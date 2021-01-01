This is where people that like to polarise the debate run into difficulties. They make the assumption that any plea for caution about alternative owners equates to FSG worship, that they can do no wrong etc.



The reality is that many people, including me, realise that the 2 most likely ownership models apart from FSG are sports washers or LBOs, and Im not sure either would be good for us. Ive been going on for ages about how our growth as a business potentially makes an LBO more viable.



For those that claim all they want is an owner that will spend just a little bit more than FSG, my question is why would they when theyre in for £3.5bn just to buy the club?



Wouldnt it be the ultimate irony if instead of the club using its own funds to pay for infrastructure, ended up using its own funds to pay off new owners acquisition debt?



Id like to see how we are able to operate with no pandemic losses and no capex, and I have a sneaky feeling that it may just be the best outcome for us. That to me is the best option instead of leaping into the unknown.



I agree with most of your post.But third line in, are you not sure LBO would not be good for Liverpool F.C.? It was tried and was proved, in practice, an absolute Catastrophe. What more evidence do we need, than what happened to Liverpool F.C.?Personally, if I see another bunch of idiots loading the club with a take over debt, I am done, finished with football. I know that no one gives a shit, what x or y fan/supporter says or does, but I'm done. I won't be writing emails to certain banks to block refinance packages again, or spend endless nights refreshing newspaper websites waiting for some news.