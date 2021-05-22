« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5720 on: Today at 04:45:52 pm
Rory Smith on Second Captains podcast says as far as he knows there is nothing on the table at the moment. Next six months would likely be the earliest timeframe; more likely is next 12-18 months
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5721 on: Today at 04:48:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:43:24 pm
Go on, then. Who...?

So FSG are the only people in the world who could form a consortium and run LFC in a sustainable way ?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5722 on: Today at 04:53:09 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:48:12 pm
So FSG are the only people in the world who could form a consortium and run LFC in a sustainable way ?

I don't know, I'm asking you, because you implied that they exist.

So which Billionaire consortium would like to buy us and would be better owners than FSG, both sportingly and morally?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5723 on: Today at 04:54:18 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:38:16 pm
The point I am making is that. There a lot of posters on here who are trying to portray the situation as the Shining nights on white chargers FSG and Evil Nation states/Sportwashers/Sugar Daddies at the other end of the spectrum. Posters trying to create a narrative that there are only two options.

The reality is that FSG is far from perfect with Rauner trying to re-introduce the death penalty as a Republican governor and Michael Egan a Director of LFC donating to Trumps Republican party at the last election.

I am opposed to us being owned by a Nation state/sportswashers as the next person. I was also involved in the campaign to remove H&G from the club.

However, there is a middle ground in which we can be owned by good owners, keep our principles and flourish. It isn't a choice between good and evil no matter how hard the pro FSG backers push that line.

See this is where people get tired of you Al.

Because for a start....you're quite often saying how you actually think FSG have been good owners, how you're happy to talk about the good things they've done etc. And now there's a 'middle ground' where we can be 'owned by good owners', I guess categorising FSG as not good owners and at one end of the spectrum. And of course...you STILL haven't actually answered the question on which other owners you'd prefer. I mean there's the Premier League, but we can expand it to the entire planet if it makes it easier (and lets not be silly and say something like fan ownership because again, pigs can't fly yet).

And that earlier post, sorry but it comes across actually as pure whataboutery and almost as being somewhat ok with us being taken over by a sportswasher 'because one of our owners is a Republican who wants to reintroduce the death penalty'. I know you're denying it of course, but it doesn't read well.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5724 on: Today at 04:54:43 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:45:52 pm
Rory Smith on Second Captains podcast says as far as he knows there is nothing on the table at the moment. Next six months would likely be the earliest timeframe; more likely is next 12-18 months
This could be bad. They already leaked that they want to sell so now have no intention to fund the rebuild needed starting from January to keep us competitive.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5725 on: Today at 04:57:53 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:54:43 pm
This could be bad. They already leaked that they want to sell so now have no intention to fund the rebuild needed starting from January to keep us competitive.

We spend with our money though, not FSG's.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5726 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:53:09 pm
I don't know, I'm asking you, because you implied that they exist.

So which Billionaire consortium would like to buy us and would be better owners than FSG, both sportingly and morally?


There is bound to be other people who can run a club and are morally not corrupt, some people make it sound like its FSG or the devil.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5727 on: Today at 04:58:37 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:54:43 pm
This could be bad. They already leaked that they want to sell so now have no intention to fund the rebuild needed starting from January to keep us competitive.

Certainly a wise business move that :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5728 on: Today at 04:59:06 pm
If part of the FSG consortium voted for Trump, or was pro Trump and so on, thats fair game. He was the chosen Republican candidate having won the race, who then went on to be President. To my mind, and indeed probably most reds, Trump is obviously a scumbag, but having a rich American owner leaning in that political direction is not disqualifying.

Being pro death penalty is harder to swallow, but America is a mature democracy (stop laughing) and there are some States in which the death penalty is allowed, as part of due legal process, so again, being pro death penalty would not necessarily be disqualifying for an American owner.

Now, if said American owner did not subscribe to due legal process, within the confines of a mature democracy, and say for example, wanted to round up dozens of homosexuals for execution, then of course, that is disqualifying.

