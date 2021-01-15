« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 147920 times)

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,414
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5680 on: Today at 12:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:12:47 pm
Funny, isnt it? Some people seem able to separate the football on the pitch from the values of the club, but for me theyre completely intertwined. I started life supporting Liverpool because of family connections and because I loved Robbie Fowler. But as I got older, my passion grew because Liverpool represent a certain set of values that resonate with me. Those values, although not always perfectly adhered to, are the clubs USP.

Every club has their own, Millwalls are vastly different to Celtics, Real Madrids arent the same as St Paulis. Each club represents a community, which in turn represents a sociopolitical dynamic. A clubs uniqueness can also come from a style of play, history, traditions, or a business model. We all know Arsenal are a club that have been run properly (with some heavy caveats), thats part of their identity. If they beat City to the league this season, theyll get the kind of credit that City never will.

As for Liverpool, were far from perfect but were at least a club that is run within its own means, has worked for its success and relies on guile and a passionate fanbase to beat the competition. We arent sportswashed, we dont play our football in a soulless bowl, were not financially doped by an oligarch, were not throwing money at galacticos, and we dont have an ownership team who preside over human rights atrocities. I mean, these things should be the bare minimum, but we all know whats happened to the game, so theyve actually become a point of pride.

Why would anyone want to throw that away for silverware? If youre over the age of three youve seen Liverpool win every trophy going anyway. I want Liverpool to be successful as much as the next person, but what would be the point of hollow success? We all know that Citys four titles over the past five years dont mean as much as our one. Even they know that, its why they dont actually seem to be enjoying any of this. Is that really what people want?

For the people whod take sportswashing or see us financially doped, I wonder what it is that they actually like about Liverpool football club. Is it like when I was a child, the location and the players were all that mattered? Is it because were successful? Is it just a team that they've randomly latched on to? I just don't quite get how anyone would be willing to throw away everything the club is supposed to represent, just for a few titles.
Amen to that. Cracking post.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,340
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5681 on: Today at 12:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:37:59 pm
The only entity worthy of owning us is obviously God (not Fowler, the other one). Fortunately his representative on Earth doesn't seem to do much nowadays, so fingers crossed. What could be better on a quiet home game than being led in a rendition of 'We're All Going On A Summer Holiday', by our new owner.

Jimmy Saville would have fitted in well as a Priest so you can fuck the church off
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5682 on: Today at 12:52:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:35:51 pm
:wellin

At the heart of this, Liverpool FC is a Scouse club. I don't support LFC because I saw them winning things on telly, I support them because my parents did and they supported us because they were the nearest team to where they grew up/or mates supported us, my Ma in Everton, my Dad in Walton. I know we have millions of fans who only got into us because we were winning things, but with them, we also have millions who understand the club and the local supporters and buy into the same values. If we throw away the values that Scousers & our non Scouse fans hold for sportswashing and money, then the club is no longer Liverpool Football Club and they can fuck off if they think they are getting away with that.

If you are OK with Sportswashing, then fuck off an follow Abu Dhabi or the Saudis, because you don't get the club or the fanbase.

Quite. Imagine being a set of fans who are known for booing the national anthem (due to an intense dislike of monarchy and the establishment), only to end up being owned by a Middle Eastern royal family or something equally ridiculous.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,262
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5683 on: Today at 12:57:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:31:16 am
No, just a fucking cowboy outfit (not Everton) and a ping pong set

That's actually not bad, cowboy outfit aside.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,029
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5684 on: Today at 01:05:39 pm »
I don't want oil money but at this point I would take it over a leveraged buy out. At this point in time were we need investment a leveraged buy out would absolutely destroy us. We don't generate enough profit to pay 3 billion in debt and invest in the squad. It's impossible in our current situation. FSG have royally fucked us if that's the case. The club basically paid 250 million for new infrastructure and the only ones to benefit from it is gonna be them. Just when we were gonna get higher revenues to invest in better players, they're fucking off. While there are worse owners out there there main intention has always been to maximise their asset. We are just another asset to them. So now we should just hope that we get an owner who would treat the 3billion spent on us as an investment and let us spend what we generate. Anything more than that is a bonus IMO.
Logged

Offline beardsley4ever

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,176
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5685 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:12:47 pm
Funny, isnt it? Some people seem able to separate the football on the pitch from the values of the club, but for me theyre completely intertwined. I started life supporting Liverpool because of family connections and because I loved Robbie Fowler. But as I got older, my passion grew because Liverpool represent a certain set of values that resonate with me. Those values, although not always perfectly adhered to, are the clubs USP.

Every club has their own, Millwalls are vastly different to Celtics, Real Madrids arent the same as St Paulis. Each club represents a community, which in turn represents a sociopolitical dynamic. A clubs uniqueness can also come from a style of play, history, traditions, or a business model. We all know Arsenal are a club that have been run properly (with some heavy caveats), thats part of their identity. If they beat City to the league this season, theyll get the kind of credit that City never will.

