The only thing we'll never know is why they started turning the taps off from 2019 (albeit not completely).



There's certainly a narrative from many about how we failed to build from a position of strength, but our squad in 2019 was pretty formidable, and one of the best we've ever had in our history. It's not inconceivable to think we planned a quieter summer that year after 3 years of spend (not every top club just spends every year, but for some reason we're held to different standards). Then the pandemic hits in March 2020, and the subsequent drop in income (and loans taken out) will have no doubt influenced the transfer windows in summer 2020, January 2021 and summer 2021. We might well have planned a big summer in 2020 (after a quiet 2019) - none of us will ever know, but we can't automatically assume they were being tight when it was just a few months after the world shut down (and in the end - we did spend £85m on 3 players that are still regulars).



It's easy to forget just how fragile the world was during that period, and although other clubs carried on the spending, it didn't exactly work out well for clubs like Utd or Barca, and many other clubs were spending simply to survive (not to compete for trophies). After all, we were buying plenty of players between 2016/17 and 2018/19 whilst still paying off the main stand, so there's no reason to conclude it was purely our ARE/Kirby commitment that dented our ability to spend.



As the world started to return to normal, we then bought Diaz in January 2022 and Nunez in summer 2022 for a combined £130m - during a period where we were still developing infrastructure. We might well have done that level of business a year or two earlier had the circumstances been different.



If we look at the global picture, businesses that grew and invested during the pandemic were either medical companies, or those that benefited from people being at home (Amazon, Netflix, Zoom, and hundreds of others who capitalised on the unprecedented circumstances). However, most businesses that are run in a sustainable way (and who were likely to be impacted negatively by the pandemic) reduced their spending, reduced risk, focussed on retaining key staff, and rode out that 18-month period by focussing on paying wages and operational costs. Those that didn't either added significant debt to their businesses, or are now struggling, or are going out of business at an alarming rate.



I'm only labouring this point as my brother owns a business with a turnover of around £5m, and was faced with the option to stick or twist in Spring 2020. He chose to stick and protect his business whilst many of his competitors gambled on the pandemic ending earlier than it did, and decided to spend their way out of trouble. To his credit, his business is now stronger than ever, he kept all his best staff, all his best customers, and two of his biggest competitors went bust. He's now looking at a forecast turnover of £6m in 2022/23. I know it's completely different to a £multi-billion football club, but the basic business principles remain the same - when the future is completely uncertain, its generally better to reduce risk and focus on wages, contracts, cashflow, and infrastructure - unless you're in the financial markets where betting on uncertainty is what you do for a living (or in an industry that is immune to a pandemic such as fossil fuels).



I know I'll sound like a stuck record on this, but I just don't buy the theory that a world class club with a growing commercial revenue, growing infrastructure, a winning team, and a world class manager would deliberately jeopardise that setup by knowingly cutting the budgets. I think FSG were more likely spooked by the pandemic (and not just their LFC interests) and took a very cautious approach (rightly or wrongly), as they simply didn't know how long it would last, or when the income would return to normal. The other key point is that a business like FSG (and in fact anyone who's owned a business during tough times) will have known the pandemic would likely be followed by a financial downturn, plus high inflation and rising interest rates, which is really not the best time to be in massive debt.



In a sliding doors moment, we go ahead and spend £200m to £300m between 2019/20 and 2021/22 (as lots of people on here wanted), and then have to sell players/can't extend contracts/can't increase wages/can't start the ARE or Kirkby, because we blew the budget on transfers whilst the world was going to shit. In another sliding doors moment, the vaccines don't get developed as quickly as they did, the lockdowns and restrictions last another year (or two) and debts pile up further. That was the dilemma any business owner had during that period, with future cashflow and revenues very uncertain.



Instead, we took a risk-averse approach, got all the contracts and wages sorted to tie down all the title winning players (with the exception of Gini), to protect the next few seasons, and to insulate ourselves from the uncertainty of a post-pandemic world. Injuries and gaps in key positions (especially midfield) obviously screwed us, but I think it's far too much of a coincidence that our spending slow-down coincided almost exactly with the timescales of the pandemic, and then picked up again when it was declared almost over. Being risk-averse in business is not necessarily a bad thing - particularly during a global crisis.



For those who think we should've carried on our spending at the same rate as we did between 2016/17 and 2018/19 - imagine you were running a football club and were watching the news in March 2020 - hearing that the world was completely shutting down, and that no-one could go out (let alone attend a football match...), and that people would be dying in their millions.



What would you do - go out and spend more, or batten down the hatches to protect your business and ride it out? Bear in mind that you'd have had absolutely no idea if the pandemic would last 6 months or 6 years.



Absolutely unreal mate.I almost had a tear in my eye thinking of how fragile the world was and how FSG was absolutely right to cut out any spending. They were fantastic at that time. Leaking to the Athletic and Guardian about how good they were selling an 11% stake in FSG to Redbird so that they could carry the burden of COVID at FSG level instead of the likes of LFC and the Red Sox having to take on that debt.Then I realised it was complete and utter bollocks.FSG didn't take on COVID debt at FSG level. LFC took out a bank loan to keep going.Then we get to the utter fiction regarding how terrible the World was and how FSG were right to stop spending money. I mean look at December 2021 when, the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant was confirmed to have arrived and begun spreading widely in the community, particularly in London, driving a further increase in cases that surpassed previous records, although the true number of infections was thought to be higher.Then look at January 2022 when the UK tragically passed the 150,000 COVID death.According to Keyop the world was so bad that the right thing for FSG to do was to batten down the hatches and stop spending. Unfortunately like so often he is rewriting history. Instead of stopping spending FSG in November 2021 FSG spent $900m to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins.