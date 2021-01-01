« previous next »
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:08:48 pm
Like Robertson, Matip, Konate, Firmino, Mane, Jota, Milner, Salah and Diaz? None of these were world class players when they joined. Only Alisson and VVD were in the top three in their positions in the world. Klopp has built a team thats not full of world class talentat least when they joined.

They still cost large sums of money maybe not Allison and van Dijk money and everytime sales were made to pretty much balance out the incomings, who have we got to move on now to balance the books exactly, ad to that keita, ox, firmino and Milner can all leave for free, its not going to be cheap.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Basically trying to justify us being sport washed, which is just the worst.

Yep, mad take that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 09:56:40 pm
This is where people that like to polarise the debate run into difficulties. They make the assumption that any plea for caution about alternative owners equates to FSG worship, that they can do no wrong etc.

The reality is that many people, including me, realise that the 2 most likely ownership models apart from FSG are sports washers or LBOs, and Im not sure either would be good for us. Ive been going on for ages about how our growth as a business potentially makes an LBO more viable.

For those that claim all they want is an owner that will spend just a little bit more than FSG, my question is why would they when theyre in for £3.5bn just to buy the club?

Wouldnt it be the ultimate irony if instead of the club using its own funds to pay for infrastructure, ended up using its own funds to pay off new owners acquisition debt?

Id like to see how we are able to operate with no pandemic losses and no capex, and I have a sneaky feeling that it may just be the best outcome for us. That to me is the best option instead of leaping into the unknown.

I agree with most of your post.

But third line in, are you not sure LBO would not be good for Liverpool F.C.? It was tried and was proved, in practice, an absolute Catastrophe. What more evidence do we need, than what happened to Liverpool F.C.?

Personally, if I see another bunch of idiots loading the club with a take over debt, I am done, finished with football. I know that no one gives a shit, what x or y fan/supporter says or does, but I'm done. I won't be writing emails to certain banks to block refinance packages again, or spend endless nights refreshing newspaper websites waiting for some news.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Basically trying to justify us being sport washed, which is just the worst.

Yeah but he writes about the Bushwackers and Dink & Doink so he must know what he's talking about.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm
I have a horrible foreboding feeling we'll be crying for FSG whenever they leave.

We need owners who know how to run a football club. Ideally owners that have a portfolio of successfully run sports teams like FSG. Not some businessman, no matter how rich they are, who hasn't got a clue. This Ambani lad doesn't have any credentials from the brief summary above, especially concerned about his unethical news outlets.

Take a wide berth Liverpool, please.

The fans in general don't want them to go though. They just want to see the club compete with our rivals in the transfer market (nation states aside) which we're capable of doing.

We're also aware of the reality of who can actually afford to pay multi billions for a football club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:17:58 pm
What about Steve Ballmer?

I like Ballmer but he'd be an awful owner, the opposite of a quiet custodian.

Then again the bar is quite low with available suitors.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Basically trying to justify us being sport washed, which is just the worst.
He mentions self sustaining doesn't work but Man U and other european clubs have that model and they can compete with the oil clubs. For Liverpool as a comparison to Man U, we've always been playing catch up and they have 10+ years on us.

For me, I don't want Liverpool to be run by an oil state but reality sets in - it maybe our only alternative to compete at the top table in the modern era of elite football.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm

For me, I don't want Liverpool to be run by an oil state but reality sets in - it maybe our only alternative to compete at the top table in the modern era of elite football.

In that situation the preferable option is not competing at the top table. It's to achieve the best outcome with the resources that we have without compromising our morals to achieve success that would feel hollow and meaningless.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:00:28 pm
I like Ballmer but he'd be an awful owner, the opposite of a quiet custodian.


He's not an awful owner of his existing sports team
Why wouldn't we want a passionate owner?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Seems like evrey rumour outside of U.S investors is getting shot down. So most likely we're going to end up with another set of American owners.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Seems like evrey rumour outside of U.S investors is getting shot down. So most likely we're going to end up with another set of American owners.

Thank goodness if so
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Seems like evrey rumour outside of U.S investors is getting shot down. So most likely we're going to end up with another set of American owners.
Hopefully it is not Pagliuca or Bain Capital.
Re: FSG discussion thread
I would quite like Ballmer if there's anything in it. The Clippers are shite but it's not down to his lack of endeavour or funding. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 11:36:15 pm
In that situation the preferable option is not competing at the top table. It's to achieve the best outcome with the resources that we have without compromising our morals to achieve success that would feel hollow and meaningless.
I hear what you're saying. Whether we're owned by Billionaire  venture capitalists or an oil state, the morality is bankrupt anyway!

And just to add, the fans have and will always be the heartbeat of the club regardless who owns the key to the gates.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 11:48:03 pm
I hear what you're saying. Whether we're owned by Billionaire  venture capitalists or an oil state, the morality is bankrupt anyway!

Not remotely true unless you're 8 years old and believe people can only be wholly good or wholly bad
There's just no equivalence between leveraging capital and labour in a democracy and throwing people into jail for "crimes" like being gay or wanting equal rights for women or decreeing the murder your political opponents etc etc
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:42:22 pm
He's not an awful owner of his existing sports team
Why wouldn't we want a passionate owner?

Perhaps awful wasn't fair, I do like Ballmer - just feels much more at home in US sports where he can play center of attention.

