If part of the FSG consortium voted for Trump, or was pro Trump and so on, thats fair game. He was the chosen Republican candidate having won the race, who then went on to be President. To my mind, and indeed probably most reds, Trump is obviously a scumbag, but having a rich American owner leaning in that political direction is not disqualifying.
Being pro death penalty is harder to swallow, but America is a mature democracy (stop laughing) and there are some States in which the death penalty is allowed, as part of due legal process, so again, being pro death penalty would not necessarily be disqualifying for an American owner.
Now, if said American owner did not subscribe to due legal process, within the confines of a mature democracy, and say for example, wanted to round up dozens of homosexuals for execution, then of course, that is disqualifying.
Maybe my comment is unhelpful, but even though there is some obvious craziness in America, it stretches whataboutism to compare it to the sort of thing we see in dubious Middle East States.