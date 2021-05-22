« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 156979 times)

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5920 on: Today at 03:12:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:29:49 pm
I'm tired of telling people that.

Just to chime in with my philosophy  ;D

Every moment in time can be affected by other moments in time. Without said goal, perhaps other results may have panned out different. Chaos theory an all that!
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5921 on: Today at 03:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:35:02 pm
Liverpool's "Tin Foil" hat brigade feel they have uncovered something.

We are playing in the Dubai Super cup alongside Arsenal, Lyon and AC Milan during the World Cup break.  All the other teams are sponsored by Emirates Airlines which is Dubai based except us. Who have been linked to Dubai Princes takeover of us.  :D

to be honest this is probably more concrete/relevant than most of the other rumours.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5922 on: Today at 03:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:35:02 pm
Liverpool's "Tin Foil" hat brigade feel they have uncovered something.

We are playing in the Dubai Super cup alongside Arsenal, Lyon and AC Milan during the World Cup break.  All the other teams are sponsored by Emirates Airlines which is Dubai based except us. Who have been linked to Dubai Princes takeover of us.  :D

Ta big yin!
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5923 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:17:37 pm
Or maybe thats where the football side got it wrong and instead we should have looked to sell some big players and generate our own funds?
I don't even think we needed to do that. We just needed to move on fringe players who still had value, especially those on relatively high wages. Over the past two or three years, we should have done better to cash in on players like Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and Phillips. There is an argument to be made for players like Firmino and Milner as well, even if Milner wouldn't have brought in a fee. Instead, we stuck to our objectively high valuations on those players and several will leave for free or already have. Keita, Ox, and Origi alone could have commanded £50m+ over the last few years.

From the club's perspective, I understand the hesitation to just give in to lower fees from buying clubs, but it came to a point where we clearly needed the funds to refresh the squad.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,058
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5924 on: Today at 04:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:46:31 am
Bloom didn't just pay for the ground. He has 270m of loans and around 90m of capital invested. If he sells he'd at least want that back.

Kahn hasn't donated the money for the new stand. Fulham owe him around £600m which he will recoup when he sells up.

Morgan came out about even when he sold Wolves to Fosun. He bought Wolves for £10 (that's ten pounds, not ten million pounds) from Jack Hayward on condition he put money into the club. Morgan is quite old school - a successful businessman who subsidises a club for vanity or personal attachment but he operates at a completely different level to the elite clubs.

I don't have time to look through all of the other clubs you reference but Brentford's new stadium was paid for by the sale of Griffin Park, building flats and a hotel as part of the development and naming rights. The cost was underwritten by the owner but that's not a gift.

Have you got any examples where owners have gifted a quarter of a billion or more to a club with no expectation of any return? (Oil clubs don't count).

It isn't about gifting anything whatsoever.

What I have always advocated is FSG investing their money in infrastructure. Funding Cap ex and then recouping that investment when they sell the club or sell a chunk of either FSG or LFC itself.

FSG could easily have funded infrastructure like the Main Stand, ARE and training ground with soft loans.

That would have allowed the club to invest in both infrastructure and the playing squad. It is a win win scenario. The club benefits from more funds and the owner benefits because semi competent investment in the playing squad should see improved results and the value of their asset increase accordingly.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5925 on: Today at 04:03:55 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:00:38 pm
I don't even think we needed to do that. We just needed to move on fringe players who still had value, especially those on relatively high wages. Over the past two or three years, we should have done better to cash in on players like Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and Phillips. There is an argument to be made for players like Firmino and Milner as well, even if Milner wouldn't have brought in a fee. Instead, we stuck to our objectively high valuations on those players and several will leave for free or already have. Keita, Ox, and Origi alone could have commanded £50m+ over the last few years.

From the club's perspective, I understand the hesitation to just give in to lower fees from buying clubs, but it came to a point where we clearly needed the funds to refresh the squad.

If we hadn't have stuck to our valuations over the years, we wouldn't have got anywhere near as much as we did for the likes of Solanke, Brewster, Minamino, Williams, Wilson, Grujic, Ings, Ward, Sakho, Ibe, Benteke and Awoniyi, so I'd say it has at least balanced itself out. We win some, we lose some.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:36 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 04:07:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:03:55 pm
If we hadn't have stuck to our valuations over the years, we wouldn't have got anywhere near as much as we did for the likes of Solanke, Brewster, Minamino, Williams, Wilson, Grujic and Awoniyi, so I'd say it has at least balanced itself out. We win some, we lose some.
Right, but clubs clearly caught onto that. If we need to sell players to generate funds to bring in new ones, we can't just sit on these players on high wages who aren't good enough or who don't fit the system.

With Nat's new contract, he has cost us close to £3m and contributed very little the last two years. Ox is has played a little over 1,000 minutes in the league combined over the last three seasons, yet is making ~£6m a year. What is the point of keeping him around if he's not contributing on the pitch, can't stay fit, and/or isn't a good fit for our system?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,002
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 04:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:00:38 pm
I don't even think we needed to do that. We just needed to move on fringe players who still had value, especially those on relatively high wages. Over the past two or three years, we should have done better to cash in on players like Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and Phillips. There is an argument to be made for players like Firmino and Milner as well, even if Milner wouldn't have brought in a fee. Instead, we stuck to our objectively high valuations on those players and several will leave for free or already have. Keita, Ox, and Origi alone could have commanded £50m+ over the last few years.