Maybe my comment is unhelpful, but even though there is some obvious craziness in America, it stretches whataboutism to compare it to the sort of thing we see in dubious Middle East States.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5729 on: Today at 04:59:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:57:53 pm
We spend with our money though, not FSG's.
And currently we might lose 3-4 players on free and the squad doesn't have a sellable asset like Coutinho that we can sell and reinvest the money generated from their sale back into the squad.

They will need to dig deep into their pockets or this season is a preview of how the next one is going to look like too.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5730 on: Today at 05:02:43 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:58:01 pm

There is bound to be other people who can run a club and are morally not corrupt, some people make it sound like its FSG or the devil.

Literally every single name that has been mentioned in here has had subsequent posters calling out how shitty they are. We aren't going to find billionaires that haven't irked some people at some point in some way.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5731 on: Today at 05:03:05 pm
Makes perfect business sense to me to spend a few hundred million to ensure your asset remains worth £3bn.

I am sure there are potential investors out there knowing we could be worth a lot less in May.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5732 on: Today at 05:04:27 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:54:18 pm
See this is where people get tired of you Al.

Because for a start....you're quite often saying how you actually think FSG have been good owners, how you're happy to talk about the good things they've done etc. And now there's a 'middle ground' where we can be 'owned by good owners', I guess categorising FSG as not good owners and at one end of the spectrum. And of course...you STILL haven't actually answered the question on which other owners you'd prefer. I mean there's the Premier League, but we can expand it to the entire planet if it makes it easier (and lets not be silly and say something like fan ownership because again, pigs can't fly yet).

And that earlier post, sorry but it comes across actually as pure whataboutery and almost as being somewhat ok with us being taken over by a sportswasher 'because one of our owners is a Republican who wants to reintroduce the death penalty'. I know you're denying it of course, but it doesn't read well.

Where have I categorised FSG as not good owners ?

As for prospective owners, how about actually waiting to see who is interested, doing some research on them, and then come to a judgment? Instead of the narrative being pushed that it is FSG or evil.

Lastly, you probably comment on my posts more than anyone. So stop pretending that I have done anything other than vehemently oppose being owned by sportswashers.

I just abhor the hypocrisy of posters continually talking about the inevitability of being owned by human rights abusers when it simply isn't likely. Then ignoring one of our co-owners being a Republican politician who attempted to re-introduce the death penalty in Illinois.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5733 on: Today at 05:05:52 pm
My hope is we have something lined up much quicker than the likes of Smith is saying. Ideally, owners lined up during the World Cup break, or at least well underway, such that they can start to invest in the squad in January, if the opportunity is there, and especially if FSG wont do that as they are looking towards an exit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5734 on: Today at 05:11:15 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 04:59:06 pm
If part of the FSG consortium voted for Trump, or was pro Trump and so on, thats fair game. He was the chosen Republican candidate having won the race, who then went on to be President. To my mind, and indeed probably most reds, Trump is obviously a scumbag, but having a rich American owner leaning in that political direction is not disqualifying.

Being pro death penalty is harder to swallow, but America is a mature democracy (stop laughing) and there are some States in which the death penalty is allowed, as part of due legal process, so again, being pro death penalty would not necessarily be disqualifying for an American owner.

Now, if said American owner did not subscribe to due legal process, within the confines of a mature democracy, and say for example, wanted to round up dozens of homosexuals for execution, then of course, that is disqualifying.

Maybe my comment is unhelpful, but even though there is some obvious craziness in America, it stretches whataboutism to compare it to the sort of thing we see in dubious Middle East States.


I'm sure there are many American Republicans who think that way about homosexuals but doubt they have said that openly though, the QANON lot more than likely have made those sort of comments.

I've said it before and I'll say it again, whatever type of owner we end up with will have baggage, whether it's a sportswasher, a very rich billionaire or a consortium of carpet baggers.

Yes there may be someone out there who is someone who doesn't fit any of the above but why would they spend £3-4 billion on something and then invest another £100m per year minimum of their own money without expecting anything back in return?

Sometimes it really is better the devil you know
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5735 on: Today at 05:11:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:57:53 pm
We spend with our money though, not FSG's.

