Sometimes I think these arguments end up being utterly pointless because people can't cede an inch. I think the mistake that the ant-FSGers, such as yourself, make is to assume that everyone who is even vaguely positive of about the current owners (or even ambivalent) thinks that they'd done a perfect job, or are perfect owners, and haven't made mistakes.



They're not. They've made a number of mistakes, widely publicised. Ticket prices, ESL, furloughing. The approach they took in the early days of their stewardship in relation to squad building was also a failure. However, they've listened to criticism (or in some circumstances admittedly been left with little choice) and have performed u-turns in relation to their most significant errors of judgement. I would view that as a positive in that they engage and respond, but for those who hate them it's impossible to see past the original decision, even where there are obvious factors behind these (usually financial).



By the same yardstick there's an assumption that every anti-FSGer loathes them and thinks they've been shit, when in truth it's usually far more nuanced and the main gripe is a lack of ambition, a stinginess or an unwillingness to take any risks. But both parties get at each others throats and lob grenades at each other to try to win an argument when really they're far closer together than they'd care to admit. Social media makes this a thousand times worse.



I'd rather that FSG had invested more money in the playing squad, and taken more risks. Right behind Jurgen in that respect. They've been victims of the collapse of the FFP regime but even allowing for that they've been been fairly miserly in the transfer market in the last few seasons. But they've put in place a system on the football side that has delivered success in any event. I would give them some credit for that, but those who hate them give them none - they claim any success is predicated on Jurgen performing miracles and ignore the fact that FSG brought him to Liverpool on the basis that it was "obvious" to do so. You get to the point where giving them any credit for the success of the club in the past 5 seasons (3 CL finals, a league title, almost winning a quadruple) isn't permissible, and it becomes farcical.



The stadium is just another example of this. We have Moores and Co who understandably can't afford to redevelop Anfield or build a new stadium, so they sell to H&G. They promise to redevelop but they almost bankrupt the clubs. Decades of owners failing to ensure appropriate investment in the stadium and the training facilities. Then FSG arrive, and deliver a redeveloped Anfield with an extra 15,000 seats and a brand new state of the art training centre. Something no previous owner has done. But because they didn't pay for it themselves (even though the fact that the club can afford to pay for it is down in so significant part to commercial improvements that they've driven), they don't get credit for that either. I'm not saying that they couldn't have done a better job. They could have paid for it themselves and used the club's money for transfer fees. But they're a business and that wasn't a prudent business decision. That's depressing and shows arguably limited ambition, but despite that we've been enormously competitive in the last couple of seasons. So maybe it wasn't the stupidest decision?



I'm not saying that it's impossible to have better and more generous owners than FSG, who don't plunge us into the deeply unpleasant moral quagmire of a Saudi Arabia or some right wing gun nut. But the pool of owners who can invest the kind of money that can compete with Man City, with Newcastle, with PSG and Bayern Munich, is small. The chances of someone buying us who ticks every one of our boxes - vastly wealthy with a passion for LFC, driven to achieve success for the club despite significant financial risk and the difficulty of competing with Man City and co... it's very small. Depressingly small. That doesn't mean that if FSG sell up I won't hope for someone of that ilk to buy us, I just recognise that the sale to new owners creates a hugely significant risk of the club taking a step towards something that I wouldn't feel the same about any more.



I don't think that fans bitching about FSG has any impact on their decision to sell or keep the club. It will be a business decision, so I don't ascribe to the view that people who "hound FSG out will reap what they sow". And it's perfectly legitimate to criticise them when they have failed. But the endlessly negative spin on everything they do is so tiresome, so pointlessly myopic. They're imperfect, but they've delivered growth, stability and some success. Maybe in some places despite their intentions, but still under their stewardship and built on some of the work they've done to grow the club, work which was well overdue and hadn't been done by previous owners. All while not leveraging any significant debt on the club, threatening its continued operation, losing interest because of personal whims, or acting in a morally reprehensible way.



If you want the perfect owner, with our ambitions and in the context of the competition we face, the overwhelming likelihood is that you're going to be sorely disappointed, and we're probably going to end up with worse than FSG.



