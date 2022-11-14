« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5640 on: Today at 08:22:39 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:05:26 am
Nobody wants to bring kids that much joy, or hang around them that long, or target them specifically. Definitely a wrong'un.

Im struggling to find anyone whos good enough if Santa and mother Theresa arent good enough we are fucked
rob1966

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5641 on: Today at 08:25:40 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:14:27 am
Fuck him. Didnt bring me a sega mega drive when I was a kid. Twat.

The c*nt didn't bring me a bike
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5642 on: Today at 08:25:46 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:14:27 am
Fuck him. Didnt bring me a sega mega drive when I was a kid. Twat.

Sega mega drive what a great console that was, and the sega master system
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5643 on: Today at 08:26:52 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:25:40 am
The c*nt didn't bring me a bike


Ive wiped Santa off the good list of potential buyers Im trying to see if any of his elfs are up to the job.
24∗7

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5644 on: Today at 08:29:57 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:25:40 am
The c*nt didn't bring me a bike
Didn't yer sister her pram either.
rob1966

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5645 on: Today at 08:34:23 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:32:43 am
Oil state owners would probably give a pretty short period of free cash. EU has just agreed to ban all sales of fossil fuel-driven cars from 2035, and many states in the US are doing the same. Carmakes have to cut emissions by 55% until 2030, which practically means that half the cars have to be electric. The demand and price of oil will most probably plummet.

You'll still have hundreds of millions of petrol and diesel vehicles running around, including the huge trucks on the mines that do 500,000 gallons of diesel each per year, cost to replace them for the majority is prohibitively expensive, £33k for a Vauxhall Corsa ffs and the lost fuel duty has to be replaced somehow by EV owners. There's also people like me who don't do the mileage to justify the change. Then we've got to burn something to generate the leccy to charge the things, so we'll still need oil.
rob1966

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5646 on: Today at 08:34:42 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:29:57 am
Didn't yer sister her pram either.

He's a fucking c*nt
redbyrdz

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5647 on: Today at 08:36:28 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:09:38 am
I know its crazy, the only person good enough to own us is mother Theresa, and Im pretty sure someone will find a reason against her.

Hell no, if we concede a goal in the bottom left, she'd want us to open up the bottom right for another one too.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5648 on: Today at 08:37:43 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:22:39 am
Im struggling to find anyone whos good enough if Santa and mother Theresa arent good enough we are fucked

Santa Claus. Sponsored by teeth rotting Coca Cola.

Dont want him anywhere near the club.
MonsLibpool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5649 on: Today at 08:43:47 am
The truth is that given how much our club will go for, we're unlikely to get a perfect owner.
LiamG

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5650 on: Today at 08:48:48 am
Quote from: Al 666 on November 12, 2022, 10:07:51 am
Not as shit as going to school with no trousers. That is what happened when we went into the 20/21 season with 3 senior centre-backs or two with Matip being injured at the start of the season.

We ended up pulling our jumper (Fab and Hendo) down to cover our modesty.

The best bit is that season when we ended up selling Lovren to buy Thiago we paid back £70m in debt. Whilst FSG raked in £533m from Redbird.

I'm surprised you aren't copying and pasting your posts these days, would be much easier
liverbloke

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5651 on: Today at 08:53:41 am
the subtext of this thread basically saying that if we have to live with being ran/owned/gambled with by an oil state morally bankrupt nation then that's what we'll have to do - oh the humanity

everyone else is doing it so why not we? that's shameful

what price the morals of our great club?

what price the legacy of our great club?

what price the dignity of our great club?

what price a barrel of oil?

liverpoil - not for me

hopefully we'll find another way - and yes, no investor, no buyer , no owner, no billionaire, no sponsor is without questionable business dealings but how far do we stoop? how low should we bow our heads? how meekly do we doth our cap thankful for the kind masters and their tainted gold?

if nobody stands up for principals then what do we have left?

