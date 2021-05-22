« previous next »
Is this guy good or evil, I need to know who to root for
The point I am making is that. There a lot of posters on here who are trying to portray the situation as the Shining nights on white chargers FSG and Evil Nation states/Sportwashers/Sugar Daddies at the other end of the spectrum. Posters trying to create a narrative that there are only two options.

The reality is that FSG is far from perfect with Rauner trying to re-introduce the death penalty as a Republican governor and Michael Egan a Director of LFC donating to Trumps Republican party at the last election.

I am opposed to us being owned by a Nation state/sportswashers as the next person. I was also involved in the campaign to remove H&G from the club.

However, there is a middle ground in which we can be owned by good owners, keep our principles and flourish. It isn't a choice between good and evil no matter how hard the pro FSG backers push that line.

As far as I can see there's not too many saying it is. There are however people concerned about the possibility of an LBO.
You have a bee in your bonnet about FSG putting infrastructure costs on the club (I do have some sympathy with that view. There's other more long term options that could have helped with cashflow)

But: Imagine the irony if the infrastructure repayments under FSG were replaced by repaying acquisition debt of new owners using an LBO?

People are just preaching caution.
Is this guy good or evil, I need to know who to root for

Indykalla? He's the Beelzebub of the transfer world.
We spend with our money though, not FSG's.

Yes, but we've spent next to fuck all for years all with the promise of jam tomorrow. Now we're paying the price for that. We need to spend big in 2023 if we're going to compete again over the years we've got left with Klopp.

If we keep on as we are it'll be one signing next year and a bunch of sales to finance it.
There is bound to be other people who can run a club and are morally not corrupt, some people make it sound like its FSG or the devil.
the purity test arguments have gone totally OTT now.  soon ppl will be jumping up and down coz potential buyers once had late-return library fines.
I am not pro FSG, I am pro Liverpool, and as far as I am concerned, FSG may not be the 'Shining Knights' that don't really exist anywhere, but they have done a bloody good job while working alongside arguably the best Manager and quite possibly the best Sporting Director in football, getting us to where we have been for the last few years and against an ever increasingly corrupt system, AND in which they have taken our club from being very nearly in the doldrums.
There is so much to be utterly proud of regarding this club because of the way it stands up against other clubs in the way it is currently run. We may have owners who don't fit the 'perfect mould' but are they sportswashers or murderers? No, they aren't. Should they be classed as bad as? No, they shouldn't in my opinion. I don't have a blind agenda. I am happy to look at what is going on and make an informed decision for myself, however, if anybody can show me anyone who is remotely interested in our club who, at this point could realistically take our club forward/ do a better job than FSG and who isn't an utterly morally bereft scumbag then i am all ears. But if I had to choose between going backwards or be seen to be selling my soul for the sake of just getting FSG out, I'm not interested in moving forwards with a c*nt as an owner. I honestly don't understand this FSG bashing stuff when we would be looking at people like them as potential owners because of what they have already done with Liverpool!
Rory Smith on Second Captains podcast says as far as he knows there is nothing on the table at the moment. Next six months would likely be the earliest timeframe; more likely is next 12-18 months
Indykalla? He's the Beelzebub of the transfer world.
*wants to beleive. Rejoins thread*
Steve Ballmer even made Kawhi laugh properly. It will be great to see him takeover from FSG.
Indy was the first to report Laptop Eddie was leaving us and no one believed him.
This is the problem Al, youre again whatabouting which inadvertently throws you in with those who quite obviously just want a state ownership (rightly or wrongly). And its all because youve had over a decade long hatred of our owners. So you just continually go but Bruce Rauner. I mean sure, great. Who is he? We know hes a investor in FSG. Thats it. No idea how influential he is (Id suggest not remotely). His opinions on the direction of the football club (Id suggest he probably doesnt even know where Liverpool is). But of course because hes a part of FSG and a Republican he must be a major part of FSG, along with the other guy you found when you googled FSG and Republican. This is where someone usually pipes up about our Brazilians supporting Bolsanero as well. Us having an investor who is a horrible twat should in absolutely no way stop people calling out the human rights abuses of others.

