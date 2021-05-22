Or maybe thats where the football side got it wrong and instead we should have looked to sell some big players and generate our own funds?



I don't even think we needed to do that. We just needed to move on fringe players who still had value, especially those on relatively high wages. Over the past two or three years, we should have done better to cash in on players like Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and Phillips. There is an argument to be made for players like Firmino and Milner as well, even if Milner wouldn't have brought in a fee. Instead, we stuck to our objectively high valuations on those players and several will leave for free or already have. Keita, Ox, and Origi alone could have commanded £50m+ over the last few years.From the club's perspective, I understand the hesitation to just give in to lower fees from buying clubs, but it came to a point where we clearly needed the funds to refresh the squad.