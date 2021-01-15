No conglomerate of fans is scraping together several billion quid to buy LFC. I don't know if the people proposing it are on a wind up or just genuinely don't get the financial reality of the situation, but it's honestly annoying at this point. It's like constantly banging on about how we should sign a certain player who is way beyond the club's financial means of securing, either in terms of fee or proposed wages.



It would be nice to see a consortium have a "fan stake" in the club, but that will be dependent on the willingness of whoever buys Liverpool next. What I will say is that it's dissapointing there is seemingly no British based, independently wealthy people with either an interest in football or LFC to take a punt at investing in the club, as that could actually open the door to a fan stake.