Can I ask that you quote all the posters who are saying its either evil sportswashers or FSG btw? It seems that actually most of the trepidation is around another group of Americans who might plough us with debt ala the Glazers, rather than thinking a sports washer is inevitable. But as ever Al, happy to be proven wrong when you quote them :thumbup


It's the go to argument for more than a few on here and something that has been thrown around whenever anybody questions out transfer activity.

Can you name the ones who quite obviously just want a state ownership ?
Indykalla? He's the Beelzebub of the transfer world.

Any idea what he got a awards for ?
It's the go to argument for more than a few on here and something that has been thrown around whenever anybody questions out transfer activity.

Can you name the ones who quite obviously just want a state ownership ?

Sure can.
Indy was the first to report Laptop Eddie was leaving us and no one believed him.

Stopped clock and all that
The problem is more that FSG spends LFC's money.


FSG have never taken a penny out of LFC, though. So they're not spending the club's money at all. They reinvest whatever LFC generate and occasionally loan money (interest free, I might add) from their own coffers.
FSG have never taken a penny out of LFC, though. So they're not spending the club's money at all. They reinvest whatever LFC generate and occasionally loan money (interest free, I might add) from their own coffers.


They sound like absolute saints, they are an investment company who are just about to make £4billion pounds.
As far as I can see there's not too many saying it is. There are however people concerned about the possibility of an LBO.
You have a bee in your bonnet about FSG putting infrastructure costs on the club (I do have some sympathy with that view. There's other more long term options that could have helped with cashflow)

But: Imagine the irony if the infrastructure repayments under FSG were replaced by repaying acquisition debt of new owners using an LBO?

People are just preaching caution.

I think if you were looking at leveraging a Football then the last one on earth you would choose would be Liverpool Football Club. The adage once bitten twice shy springs to mind. The first thing any new owners will be asked is how they are going to fund the acquisition of the Club. You would have to be stark raving mad to try and leverage LFC.

FSG were praised for not leveraging the acquisition costs onto the club but the thing is would they have gotten away with it if they had tried.

I think this is interesting JWH talking to RAWK just after he took over the club.

We have some very successful partners  some of whom are big EPL fans  and we are well-financed internally.  But NESV has always had debt from the first day we purchased the Red Sox.  We have some partners who look at   Internal Rate of Return and almost demand that we have debt as a consequence.  Debt increases IRR.

I recently read the New York Yankees have $3.5 billion of debt, but Ive never heard a Yankee fan complain about it.  Ive never heard a Red Sox fan complain about the usage of credit.  Credit is probably more acceptable in American   culture than elsewhere.  But you have some people that are good at borrowing money and poor at investing beyond that.  There are others  and we feel we are in this camp  have lines of credit etc., that are good at running businesses prudently and invest in those businesses.
FSG have never taken a penny out of LFC, though. So they're not spending the club's money at all. They reinvest whatever LFC generate and occasionally loan money (interest free, I might add) from their own coffers.

So they will be donating the increase in value that the Main Stand, training ground, and ARE have added to the business when they sell the Club. After all, it was LFC's revenues that paid for them.
So they will be donating the increase in value that the Main Stand, training ground, and ARE have added to the business when they sell the Club. After all, it was LFC's revenues that paid for them.

So if you bought a house, then took out a loan against its value to make significant improvements to the roof, and built a conservatory, and redid all the wiring and electrics, then paid off the loan and any interest, then sold the house for a profit based on the work youd done, youd be expected to donate the profit to the new owner?

Youd still never have taken a penny out of the house, youd have contributed to significant improvements and would be leaving the house in a better state than you found it. If the new owner decides that the improvements youve made have added all that value, then its on them.
So they will be donating the increase in value that the Main Stand, training ground, and ARE have added to the business when they sell the Club. After all, it was LFC's revenues that paid for them.
Come on now. That's being awkward for the sake of it.
So if you bought a house, then took out a loan against its value to make significant improvements to the roof, and built a conservatory, and redid all the wiring and electrics, then paid off the loan and any interest, then sold the house for a profit based on the work youd done, youd be expected to donate the profit to the new owner?

