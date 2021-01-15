« previous next »
Ambani is no better than a Middle Eastern oil dictator.
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 11:16:51 pm
No, Ive never said its impossible - you have to take a breath and read what is being written. I said it was unlikely given FSG past behaviour.

By all media accounts the reason FSG want to sel, either fully or a partial share of the business, is because they want to buy a sports franchise in the states.


He does and breathing is pretty basic stuff.
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:50:26 pm
Ambani is no better than a Middle Eastern oil dictator.

Shoddy quiff and moustache combo by that journalist.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:52:34 pm
Shoddy quiff and moustache combo by that journalist.

The word journalist is doing a lot of work in that sentence
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:21:23 am
133 pages, why are you lot even bothering?  At the end of the day, you have no choice what happens, you want FSG out, go ahead and hashtag it, but you won't get anywhere with that load of bollocks.

#IjustWANTaRebuild.


Will that work ?
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:40:31 am
Does have any links with Modi because people on reddit are saying he has ?

He's an opportunist, if it's any consolation. He's close to whoever's in power.
I wouldn't want Ambani anywhere near this club, on the face of it he seems a better proposition than oil state owned, but dig a little deeper he is just as bad. He has everyone on his payroll in India with the right wing BJP government who are closely aligned with RSS fascist ideology. BJP had also inteferred in UK politics to help the conservatives to remain in power.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 03:13:26 am
I suppose Ambani is the best option if hes willing to splash the cash but this is a sad state of affairs either way. We have fsg who I believe are running the club in the right way and the way all should be run by not taking money out and only investing what is brought in. You can argue it would be worth taking a loan for a bump like others have done but that can backfire on you as well.

They as far as I can see have given up since ffp is not happening and the esl for now at least is a bust and streaming is a ways off. It looks like we are now going to get more Americans and as I said before I dont see how it works for them. We will probably need to spend around a billion in the next 10 years to stay competitive.

FSG whether you like them or not seem like a smart group? If they thought there was a way for them to stream our games I dont think wed be up for sale. Any Americans that buy us I believe will be banking on club streaming happening because it doesnt make any sense otherwise does it?

All in all Im very worried about this. Better the devil you know.


I like them but am not in the "They saved us" camp and like you will be more than happy for them to continue so long as they provide the cash to rebuild,the only reason we need a big war chest is due to them doing the bare minimum.

Better the devil maybe,but not if we are unable to compete.
Quote from: Sahara on Today at 01:05:23 pm
I wouldn't want Ambani anywhere near this club, on the face of it he seems a better proposition than oil state owned, but dig a little deeper he is just as bad. He has everyone on his payroll in India with the right wing BJP government who are closely aligned with RSS fascist ideology. BJP had also inteferred in UK politics to help the conservatives to remain in power.
any links to back all of that up
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:52:34 pm
Shoddy quiff and moustache combo by that journalist.

 :) Reminds a bit of Swiss Toni.
Why is Ambani being linked?  Wishful thinking.

Because people want a sugar daddy, yet cant countenance a nation state takeover.

Simples..

And for this reason I suspect its BS
There isn't any billionaire who isn't shady and that is the truth. We need to push more for a fan owned ownership.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:26:13 pm
Why is Ambani being linked?  Wishful thinking.

Because people want a sugar daddy, yet cant countenance a nation state takeover.

Simples..

And for this reason I suspect its BS

We don't even know if he is the type of spending  money guy.
https://twitter.com/upendrrarai/status/1591747933552414721
https://twitter.com/upendrrarai/status/1591747933552414721

28 likes in over 2 hours from a blue tick account. Yeah, I'm calling bullshit.
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:28:02 pm
There isn't any billionaire who isn't shady and that is the truth. We need to push more for a fan owned ownership.

That's not going to happen.
https://twitter.com/upendrrarai/status/1591747933552414721
https://twitter.com/upendrrarai/status/1591747933552414721
And how reliable is that Indian journalist ?
Hes just quoting The Mirror story, that's all. No reliable source.
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 01:34:00 pm
And how reliable is that Indian journalist ?
Hes just quoting The Mirror story, that's all. No reliable source.