The problem is more that FSG spends LFC's money.

They are not providing a Loan for the ARE, we had bank debts of £128m plus an intercompany loan of £71.4m in the last accounts. So do they use our revenues to reduce debt and/or repay the intercompany loan or do they invest in the squad.

The first option will definitely effect the value of the Business. The second option may or may not.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5736 on: Today at 05:14:37 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:04:27 pm
Where have I categorised FSG as not good owners ?

As for prospective owners, how about actually waiting to see who is interested, doing some research on them, and coming to a judgment? Instead of the narrative being pushed that it is FSG or evil.

Lastly, you probably comment on my posts more than anyone. So stop pretending that I have done anything other than vehemently oppose being owned by sportswashers.

I just abhor the hypocrisy of posters continually talking about the inevitability of being owned by human rights abusers when it simply isn't likely. Then ignoring one of our co-owners being a Republican politician who attempted to re-introduce the death penalty in Illinois.
isn't the difference though that the Republican's policies were put to the electorate and they have a choice as to whether or not they support the reintroduction of the death penalty for certain crimes whereas somebody in Iran, for example, can be put to death for literally opposing the regime in charge under Sharia Law.

They don't get a choice to vote on it, it is imposed by their dictator
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5737 on: Today at 05:16:13 pm
Im hoping there exists a new owner who can legitimately invest more into LFC to keep us competitive at the top, who isnt disqualified on humanitarian grounds, or business grounds e.g. as an LBO specialist.

We might get what we need here. Like all reds, Im watching with keen interest.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5738 on: Today at 05:17:43 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 04:58:01 pm

There is bound to be other people who can run a club and are morally not corrupt, some people make it sound like its FSG or the devil.

I don't doubt there is, but when you are talking about a purchase price of £3 to £4 billion, my big worry is how is it financed, ie, how much does LFC have to pay to buy itself?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5739 on: Today at 05:19:00 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:38:16 pm
The point I am making is that. There a lot of posters on here who are trying to portray the situation as the Shining nights on white chargers FSG and Evil Nation states/Sportwashers/Sugar Daddies at the other end of the spectrum. Posters trying to create a narrative that there are only two options.

The reality is that FSG is far from perfect with Rauner trying to re-introduce the death penalty as a Republican governor and Michael Egan a Director of LFC donating to Trumps Republican party at the last election.

I am opposed to us being owned by a Nation state/sportswashers as the next person. I was also involved in the campaign to remove H&G from the club.

However, there is a middle ground in which we can be owned by good owners, keep our principles and flourish. It isn't a choice between good and evil no matter how hard the pro FSG backers push that line.

The debate about ownership usually gets out of hand and in a nutshell the debate ends up like this:

Potential American owners:


Potential Middle East owners:
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5740 on: Today at 05:24:44 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:17:43 pm
I don't doubt there is, but when you are talking about a purchase price of £3 to £4 billion, my big worry is how is it financed, ie, how much does LFC have to pay to buy itself?

FSG may not have leveraged the £300m cost of acquiring the club but they have leveraged £250m of Cap Ex costs onto the club.

Personally, I think an ESL-style League is pretty much an inevitability unless there are huge reforms at UEFA and FIFA. Such a move would see the valuation of clubs like LFC increase hugely. So there is always the possibility that we are bought by a consortium or individual who are prepared to invest in the infrastructure and the Academy and wait for an increase in value they way FSG have.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5741 on: Today at 05:26:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:17:43 pm
I don't doubt there is, but when you are talking about a purchase price of £3 to £4 billion, my big worry is how is it financed, ie, how much does LFC have to pay to buy itself?
100% this and that is just the price to buy us, Al is then expecting the owners to put their own money each season into the club to finance transfers. I just don't see where someone other than a very rich person (who would likely have some baggage) who would use the club in a cock waving contest.

The likelihood is that it would be financed by debt that the club would have to pay off and any transfers would be financed the same way and we've been down that road before
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5742 on: Today at 05:26:45 pm
I sincerely hope Smith is wrong - having a sale process hanging over a club is a serious problem
