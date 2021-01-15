Funny, isnt it? Some people seem able to separate the football on the pitch from the values of the club, but for me theyre completely intertwined. I started life supporting Liverpool because of family connections and because I loved Robbie Fowler. But as I got older, my passion grew because Liverpool represent a certain set of values that resonate with me. Those values, although not always perfectly adhered to, are the clubs USP.



Every club has their own, Millwalls are vastly different to Celtics, Real Madrids arent the same as St Paulis. Each club represents a community, which in turn represents a sociopolitical dynamic. A clubs uniqueness can also come from a style of play, history, traditions, or a business model. We all know Arsenal are a club that have been run properly (with some heavy caveats), thats part of their identity. If they beat City to the league this season, theyll get the kind of credit that City never will.



As for Liverpool, were far from perfect but were at least a club that is run within its own means, has worked for its success and relies on guile and a passionate fanbase to beat the competition. We arent sportswashed, we dont play our football in a soulless bowl, were not financially doped by an oligarch, were not throwing money at galacticos, and we dont have an ownership team who preside over human rights atrocities. I mean, these things should be the bare minimum, but we all know whats happened to the game, so theyve actually become a point of pride.



Why would anyone want to throw that away for silverware? If youre over the age of three youve seen Liverpool win every trophy going anyway. I want Liverpool to be successful as much as the next person, but what would be the point of hollow success? We all know that Citys four titles over the past five years dont mean as much as our one. Even they know that, its why they dont actually seem to be enjoying any of this. Is that really what people want?



For the people whod take sportswashing or see us financially doped, I wonder what it is that they actually like about Liverpool football club. Is it like when I was a child, the location and the players were all that mattered? Is it because were successful? Is it just a team that they've randomly latched on to? I just don't quite get how anyone would be willing to throw away everything the club is supposed to represent, just for a few titles.



This is the best post in this entire thread. 100% agree. One thing I'll add (as a person who has lived near the club, and now lives abroad) is that I suspect that there is a big local/international divide on this issue. If you're lucky enough to be a regular match-goer, the football is only part and parcel of the match day experience - it's meeting up with your mates at the pub, walking up the same road/alley to the match, a chips&curry, a couple of bevvies in the ground, etc. When you live abroad, the match is the entire match day experience, so (in a funny way) you place a much bigger premium abroad on success on the pitch. As that premium rises, so too does your willingness to squint at some things that make you uncomfortable (along the ethic spectrum). Even abroad, I still consider myself a match-going fan (I am fortunate enough to still get across for matches from time to time), so I have a strong bias against any squinting at ethics issues, but I can understand how those who have always supported the club from a distance might take a different view.Anyway, that doesn't really add much to what was a terrific post, but that's my two cents.