As for Liverpool, were far from perfect but were at least a club that is run within its own means, has worked for its success and relies on guile and a passionate fanbase to beat the competition. We arent sportswashed, we dont play our football in a soulless bowl, were not financially doped by an oligarch, were not throwing money at galacticos, and we dont have an ownership team who preside over human rights atrocities. I mean, these things should be the bare minimum, but we all know whats happened to the game, so theyve actually become a point of pride.

Why would anyone want to throw that away for silverware? If youre over the age of three youve seen Liverpool win every trophy going anyway. I want Liverpool to be successful as much as the next person, but what would be the point of hollow success? We all know that Citys four titles over the past five years dont mean as much as our one. Even they know that, its why they dont actually seem to be enjoying any of this. Is that really what people want?

For the people whod take sportswashing or see us financially doped, I wonder what it is that they actually like about Liverpool football club. Is it like when I was a child, the location and the players were all that mattered? Is it because were successful? Is it just a team that they've randomly latched on to? I just don't quite get how anyone would be willing to throw away everything the club is supposed to represent, just for a few titles.


This is the best post in this entire thread.  100% agree.  One thing I'll add (as a person who has lived near the club, and now lives abroad) is that I suspect that there is a big local/international divide on this issue.  If you're lucky enough to be a regular match-goer, the football is only part and parcel of the match day experience - it's meeting up with your mates at the pub, walking up the same road/alley to the match, a chips&curry, a couple of bevvies in the ground, etc.  When you live abroad, the match is the entire match day experience, so (in a funny way) you place a much bigger premium abroad on success on the pitch.  As that premium rises, so too does your willingness to squint at some things that make you uncomfortable (along the ethic spectrum).  Even abroad, I still consider myself a match-going fan (I am fortunate enough to still get across for matches from time to time), so I have a strong bias against any squinting at ethics issues, but I can understand how those who have always supported the club from a distance might take a different view.

Anyway, that doesn't really add much to what was a terrific post, but that's my two cents.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,604
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5686 on: Today at 01:20:36 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 01:05:39 pm
I don't want oil money but at this point I would take it over a leveraged buy out. At this point in time were we need investment a leveraged buy out would absolutely destroy us. We don't generate enough profit to pay 3 billion in debt and invest in the squad. It's impossible in our current situation. FSG have royally fucked us if that's the case. The club basically paid 250 million for new infrastructure and the only ones to benefit from it is gonna be them. Just when we were gonna get higher revenues to invest in better players, they're fucking off. While there are worse owners out there there main intention has always been to maximise their asset. We are just another asset to them. So now we should just hope that we get an owner who would treat the 3billion spent on us as an investment and let us spend what we generate. Anything more than that is a bonus IMO.

1. They haven't 'royally fucked us' at all
2. I mean, the players will benefit from the improved training ground, we are able to get 16k more fans into Anfield (once the AR stand is done) so they'll benefit from that, plus increasing capacity allows us to generate more money, so the whole club benefits
3. So you want FSG as owners then?
Logged

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5687 on: Today at 01:21:16 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:12:47 pm
Funny, isnt it? Some people seem able to separate the football on the pitch from the values of the club, but for me theyre completely intertwined. I started life supporting Liverpool because of family connections and because I loved Robbie Fowler. But as I got older, my passion grew because Liverpool represent a certain set of values that resonate with me. Those values, although not always perfectly adhered to, are the clubs USP.

Every club has their own, Millwalls are vastly different to Celtics, Real Madrids arent the same as St Paulis. Each club represents a community, which in turn represents a sociopolitical dynamic. A clubs uniqueness can also come from a style of play, history, traditions, or a business model. We all know Arsenal are a club that have been run properly (with some heavy caveats), thats part of their identity. If they beat City to the league this season, theyll get the kind of credit that City never will.

As for Liverpool, were far from perfect but were at least a club that is run within its own means, has worked for its success and relies on guile and a passionate fanbase to beat the competition. We arent sportswashed, we dont play our football in a soulless bowl, were not financially doped by an oligarch, were not throwing money at galacticos, and we dont have an ownership team who preside over human rights atrocities. I mean, these things should be the bare minimum, but we all know whats happened to the game, so theyve actually become a point of pride.

Why would anyone want to throw that away for silverware? If youre over the age of three youve seen Liverpool win every trophy going anyway. I want Liverpool to be successful as much as the next person, but what would be the point of hollow success? We all know that Citys four titles over the past five years dont mean as much as our one. Even they know that, its why they dont actually seem to be enjoying any of this. Is that really what people want?