From the club's perspective, I understand the hesitation to just give in to lower fees from buying clubs, but it came to a point where we clearly needed the funds to refresh the squad.

How many of those players wanted to leave, or even had offers on the table, though? I certainly dont remember much talk that we were turning down offers for Keita, Ox or Origi in particular. Phillips is slightly different, probably tried our luck on that one.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5928 on: Today at 04:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:07:37 pm
Right, but clubs clearly caught onto that. If we need to sell players to generate funds to bring in new ones, we can't just sit on these players on high wages who aren't good enough or who don't fit the system.

With Nat's new contract, he has cost us close to £3m and contributed very little the last two years. Ox is has played a little over 1,000 minutes in the league combined over the last three seasons, yet is making ~£6m a year. What is the point of keeping him around if he's not contributing on the pitch, can't stay fit, and/or isn't a good fit for our system?

Why have clubs caught onto it? Just because we've had a couple of players recently that we haven't been able to move on? We sold Minamino and Neco Williams in the Summer for much more than I personally thought they were worth.

Ox got injured at the start of pre-season, we were pretty helpless following that. And Phillips' new contract means the valuation we have on him is protected.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 04:12:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:07:46 pm
How many of those players wanted to leave, or even had offers on the table, though? I certainly dont remember much talk that we were turning down offers for Keita, Ox or Origi in particular. Phillips is slightly different, probably tried our luck on that one.
There were rumors that teams like West Ham and Aston Villa were interested in Ox. Last summer, Dortmund and Leipzig wanted Keita apparently. Origi is a slightly different scenario because we wanted to sell him, but he didn't want to leave.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,426
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 04:15:20 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:10:27 pm
Why have clubs caught onto it? Just because we've had a couple of players recently that we haven't been able to move on? We sold Minamino and Neco Williams in the Summer for much more than I personally thought they were worth.

Ox got injured at the start of pre-season, we were pretty helpless following that. And Phillips' new contract means the valuation we have on him is protected.
We seem to get low balled now. We held out on the valuation for Phillips. It was rumored that we did the same for Ox.

Protecting Phillips' value is fine, but now he's just another player in the squad getting paid yet not contributing. I am no finance expert, but wouldn't it have made more sense to sell him for £1m or £2m less than we thought, rather than keeping him on increased wages?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,549
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5931 on: Today at 04:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:02:54 pm
It isn't about gifting anything whatsoever.

What I have always advocated is FSG investing their money in infrastructure. Funding Cap ex and then recouping that investment when they sell the club or sell a chunk of either FSG or LFC itself.

FSG could easily have funded infrastructure like the Main Stand, ARE and training ground with soft loans.

That would have allowed the club to invest in both infrastructure and the playing squad. It is a win win scenario. The club benefits from more funds and the owner benefits because semi competent investment in the playing squad should see improved results and the value of their asset increase accordingly.

Or they could have paid for infrastructure projects themselves and borrowed some money to invest in player transfers, a conservative £200 million since 2019 would have been HUGELY influential to our fortunes.

I'd wager we would have won another league title at least, and the club would be been even more valuable, ahead of a sale.

However if my aunt had a big hairy John Thomas, well.............my Uncle may have liked that, who knows :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,002
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5932 on: Today at 04:15:38 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:12:12 pm
There were rumors that teams like West Ham and Aston Villa were interested in Ox. Last summer, Dortmund and Leipzig wanted Keita apparently. Origi is a slightly different scenario because we wanted to sell him, but he didn't want to leave.

I'd very surprised, Ox in particular, if we had concrete offers for them and didnt end up selling.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,603
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5933 on: Today at 04:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:12:12 pm
There were rumors that teams like West Ham and Aston Villa were interested in Ox. Last summer, Dortmund and Leipzig wanted Keita apparently. Origi is a slightly different scenario because we wanted to sell him, but he didn't want to leave.

Id be stunned if Liverpool chose to keep hold of Ox and turned down a willing buyer. Clubs may have shown interest, but did it go as far as him talking to clubs? Maybe he didnt want to leave or go those clubs, for whatever reason. And yes, one of the reasons could be - because of wages (just speculating).   Didnt hear/see anything solid about Dortmund or Leipzig wanting Keita, was there any suggestion they made an offer?

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,090
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5934 on: Today at 04:17:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:02:54 pm
It isn't about gifting anything whatsoever.

What I have always advocated is FSG investing their money in infrastructure. Funding Cap ex and then recouping that investment when they sell the club or sell a chunk of either FSG or LFC itself.

FSG could easily have funded infrastructure like the Main Stand, ARE and training ground with soft loans.

That would have allowed the club to invest in both infrastructure and the playing squad. It is a win win scenario. The club benefits from more funds and the owner benefits because semi competent investment in the playing squad should see improved results and the value of their asset increase accordingly.

I must have missed that post.   ;D ;D
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5935 on: Today at 04:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:15:20 pm
Protecting Phillips' value is fine, but now he's just another player in the squad getting paid yet not contributing. I am no finance expert, but wouldn't it have made more sense to sell him for £1m or £2m less than we thought, rather than keeping him on increased wages?

But if we show weakness by folding on the valuation of some of our players, clubs will just expect us to fold on every players valuation, and our position of strength disappears. So a £2 million loss on Phillips could turn into a much bigger loss when looking at things in 2, 3, 4 years time. Pretty sure that's how the Club views it, anyway.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
Pages: 1 ... 144 145 146 147 148 [149]   Go Up
« previous next »
 