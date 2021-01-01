

@Historical Fool



We have a saying in Arabic, He came with the Headlights off. Meaning someone did something without thinking it through enough. That's exactly what Todd Boehly did. You can see it from his ideas and comments about how the EPL should learn from American sports which will never happen. Boehly and FSG before him underestimated how corrupted football authorities are. Unless clubs negotiate their own tv rights deals which FSG were hoping for which will never happen then paying billions for a football club is not a good investment especially since you need to invest even more over the years to stay competitive as FFP is a joke.



I agree its risky, but I think characterising it as a monetary mistake at this stage is both premature and reductive. They have enough advisers and have split the risk sufficiently that its an investment that should come good barring some catastrophe.The other thing is the concept that you need to invest substantially to keep competing. Two thingsFirst, what is competing from a business perspective? From a revenue generation perspective chelsea has a global fan base where demand exceeds supply. It has a large following internationally. So to maintain a good revenue generation - top 4/CL? Probably. That secures the value of the club and the growth of the fan base. If that isnt maintained, then investment is necessary.Which leads me to the second point. The reason I believe personally that buyers are willing to pay premium value for clubs like chelsea and LFC is because theyre more or less the finished product. Both their floors are comfortably CL, albeit Chelsea will have to replace Lukaku, Silva, and Azpilicueta at some point. Thats why theyre worth that amount. Contrary to what some might say, I believe you only really need to spend exorbitantly when its necessary to reach the CL mecca. If the team comfortably hits that floor then you spend to ensure it stays there, and if its not needed, then maybe you dont spend at all. Nobody is holding a gun to an owners head (please, not synonymous with blaming) to say they must spend a certain amount every season.Unless theyre involved in a Geo political game of one upsmanship in a proxy European football competition, then maybe yes guns are held (again, not synonymous with blaming) to those executives heads.Now before someone jumps on me to say competing is Winning trophies because LFC exists to win trophies I appreciate that POV, just trying to see it from an owners perspective.