That's a great summary JK.The only thing we'll never know is why they started turning the taps off from 2019 (albeit not completely).There's certainly a narrative from many about how we failed to build from a position of strength, but our squad in 2019 was pretty formidable, and one of the best we've ever had in our history. It's not inconceivable to think we planned a quieter summer that year after 3 years of spend (not every top club just spends every year, but for some reason we're held to different standards). Then the pandemic hits in March 2020, and the subsequent drop in income (and loans taken out) will have no doubt influenced the transfer windows in summer 2020, January 2021 and summer 2021. We might well have planned a big summer in 2020 (after a quiet 2019) - none of us will ever know, but we can't automatically assume they were being tight when it was just a few months after the world shut down (and in the end - we did spend £85m on 3 players that are still regulars).It's easy to forget just how fragile the world was during that period, and although other clubs carried on the spending, it didn't exactly work out well for clubs like Utd or Barca, and many other clubs were spending simply to survive (not to compete for trophies). After all, we were buying plenty of players between 2016/17 and 2018/19 whilst still paying off the main stand, so there's no reason to conclude it was purely our ARE/Kirby commitment that dented our ability to spend.As the world started to return to normal, we then bought Diaz in January 2022 and Nunez in summer 2022 for a combined £130m - during a period where we were still developing infrastructure. We might well have done that level of business a year or two earlier had the circumstances been different.If we look at the global picture, businesses that grew and invested during the pandemic were either medical companies, or those that benefited from people being at home (Amazon, Netflix, Zoom, and hundreds of others who capitalised on the unprecedented circumstances). However, most businesses that are run in a sustainable way (and who were likely to be impacted negatively by the pandemic) reduced their spending, reduced risk, focussed on retaining key staff, and rode out that 18-month period by focussing on paying wages and operational costs. Those that didn't either added significant debt to their businesses, or are now struggling, or are going out of business at an alarming rate.I'm only labouring this point as my brother owns a business with a turnover of around £5m, and was faced with the option to stick or twist in Spring 2020. He chose to stick and protect his business whilst many of his competitors gambled on the pandemic ending earlier than it did, and decided to spend their way out of trouble. To his credit, his business is now stronger than ever, he kept all his best staff, all his best customers, and two of his biggest competitors went bust. He's now looking at a forecast turnover of £6m in 2022/23. I know it's completely different to a £multi-billion football club, but the basic business principles remain the same - when the future is completely uncertain, its generally better to reduce risk and focus on wages, contracts, cashflow, and infrastructure - unless you're in the financial markets where betting on uncertainty is what you do for a living (or in an industry that is immune to a pandemic such as fossil fuels).I know I'll sound like a stuck record on this, but I just don't buy the theory that a world class club with a growing commercial revenue, growing infrastructure, a winning team, and a world class manager would deliberately jeopardise that setup by knowingly cutting the budgets. I think FSG were more likely spooked by the pandemic (and not just their LFC interests) and took a very cautious approach (rightly or wrongly), as they simply didn't know how long it would last, or when the income would return to normal. The other key point is that a business like FSG (and in fact anyone who's owned a business during tough times) will have known the pandemic would likely be followed by a financial downturn, plus high inflation and rising interest rates, which is really not the best time to be in massive debt.In a sliding doors moment, we go ahead and spend £200m to £300m between 2019/20 and 2021/22 (as lots of people on here wanted), and then have to sell players/can't extend contracts/can't increase wages/can't start the ARE or Kirkby, because we blew the budget on transfers whilst the world was going to shit. In another sliding doors moment, the vaccines don't get developed as quickly as they did, the lockdowns and restrictions last another year (or two) and debts pile up further. That was the dilemma any business owner had during that period, with future cashflow and revenues very uncertain.Instead, we took a risk-averse approach, got all the contracts and wages sorted to tie down all the title winning players (with the exception of Gini), to protect the next few seasons, and to insulate ourselves from the uncertainty of a post-pandemic world. Injuries and gaps in key positions (especially midfield) obviously screwed us, but I think it's far too much of a coincidence that our spending slow-down coincided almost exactly with the timescales of the pandemic, and then picked up again when it was declared almost over. Being risk-averse in business is not necessarily a bad thing - particularly during a global crisis.For those who think we should've carried on our spending at the same rate as we did between 2016/17 and 2018/19 - imagine you were running a football club and were watching the news in March 2020 - hearing that the world was completely shutting down, and that no-one could go out (let alone attend a football match...), and that people would be dying in their millions.What would you do - go out and spend more, or batten down the hatches to protect your business and ride it out? Bear in mind that you'd have had absolutely no idea if the pandemic would last 6 months or 6 years.