FSG discussion thread

Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:18:31 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 08:08:48 pm
Like Robertson, Matip, Konate, Firmino, Mane, Jota, Milner, Salah and Diaz? None of these were world class players when they joined. Only Alisson and VVD were in the top three in their positions in the world. Klopp has built a team thats not full of world class talentat least when they joined.

They still cost large sums of money maybe not Allison and van Dijk money and everytime sales were made to pretty much balance out the incomings, who have we got to move on now to balance the books exactly, ad to that keita, ox, firmino and Milner can all leave for free, its not going to be cheap.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Legacy Fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:35:32 pm
killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:37:04 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:35:32 pm
Basically trying to justify us being sport washed, which is just the worst.

Yep, mad take that.
Aeon

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:42:14 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:56:40 pm
This is where people that like to polarise the debate run into difficulties. They make the assumption that any plea for caution about alternative owners equates to FSG worship, that they can do no wrong etc.

The reality is that many people, including me, realise that the 2 most likely ownership models apart from FSG are sports washers or LBOs, and Im not sure either would be good for us. Ive been going on for ages about how our growth as a business potentially makes an LBO more viable.

For those that claim all they want is an owner that will spend just a little bit more than FSG, my question is why would they when theyre in for £3.5bn just to buy the club?

Wouldnt it be the ultimate irony if instead of the club using its own funds to pay for infrastructure, ended up using its own funds to pay off new owners acquisition debt?

Id like to see how we are able to operate with no pandemic losses and no capex, and I have a sneaky feeling that it may just be the best outcome for us. That to me is the best option instead of leaping into the unknown.

I agree with most of your post.

But third line in, are you not sure LBO would not be good for Liverpool F.C.? It was tried and was proved, in practice, an absolute Catastrophe. What more evidence do we need, than what happened to Liverpool F.C.?

Personally, if I see another bunch of idiots loading the club with a take over debt, I am done, finished with football. I know that no one gives a shit, what x or y fan/supporter says or does, but I'm done. I won't be writing emails to certain banks to block refinance packages again, or spend endless nights refreshing newspaper websites waiting for some news.
Hazell

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:43:47 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:35:32 pm
Basically trying to justify us being sport washed, which is just the worst.

Yeah but he writes about the Bushwackers and Dink & Doink so he must know what he's talking about.
Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 10:45:42 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 09:40:00 pm
I have a horrible foreboding feeling we'll be crying for FSG whenever they leave.

We need owners who know how to run a football club. Ideally owners that have a portfolio of successfully run sports teams like FSG. Not some businessman, no matter how rich they are, who hasn't got a clue. This Ambani lad doesn't have any credentials from the brief summary above, especially concerned about his unethical news outlets.

Take a wide berth Liverpool, please.

The fans in general don't want them to go though. They just want to see the club compete with our rivals in the transfer market (nation states aside) which we're capable of doing.

We're also aware of the reality of who can actually afford to pay multi billions for a football club.
Kashinoda

Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 11:00:28 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:17:58 pm
What about Steve Ballmer?

I like Ballmer but he'd be an awful owner, the opposite of a quiet custodian.

Then again the bar is quite low with available suitors.
