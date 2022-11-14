You'll still have hundreds of millions of petrol and diesel vehicles running around, including the huge trucks on the mines that do 500,000 gallons of diesel each per year, cost to replace them for the majority is prohibitively expensive, £33k for a Vauxhall Corsa ffs and the lost fuel duty has to be replaced somehow by EV owners. There's also people like me who don't do the mileage to justify the change. Then we've got to burn something to generate the leccy to charge the things, so we'll still need oil.
The tipping point will arrive eventually, and the prices of electric vehicles will come right down - like all products when they get over the early adopter phase. As for burning oil - renewables will have to massively accelerate, especially when places like the Maldives are partially underwater, and other places are under massive threat like London, most of the Netherlands, Bangkok, Venice, Vietnam, Mumbai, Shanghai, New Orleans, Florida, most of the San Francisco Bay area (including Silicon Valley), plus other large swathes of the planet. The lost fuel duty will be replaced by colossal tax hikes for petrol/diesel vehicles to get everyone off fossil fuels (which is already happening), and the explosion in renewable energy companies will generate billions in taxation - even with the tax breaks they'll get.
The oil states will then have to rely on tourism, with giant air-conditioned mega cities in 60-degree heat. That'll be their penance.
Just hope it happens sooner rather than later, as it feels like the planet and football are both going past the point of no return (if they haven't already).