For the people whod take sportswashing or see us financially doped, I wonder what it is that they actually like about Liverpool football club. Is it like when I was a child, the location and the players were all that mattered? Is it because were successful? Is it just a team that they've randomly latched on to? I just don't quite get how anyone would be willing to throw away everything the club is supposed to represent, just for a few titles.
Amen to all of this. Thank you.
Logged

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5688 on: Today at 01:24:25 pm »
Mukesh Ambani - next owner I reckon
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5689 on: Today at 01:24:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:43:47 am
The truth is that given how much our club will go for, we're unlikely to get a perfect owner.
absolutely, it's also pointless going over and over the same arguments until there is concrete news or any news even
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,340
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5690 on: Today at 01:25:54 pm »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 01:05:39 pm
I don't want oil money but at this point I would take it over a leveraged buy out. At this point in time were we need investment a leveraged buy out would absolutely destroy us. We don't generate enough profit to pay 3 billion in debt and invest in the squad. It's impossible in our current situation. FSG have royally fucked us if that's the case. The club basically paid 250 million for new infrastructure and the only ones to benefit from it is gonna be them. Just when we were gonna get higher revenues to invest in better players, they're fucking off. While there are worse owners out there there main intention has always been to maximise their asset. We are just another asset to them. So now we should just hope that we get an owner who would treat the 3billion spent on us as an investment and let us spend what we generate. Anything more than that is a bonus IMO.

I'm sure KopOuts would be 100% AGAINST that kind of owner.

As Scott says, the entire football side benefits from the Kirkby Development and if you cannot see what 16k bodies added to the Anfield crowd and income like the 5k per seat one of my mates pays in the Main brings to the club, then there's no hope for you.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,029
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5691 on: Today at 01:33:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:25:54 pm
I'm sure KopOuts would be 100% AGAINST that kind of owner.

As Scott says, the entire football side benefits from the Kirkby Development and if you cannot see what 16k bodies added to the Anfield crowd and income like the 5k per seat one of my mates pays in the Main brings to the club, then there's no hope for you.

There will be no football to watch in a couple of years time if there's a leveraged buy out. Or none worth watching. The thing is, we could have stayed under the ownership of the Moores family and done what FSG did, if the club wasn't run by that clown Parry. The club was sold almost 20 years ago under the premise that a new ground would be built to take the next step. Now almost 20 years later the club itself has paid for multiple expansions and the added value of it's worth is being profited from FSG. So why exactly did we change owners? FSG could have at least paid for the infrastructural work themselves and got 9x the amount invested instead of 10x. But alas, no, let's continue defending them.
Logged

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,295
  • Just 5 points away
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5692 on: Today at 01:44:50 pm »
Great post by Koplass and fully agree.

Another thing that would hurt my soul a little if we're bought over as a sportswashing project would be seeing Klopp (should he stay) dodge shit and be evasive like Pep when questioned about such ownership during pressers, where normally it's an absolute treat seeing him speak with such humanity.
Logged

Offline calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5693 on: Today at 01:58:30 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 12:12:47 pm
Funny, isnt it? Some people seem able to separate the football on the pitch from the values of the club, but for me theyre completely intertwined. I started life supporting Liverpool because of family connections and because I loved Robbie Fowler. But as I got older, my passion grew because Liverpool represent a certain set of values that resonate with me. Those values, although not always perfectly adhered to, are the clubs USP.

Every club has their own, Millwalls are vastly different to Celtics, Real Madrids arent the same as St Paulis. Each club represents a community, which in turn represents a sociopolitical dynamic. A clubs uniqueness can also come from a style of play, history, traditions, or a business model. We all know Arsenal are a club that have been run properly (with some heavy caveats), thats part of their identity. If they beat City to the league this season, theyll get the kind of credit that City never will.

As for Liverpool, were far from perfect but were at least a club that is run within its own means, has worked for its success and relies on guile and a passionate fanbase to beat the competition. We arent sportswashed, we dont play our football in a soulless bowl, were not financially doped by an oligarch, were not throwing money at galacticos, and we dont have an ownership team who preside over human rights atrocities. I mean, these things should be the bare minimum, but we all know whats happened to the game, so theyve actually become a point of pride.

Why would anyone want to throw that away for silverware? If youre over the age of three youve seen Liverpool win every trophy going anyway. I want Liverpool to be successful as much as the next person, but what would be the point of hollow success? We all know that Citys four titles over the past five years dont mean as much as our one. Even they know that, its why they dont actually seem to be enjoying any of this. Is that really what people want?

For the people whod take sportswashing or see us financially doped, I wonder what it is that they actually like about Liverpool football club. Is it like when I was a child, the location and the players were all that mattered? Is it because were successful? Is it just a team that they've randomly latched on to? I just don't quite get how anyone would be willing to throw away everything the club is supposed to represent, just for a few titles.

