarre take. There's plenty of examples of squad players, or youngsters, where we've held out for much better money than the original offers (Wilson, Brewster, Neco, Grujic, Kent). And then the players you're bemoaning us not selling are the type of player that are notoriously hard to shift (fairly injury prone, not first choice, on big money, only going to be moving to a lesser club). We had the exact same 'debates' about Lallana, Sturridge, Alberto Moreno etc.

You're chucking names out of players who have never even been particularly strongly linked with moves away, let alone where we've actually rejected offers. Its just guesswork. Again the only one you might have a case for is Nat Phillips, but fuck it thats a fringe player on low wages so why not just see if we end up getting some fruitloop of a club making a desperate bid for him late in a window.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5942 on: Today at 04:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:00:38 pm
I don't even think we needed to do that. We just needed to move on fringe players who still had value, especially those on relatively high wages. Over the past two or three years, we should have done better to cash in on players like Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and Phillips. There is an argument to be made for players like Firmino and Milner as well, even if Milner wouldn't have brought in a fee. Instead, we stuck to our objectively high valuations on those players and several will leave for free or already have. Keita, Ox, and Origi alone could have commanded £50m+ over the last few years.

From the club's perspective, I understand the hesitation to just give in to lower fees from buying clubs, but it came to a point where we clearly needed the funds to refresh the squad.


Was there a market for some of those players? Obviously we invested a lot in wages and if anything its looking like we should have sold some bigger players.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5943 on: Today at 04:53:10 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:36:11 pm
I think the biggest problem the club faces is it is essentially a victim of it's own success.

Bought for around £300m 12 years ago, and now valued at at least £4bn now. If someone wants to buy the club as an asset, they need to know they can grow its value further in order to guarantee a return on their investment should they also wish to sell in the future.

In the short term it's likely, with TV deals and prize money continuing to increase, but can the value continue to increase like it has been doing?

A quick google shows Manchester United valued at anything from $2.1bn to $4.2bn. Whoever buys us can't surely expect to make the same kind of profit on the club that FSG has.

There are very few entities that can afford to buy the club outright, and their options of making money out of the club - if that's what they want - are limited. FSG got their money's worth, but who can follow them?

Ideally it'd be a bit more like Chelsea's sale. Something like 3 billion to FSG (10 x profit) with a commitment to invest a further billion into the club, therefore the club more likely to be successful with the added investment and a further return on investment, rather than all profits going to FSG and not much left to invest in the club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5944 on: Today at 04:54:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:53:06 pm
Was there a market for some of those players? Obviously we invested a lot in wages and if anything its looking like we should have sold some bigger players.
There are articles from Neil Jones or German based journalists suggesting there was interest. Who knows if that was actually the case, but this is all we have to go off of.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5945 on: Today at 04:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:31:51 pm
FSG spent $900m to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins.
God knows we all love a biccy on here bit that's pure decadence.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5946 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:54:31 pm
There are articles from Neil Jones or German based journalists suggesting there was interest. Who knows if that was actually the case, but this is all we have to go off of.

Possibly.

Thing is this debate goes that people are saying we dont invest, whilst loads say we have invested to the maximum by investing a lot of this in wages.

Seeing that in no circumstance thus far that the owners put in their own money, then maybe we were too generous with contracts and thats on the footballing side (Klopp/transfer committee). Even now, the thought of selling someone like Fabinho and Gomez is met with shock horror.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5947 on: Today at 04:57:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:41:28 pm
What context is there? We try to get the best possible price for our players. Not just first teamers. We haven't suddenly 'become shit at selling players', its a bizarre take. There's plenty of examples of squad players, or youngsters, where we've held out for much better money than the original offers (Wilson, Brewster, Neco, Grujic, Kent). And then the players you're bemoaning us not selling are the type of player that are notoriously hard to shift (fairly injury prone, not first choice, on big money, only going to be moving to a lesser club). We had the exact same 'debates' about Lallana, Sturridge, Alberto Moreno etc.

You're chucking names out of players who have never even been particularly strongly linked with moves away, let alone where we've actually rejected offers. Its just guesswork. Again the only one you might have a case for is Nat Phillips, but fuck it thats a fringe player on low wages so why not just see if we end up getting some fruitloop of a club making a desperate bid for him late in a window.
Context? This is the best squad we have probably ever had and several of those player are aging. If our strategy is to run things as we always have, then fair enough, I will happily raise my hand and say I am wrong. With the level of talent we have, all I am suggesting is there should have been a fair bit of leniency with our valuations if that meant we could afford another midfielder, for example.

Also, I never said we were shit at selling players, simply criticizing our inability or reluctance to offload fringe players.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5948 on: Today at 04:58:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:41:28 pm
Grim, and doesn't reflect greatly that mate.

No grim is pretending that FSG were not spending during COVID when they spent $900m on the Pittsburgh Penguins. Using a pandemic to justify a lack of spending, when they were spending an astronomical amount buying another asset.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5949 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:57:15 pm
Possibly.

Thing is this debate goes that people are saying we dont invest, whilst loads say we have invested to the maximum by investing a lot of this in wages.

Seeing that in no circumstance thus far that the owners put in their own money, then maybe we were too generous with contracts and thats on the footballing side (Klopp/transfer committee). Even now, the thought of selling someone like Fabinho and Gomez is met with shock horror.
I'm just trying to look at from the lens of what we know. We operate within the confines of what the club generates.

Anyways, this has gone way beyond discussing FSG. I just don't think we have handled the last few years particularly well, partially due to the circumstances (COVID). Hindsight is 20/20, but in the moment it was frustrating seeing us extend Nat and Henderson, while seemingly being reluctant to sell others for what we valued them at.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5950 on: Today at 05:21:50 pm »
there hasn't been a post in here for 20 minutes?

i don't like it...

something's happening...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5951 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:21:50 pm
there hasn't been a post in here for 20 minutes?

i don't like it...

something's happening...
Fatigue setting in?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5952 on: Today at 05:24:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:21:50 pm
there hasn't been a post in here for 20 minutes?

i don't like it...

something's happening...

Finger cramp...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5953 on: Today at 05:24:25 pm »
Al has gone for his tea. What kind of biscuits does he like I wonder?  ???
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5954 on: Today at 05:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:24:25 pm
Al has gone for his tea. What kind of biscuits does he like I wonder?  ???

Not sure but I know he loves the Oh Henry! chocolate bar.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5955 on: Today at 05:28:31 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:21:50 pm
there hasn't been a post in here for 20 minutes?

i don't like it...

something's happening...
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:23:58 pm
Fatigue setting in?

I'm fairly sure Al is just doing some research** on how he can make a connection between FSG and the Bubonic Plague.



**fabricating a link

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5956 on: Today at 05:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:24:25 pm
Al has gone for his tea. What kind of biscuits does he like I wonder?  ???

Fig rolls.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5957 on: Today at 05:43:56 pm »
Also wasnt keyop saying that LFC was not spending, not FSG. Dont see how their purchase of a penguin was relevant