The thing you are missing is that FSG are using the house to pay for the expenditure it isn't coming out of their pocket.

I would be using my funds to pay for the improvements.
The thing you are missing is that FSG are using the house to pay for the expenditure it isn't coming out of their pocket.
Crazy idea. I mean what business does such a thing.
Crazy idea. I mean what business does such a thing.

Ones that reinvest the increased value of their business back into their business.
The thing you are missing is that FSG are using the house to pay for the expenditure it isn't coming out of their pocket.

I would be using my funds to pay for the improvements.

Treat it like a rental property - you use the revenue from rental to pay it off.
The thing you are missing is that FSG are using the house to pay for the expenditure it isn't coming out of their pocket.

I would be using my funds to pay for the improvements.

Theyve provided interest free loans, which is essentially paying for the work themselves on the basis that the club earns it back partly based on increased revenues, and with no financing cost to the club. Its not the equivalent of them paying for it outright but its disingenuous to suggest that they didnt contribute at all.

Or you place a financial value on their commercial acumen and the hard work theyve done improving the clubs fortunes on and off the pitch. Either way its a contributing factor.
I think Als main gripe when it comes to FSG is they used the clubs profits and put the costs of developing the clubs infrastructure on the club, those profits could of been used to develop the squad instead.

As part of FFP club owners are not penalised for using their own money to make infrastructure improvements so if FSG had used the Redbird money for example to do these things they wouldnt of been punished under FFP and we could of used our profits to invest in squad improvements.

As a Liverpool fan Im selfish, I dont care about the Red Sox or whatever other sport teams they invest in I would rather they focused solely on Liverpool.

I would say on the whole they have been decent owners, I guess the perfect scenario for me would be another similar set up but maybe with an owner whos sole sporting focus is our club and one with deep enough pockets that when it comes to redeveloping infrastructure they can fund it without putting the costs against the club. Asking for a lot mind  ;D
Rory Smith on Second Captains podcast says as far as he knows there is nothing on the table at the moment. Next six months would likely be the earliest timeframe; more likely is next 12-18 months
 
FUUUCKKK.....
Theyve provided interest free loans, which essentially paying for the work themselves on the basis that the club earns it back, and with no financing cost to the club. Its not the equivalent of them paying for it outright but its disingenuous to suggest that they didnt contribute at all.

At a time when we had historically low-interest rates. Guess what now the interest rates are rising the intercompany loans have stopped and the club is funding the costs of the ARE.

Not to mention the club funding the bank loans we used during COVID despite FSG leaking that the loans would be taken at FSG level.
I think Als main gripe when it comes to FSG is they used the clubs profits and put the costs of developing the clubs infrastructure on the club, those profits could of been used to develop the squad instead.

As part of FFP club owners are not penalised for using their own money to make infrastructure improvements so if FSG had used the Redbird money for example to do these things they wouldnt of been punished under FFP and we could of used our profits to invest in squad improvements.

As a Liverpool fan Im selfish, I dont care about the Red Sox or whatever other sport teams they invest in I would rather they focused solely on Liverpool.

I would say on the whole they have been decent owners, I guess the perfect scenario for me would be another similar set up but maybe with an owner whos sole sporting focus is our club and one with deep enough pockets that when it comes to redeveloping infrastructure they can fund it without putting the costs against the club. Asking for a lot mind  ;D

That is it a nutshell.
So if you bought a house, then took out a loan against its value to make significant improvements to the roof, and  ;Dbuilt a conservatory, and redid all the wiring and electrics, then paid off the loan and any interest, then  sold the house for a profit based on the work youd done, youd be expected to donate the profit to the new owner?

Youd still never have taken a penny out of the house, youd have contributed to significant improvements and would be leaving the house in a better state than you found it. If the new owner decides that the improvements youve made have added all that value, then its on them.

Thats called good business. If youve leveraged personal debt against your family to do the house up, pull out the equity and head into the sunset with Sharon from accounts all whilst leaving the family to settle the debt well thats called being a c*nt!   ;D