if being ran by nefarious outsiders is the future then it ain't one for me - you may rather that but not me mister

respect armbands and rainbow laces? superficial and transient like a lot of 'fans' souls

thirty pieces of silverware
Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5652 on: Today at 08:57:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:34:42 am
He's a fucking c*nt

El Lobo is a c*lt, not a c*nt.
keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5653 on: Today at 08:58:56 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:34:23 am
You'll still have hundreds of millions of petrol and diesel vehicles running around, including the huge trucks on the mines that do 500,000 gallons of diesel each per year, cost to replace them for the majority is prohibitively expensive, £33k for a Vauxhall Corsa ffs and the lost fuel duty has to be replaced somehow by EV owners. There's also people like me who don't do the mileage to justify the change. Then we've got to burn something to generate the leccy to charge the things, so we'll still need oil.
The tipping point will arrive eventually, and the prices of electric vehicles will come right down - like all products when they get over the early adopter phase. As for burning oil - renewables will have to massively accelerate, especially when places like the Maldives are partially underwater, and other places are under massive threat like London, most of the Netherlands, Bangkok, Venice, Vietnam, Mumbai, Shanghai, New Orleans, Florida, most of the San Francisco Bay area (including Silicon Valley), plus other large swathes of the planet. The lost fuel duty will be replaced by colossal tax hikes for petrol/diesel vehicles to get everyone off fossil fuels (which is already happening), and the explosion in renewable energy companies will generate billions in taxation - even with the tax breaks they'll get.

The oil states will then have to rely on tourism, with giant air-conditioned mega cities in 60-degree heat. That'll be their penance.

Just hope it happens sooner rather than later, as it feels like the planet and football are both going past the point of no return (if they haven't already).
Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5654 on: Today at 09:00:01 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:14:27 am
Fuck him. Didnt bring me a sega mega drive when I was a kid. Twat.

Hope he brings you fig rolls cause he knows what's good for you and what the best biscuit actually is.
Jshooters

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5655 on: Today at 09:00:30 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:09:38 am
I know its crazy, the only person good enough to own us is mother Theresa, and Im pretty sure someone will find a reason against her.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Missionary_Position:_Mother_Teresa_in_Theory_and_Practice
JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5656 on: Today at 09:02:54 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:53:41 am
the subtext of this thread basically saying that if we have to live with being ran/owned/gambled with by an oil state morally bankrupt nation then that's what we'll have to do - oh the humanity

everyone else is doing it so why not we? that's shameful

what price the morals of our great club?

what price the legacy of our great club?

what price the dignity of our great club?

what price a barrel of oil?

liverpoil - not for me

hopefully we'll find another way - and yes, no investor, no buyer , no owner, no billionaire, no sponsor is without questionable business dealings but how far do we stoop? how low should we bow our heads? how meekly do we doth our cap thankful for the kind masters and their tainted gold?

if nobody stands up for principals then what do we have left?

if being ran by nefarious outsiders is the future then it ain't one for me - you may rather that but not me mister

respect armbands and rainbow laces? superficial and transient like a lot of 'fans' souls

thirty pieces of silverware
That is all well and good, and I do agree with you. What people are concerned about us being in a position to compete. Unfortunately, the sportswashers are well on their way to controlling the game. The PL and the British government have positively welcomed their power play to control the English game. There will be no competing with them. Plus, when there are one or two more welcomed in, there will be no more qualifying for the champions league. So what do we do?
I dont want to be owned by a despotic regime and I wouldnt stay a fan like I am now. Realistically tho, we need a mega rich owner in order to be able to compete. Who that might be I have no idea.
The only other option is for the game itself to change. A way to stop countries owning clubs or a ESL.
Classycara

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5657 on: Today at 09:10:17 am
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 08:07:54 am
That picture made me chuckle, all I can think about now is a replying with a south African accent!

Maybe I'm not describing it correctly with my limited vocab. I'll leave it there. Have a good Monday everyone.
Glad it was taken in the spirit intended!