That supposed Indian Journo has barely got a reaction from a tweet that states an Indian billionaire is interested in buying Liverpool Football Club.
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 01:34:00 pm
And how reliable is that Indian journalist ?
Hes just quoting The Mirror story, that's all. No reliable source.

I wouldnt put much reliance on what he says
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 01:30:06 pm
That's not going to happen.

Nor is it practical. Look at Barcelona. You still end up with crooks and dodgy people running things but they're just democratically elected and say the right things to the right people to get elected (i.e. Trump and Johnson).

Ideally you'd have the 50+1 rule but even that doesn't guarantee prudence. Look at some of the basket cases in Germany, fallen giants like Hamburg and Schalke while small clubs with more outside ownership have overtook them (Leipzig, Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg).

What with all the shit flinging going on in this thread, I'm inclined to think that this is a case of "better the devil you know".  But if Klopp is happy, why can't everyone else be?

I'd thought I'd kill two birds with one stone.  I suggest that the consenus about the owners on this site will be, and to end the biscuit debate.

No conglomerate of fans is scraping together several billion quid to buy LFC. I don't know if the people proposing it are on a wind up or just genuinely don't get the financial reality of the situation, but it's honestly annoying at this point. It's like constantly banging on about how we should sign a certain player who is way beyond the club's financial means of securing, either in terms of fee or proposed wages.

It would be nice to see a consortium have a "fan stake" in the club, but that will be dependent on the willingness of whoever buys Liverpool next. What I will say is that it's dissapointing there is seemingly no British based, independently wealthy people with either an interest in football or LFC to take a punt at investing in the club, as that could actually open the door to a fan stake.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:38:43 pm
No conglomerate of fans is scraping together several billion quid to buy LFC. I don't know if the people proposing it are on a wind up or just genuinely don't get the financial reality of the situation, but it's honestly annoying at this point. It's like constantly banging on about how we should sign a certain player who is way beyond the club's financial means of securing, either in terms of fee or proposed wages.

It would be nice to see a consortium have a "fan stake" in the club, but that will be dependent on the willingness of whoever buys Liverpool next. What I will say is that it's dissapointing there is seemingly no British based, independently wealthy people with either an interest in football or LFC to take a punt at investing in the club, as that could actually open the door to a fan stake.

He read it on reddit.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:38:43 pm
No conglomerate of fans is scraping together several billion quid to buy LFC. I don't know if the people proposing it are on a wind up or just genuinely don't get the financial reality of the situation, but it's honestly annoying at this point. It's like constantly banging on about how we should sign a certain player who is way beyond the club's financial means of securing, either in terms of fee or proposed wages.

It would be nice to see a consortium have a "fan stake" in the club, but that will be dependent on the willingness of whoever buys Liverpool next. What I will say is that it's dissapointing there is seemingly no British based, independently wealthy people with either an interest in football or LFC to take a punt at investing in the club, as that could actually open the door to a fan stake.

Several billion to buy is not enough though. They'd also need tens of millions every year to add to the transfer "war chest".
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:38:43 pm
What I will say is that it's dissapointing there is seemingly no British based, independently wealthy people with either an interest in football or LFC to take a punt at investing in the club, as that could actually open the door to a fan stake.

There is only Radcliffe really. And he won't touch an English club unless it's Man Utd. Can't say I'm arsed about that, by the way.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:38:43 pm
What I will say is that it's dissapointing there is seemingly no British based, independently wealthy people with either an interest in football or LFC to take a punt at investing in the club, as that could actually open the door to a fan stake.

Mike Ashley.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:23:27 pm
any links to back all of that up

The main media coverage are on his payroll in India since he has unchecked power in India, if you type mukesh ambani pays for bjp advertisement, you'll find some media outlets that are not as supressed. Its an open secret anyhow, things in India are done more openly but most of it is supressed in the national media., its anything but the biggest democracy in the world, you can also find soures of BJP Modi inteferring with U.K elections to help the conservative party. 