As far as Billionaires go though he's a decent guy though, but he's not buying us at over double what he paid for the Clippers.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:52:29 pm
Not remotely true unless you're 8 years old and believe people can only be wholly good or wholly bad
There's just no equivalence between leveraging capital and labour in a democracy and throwing people into jail for "crimes" like being gay or wanting equal rights for women or decreeing the murder your political opponents etc etc
You don't know what these ultra high net worth people have done to get where they are?! They may have greased some palms or ruined lives as well to profiteer.

 I dont really want to get into a debate of who's the most saintly Billionaire ready to lavish their guilt free wealth into Liverpool football club. Unfortunately, the fans will have no say on who FSG sell to. We would hope they'd be using their moral compass but I suspect it will be to the highest bidder!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 12:05:42 am
You don't know what these ultra high net worth people have done to get where they are?! They may have greased some palms or ruined lives as well to profiteer.


There's no equivalency between an American Billionaire and a tyrannical Islamist state and its incredibly fucking frustrating that so many people keep trying to draw one
There's simply no comparison between financial corruption (for example) and putting someone in jail for 30 years for an anti "government" tweet or torturing another human for their religious beliefs
It's totally insane and infantile that anyone would hand wave Bain capital and Bahrain (for examples) as 'they're all bad so what difference does it make'
Re: FSG discussion thread
If were looking to sell to another American based group wed be better sticking with FSG.
Non of them would have our best interests at heart, they also really dont understand football and wouldnt be willing to compete with the funds necessary, because quite frankly theyre in it for the money not investing.
Theyll sell to whoever offers the most money anyway and if anyone thinks otherwise you should remember what happened originally back in 07
https://amp.theguardian.com/football/2007/jan/31/newsstory.sport9


Re: FSG discussion thread
Is there any news on Balmer? I seen his name mentioned on Twitter but yet to see anyone with credibility to see hes interested.

Btw think oil money wont happen, that Ornstein has already mentioned that FSG have knocked back approaches due to morals supposedly.

Surely theyre going to go with someone who will be spending after admitting thats why there selling. Give them there credit, does seem like they want us to be successful even when they go.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:11:21 am
There's no equivalency between an American Billionaire and a tyrannical Islamist state and its incredibly fucking frustrating that so many people keep trying to draw one
There's simply no comparison between financial corruption (for example) and putting someone in jail for 30 years for an anti "government" tweet or torturing another human for their religious beliefs
It's totally insane and infantile that anyone would hand wave Bain capital and Bahrain (for examples) as 'they're all bad so what difference does it make'
I never said they were the same. You're twisting my words to suit your opinion. I just said that the Billionaire venture capitalists of this world are not squeaky clean and have most probably ruined lives. So the morality is bankrupt either way because money in todays game becomes the main driver!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:43:43 pm
Seems like evrey rumour outside of U.S investors is getting shot down. So most likely we're going to end up with another set of American owners.
no person or persons are going to comment on any prospective take over prior to coming to an agreement with FSG.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 11:13:23 pm
He mentions self sustaining doesn't work but Man U and other european clubs have that model and they can compete with the oil clubs. For Liverpool as a comparison to Man U, we've always been playing catch up and they have 10+ years on us.

For me, I don't want Liverpool to be run by an oil state but reality sets in - it maybe our only alternative to compete at the top table in the modern era of elite football.

So let's not, then. It's simply not worth it. Look at what remains of Man City: there's no club left, just some ghoulish folk who wear the shirt. If you have to be owned by a state to compete, the game is already over.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 12:47:12 am
So let's not, then. It's simply not worth it. Look at what remains of Man City: there's no club left, just some ghoulish folk who wear the shirt. If you have to be owned by a state to compete, the game is already over.

Yup - the correct answer which all LFC fans should've come to pretty quickly - to keep some kind of ethical/moral connection to the club's values means not competing at the very top in the short to medium term and we all have to be grown up enough to accept that.
Ultimately to compete with a club funded by a nation every season you need to be a club funded by a nation

In the long run football will change or die - it cant sustain as a 'competition' between 3 or 4 nation states play things so it will have to become more competitive in how resources are allocated (whether that's a salary cap or new spending regime or whatever) , until then our best hope is for owners who are resourced enough to give us the best shot our non-nation state sponsored status will allow season by season - with a possible shot at the big titles when the team peaks in its cycle
Re: FSG discussion thread
There are no perfect replacements that would try to stay in line with our club values.
Ballmer maybe would be the closest but I dont know if his interest is even real at this point.
Ambani has plenty of dough and has the ego to want to win everything, but he's also one who'll sell at any point if he sees us losing money or even if the market gets tight and he needs liquidity. He is an out and out businessman and capitalist and his ideas will clash with some of our core principles.
I dont think anything more needs to be said about middle east sovereign funds.
Then there are other consortiums and it'll all boul down to who has the money to burn because that's what football has become ever since chelsea/city. We have been doing it the sustainable way so far. The expectation from the twitter fan base is now to have sugar daddies to pump cash into the club and for that you need someone who cares about winning more than money, because in simple terms if FSG had spent more, it'd have been from their pocket with the reasonable hope that they'll recoup more than that when they sell. Now a buyer coming in for billions of pounds will need to have the thinking that spending 100s of millions is expected because the club value will reflect that investment and that becomes a slippery slope for me.
The only reason I like FSG is the fact that they have focused on the basics and improved the club structure without lending the club too much or taking any money out of the club. We dont owe then much at the point of sale. Changing this means we'll most definitely owe money to whoever comes in, in other terms, it'll be difficult to say that the new consortium are guardians and not owners. That's what bothers me.