As I thought it's more just that we are saying similar things but in different ways, and I'm sure we're broadly in agreement on principle of the thing.
Red Berry

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5658 on: Today at 09:16:32 am
To paraphrase Boardwalk Empire,  "we each have to decide what level of sin we can live with".

12 years ago we would happily have seen the club burn if it meant the Cowboys didn't get a cent, but we also knew our club deserved better. Now, after five years of being competitive,  we have something to lose again.

I understand fans' being scared of returning to the wilderness; with football as it is, there might not be a way back next time.

But not at any price.

Never at any price.

mkferdy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5659 on: Today at 09:17:01 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:46:17 am
Alright then Santa Claus, surely nobody can find fault with Santa he would be a great owner.

As far as I can tell the elf's are not paid a living wage, he's basically running an illegal sweatshop, no better than being owned by Qatar  ;D
jepovic

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5660 on: Today at 09:20:05 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:34:23 am
You'll still have hundreds of millions of petrol and diesel vehicles running around, including the huge trucks on the mines that do 500,000 gallons of diesel each per year, cost to replace them for the majority is prohibitively expensive, £33k for a Vauxhall Corsa ffs and the lost fuel duty has to be replaced somehow by EV owners. There's also people like me who don't do the mileage to justify the change. Then we've got to burn something to generate the leccy to charge the things, so we'll still need oil.
We will still need oil for decades of course, but far less. People that drive a lot will change first. With the current petrol prices, it's probably already a lower total cost to buy and own an electric car - for those that drive a lot.
It doesn't take a huge drop in demand to make the prices drop.
keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5661 on: Today at 09:20:24 am
Quote from: mkferdy on Today at 09:17:01 am
As far as I can tell the elf's are not paid a living wage, he's basically running an illegal sweatshop, no better than being owned by Qatar  ;D
I've heard they also make most of the iPhones and Nike trainers. What else can they be doing for 11 months a year?
Hazell

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5662 on: Today at 09:30:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:25:40 am
The c*nt didn't bring me a bike

Didn't he bring you a truck instead?
El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5663 on: Today at 09:32:30 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 08:57:45 am
El Lobo is a c*lt, not a c*nt.

Are you dyslexic too?
MonsLibpool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5664 on: Today at 09:35:52 am
What do yous think about a stock market listing?
Raaphael

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5665 on: Today at 10:03:55 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 05:56:50 am
Ballmer is a thoroughly unpleasant man. Ugly inside and out.

But if the alternative is Bain Capital, then hes Cary Grant.

In the real world, everything is relative.

Why is he unpleasant?
The G in Gerrard

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5666 on: Today at 10:07:19 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:46:17 am
Alright then Santa Claus, surely nobody can find fault with Santa he would be a great owner.
He'd only be at Anfield once a year? Not enough interest being shown.
Fruity

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5667 on: Today at 10:15:37 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 07:46:17 am
Alright then Santa Claus, surely nobody can find fault with Santa he would be a great owner.

Well he is definitely a red. Could help Allison sort out his beard as well.
keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5668 on: Today at 10:22:57 am
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 10:15:37 am
Well he is definitely a red. Could help Allison sort out his beard as well.
He'd also make sure we were always elf-sufficient.
rob1966

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5669 on: Today at 10:31:16 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:30:36 am
Didn't he bring you a truck instead?

No, just a fucking cowboy outfit (not Everton) and a ping pong set
24∗7

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5670 on: Today at 10:41:43 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:31:16 am
No, just a fucking cowboy outfit (not Everton) and a ping pong set
24∗7

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5671 on: Today at 10:44:52 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:31:16 am
No, just a fucking cowboy outfit (not Everton) and a ping pong set
Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5672 on: Today at 10:57:03 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:32:30 am
Are you dyslexic too?

In the real world, everything is relative.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #5673 on: Today at 11:15:16 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:58:56 am

Just hope it happens sooner rather than later, as it feels like the planet and football are both going past the point of no return (if they haven't already).

The planet is well past the point of no return.

Football is irrelevant in the grand scheme.
