the subtext of this thread basically saying that if we have to live with being ran/owned/gambled with by an oil state morally bankrupt nation then that's what we'll have to do - oh the humanity



everyone else is doing it so why not we? that's shameful



what price the morals of our great club?



what price the legacy of our great club?



what price the dignity of our great club?



what price a barrel of oil?



liverpoil - not for me



hopefully we'll find another way - and yes, no investor, no buyer , no owner, no billionaire, no sponsor is without questionable business dealings but how far do we stoop? how low should we bow our heads? how meekly do we doth our cap thankful for the kind masters and their tainted gold?



if nobody stands up for principals then what do we have left?



if being ran by nefarious outsiders is the future then it ain't one for me - you may rather that but not me mister



respect armbands and rainbow laces? superficial and transient like a lot of 'fans' souls



thirty pieces of silverware