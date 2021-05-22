The point I am making is that. There a lot of posters on here who are trying to portray the situation as the Shining nights on white chargers FSG and Evil Nation states/Sportwashers/Sugar Daddies at the other end of the spectrum. Posters trying to create a narrative that there are only two options.



The reality is that FSG is far from perfect with Rauner trying to re-introduce the death penalty as a Republican governor and Michael Egan a Director of LFC donating to Trumps Republican party at the last election.



I am opposed to us being owned by a Nation state/sportswashers as the next person. I was also involved in the campaign to remove H&G from the club.



However, there is a middle ground in which we can be owned by good owners, keep our principles and flourish. It isn't a choice between good and evil no matter how hard the pro FSG backers push that line.



See this is where people get tired of you Al.Because for a start....you're quite often saying how you actually think FSG have been good owners, how you're happy to talk about the good things they've done etc. And now there's a 'middle ground' where we can be 'owned by good owners', I guess categorising FSG as not good owners and at one end of the spectrum. And of course...you STILL haven't actually answered the question on which other owners you'd prefer. I mean there's the Premier League, but we can expand it to the entire planet if it makes it easier (and lets not be silly and say something like fan ownership because again, pigs can't fly yet).And that earlier post, sorry but it comes across actually as pure whataboutery and almost as being somewhat ok with us being taken over by a sportswasher 'because one of our owners is a Republican who wants to reintroduce the death penalty'. I know you're denying it of course, but it doesn't read well.