Hear, hear. Nothing more to be said. Summed it up perfectly. I'm Irish and have supported Liverpool since I was 7. Have been to Liverpool countless times. Love the city, love its fight, love its humour, love its similarity and connections to Ireland. Some of us outside Liverpool get it too. I live in Hamburg now and love the mention of St. Pauli. Another club that embodies the area and its values above anything else. Let's not become everything we despise by selling our soul to a despotic regime for more titles.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5694 on: Today at 02:04:59 pm »
Quote from: 12Kings on Today at 01:24:25 pm
Mukesh Ambani - next owner I reckon

I very very much doubt it. They denied it this morning too.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,039
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5695 on: Today at 02:13:38 pm »
Nail on head Koplass.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5696 on: Today at 02:13:43 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:04:59 pm
I very very much doubt it. They denied it this morning too.

Yeah I saw that
Logged

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5697 on: Today at 02:21:19 pm »
If it means we never come within a breath of winning another league title because we cant compete financially then Im afraid we drop down the league. Il take the money if it means they can finish the stadiums to full capacity, wed then anyway be able to be self sustainable to bring in the best players in the world. Out fanbase and commercial revenue matches already and betters united this year.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5698 on: Today at 02:43:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:04:59 pm
I very very much doubt it. They denied it this morning too.
I don't know if he is in for us but you would expect them to deny it if asked a question by a journalist as it's likely they would have had to have signed a Non Disclosure Agreement if they have expressed an interest with FSG so them denying it doesn't really mean anything.
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5699 on: Today at 03:07:00 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:04:59 pm
I very very much doubt it. They denied it this morning too.
I have no idea who, if anyone, will purchase the club, but I certainly wouldn't read much into any denial, the same as I wouldn't put too much stock in an outfit if they confirmed interest.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,928
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5700 on: Today at 03:10:59 pm »
If the price of being competitive is selling our soul and losing our identity, then I'll settle for dropping down the league thanks.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,340
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5701 on: Today at 03:22:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:10:59 pm
If the price of being competitive is selling our soul and losing our identity, then I'll settle for dropping down the league thanks.

:thumbup
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5702 on: Today at 03:24:26 pm »
Why are people going on about people being happy if we're turned into a washing machine  ?

The only posters who said that were low posting wums,it's not an either or scenario.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5703 on: Today at 03:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:10:59 pm
If the price of being competitive is selling our soul and losing our identity, then I'll settle for dropping down the league thanks.

I was the same during the cowboys ownership,would've taken relegation if it meant waving those bastards reign.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,340
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5704 on: Today at 03:33:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:27:08 pm
I was the same during the cowboys ownership,would've taken relegation if it meant waving those bastards reign.

Horrible time that. If they had have hung onto the club, I reckon we would have gone down, I really couldn't see where the points we needed to stay up were coming from.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,322
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5705 on: Today at 03:43:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:24:26 pm
Why are people going on about people being happy if we're turned into a washing machine  ?

The only posters who said that were low posting wums,it's not an either or scenario.
It would be interesting if there was a poll as my occasional dips into this thread mirror your comment.  It seemed like there were a lot of people arguing against despotic owners with a very small number of people - some of which were entirely new members - arguing in favour of anyone with serious money.

Maybe there's a "silent majority" not having their voices heard but I suspect that's not the case on RAWK.  In the global fanbase I'd be more nervous.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,277
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5706 on: Today at 03:44:13 pm »
Should we call on Andy to set up a poll?
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5707 on: Today at 03:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:10:59 pm
If the price of being competitive is selling our soul and losing our identity, then I'll settle for dropping down the league thanks.

Me too. I support my home town club because it's my home town club, no idea why I would want to 'support' anybody else. I have been extremely fortunate that this gift of fate has seen me travel the UK and Europe seeing us win and win well, lose and be thrashed. The winning of trophies is fanatstic, but I would rather us retain our integrity and identity than become the sportswashed face of some dictatorial state. City and Newcastle supporters have no moral compas if they are not ashamed of what their clubs have become.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5708 on: Today at 03:46:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:33:44 pm
Horrible time that. If they had have hung onto the club, I reckon we would have gone down, I really couldn't see where the points we needed to stay up were coming from.


Any other set of fans and they would have gotten away with it,Blackpool fans would've given it a good go though. 
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,604
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5709 on: Today at 03:49:09 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 03:45:42 pm
Me too. I support my home town club because it's my home town club, no idea why I would want to 'support' anybody else. I have been extremely fortunate that this gift of fate has seen me travel the UK and Europe seeing us win and win well, lose and be thrashed. The winning of trophies is fanatstic, but I would rather us retain our integrity and identity than become the sportswashed face of some dictatorial state. City and Newcastle supporters have no moral compas if they are not ashamed of what their clubs have become.
And this is the prime difference with American sports. Teams move from one city to another, change names, change support base, simply because the owners can make more money.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Up
« previous next »
 