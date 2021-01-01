« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 133926 times)

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 06:22:27 am »
If it's Ambani, I think most people's desire of an owner willing to spend big money on transfers without being a human-rights abusing c*nt will have come true. He's a far more ethical person than the despots in the Middle East, and he wants his teams to do well (hence, the partnership with City for Mumbai City FC and him chucking big money for Mumbai Indians, his IPL team).

Ambani and his family are sensible business people. I think they would be a great choice for our club if they are interested.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:21 am by kloppismydad »
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • hippie at heart
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 06:40:22 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 03:11:07 am
Indians know well that his companies buy MPs wholesale over here. In the previous government he was dictating legislation to government at times. You dont get that rich in this part of the world without being the definition of corrupt. There is a lot more that could be said but I will leave it at that. Personally, if he buys Liverpool I will stop following.

I dont want Ambani to own Liverpool simply because he doesnt have experience of running sports team. IPL doesnt count as the whole show is run by BCCI but this post is complete nonsense with zero evidence to back up any claims. Buying MPs wholesale and dictating legislation. Which legislation? Can you point to any that has created a direct benefit to him or seems to favor his companies at the cost of tax payers? Which MPs?  Any proof or journalistic report with any sort of credible evidence.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 06:40:36 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:49:21 am
Ambani is chucking billions of dollars at building 5G infrastructure in India right now.

He's not gonna in the market for a football club at the same time
He's personally using his own funds funding that 5g network or is it the Telecommunications company he owns that's funding it.

And they'll be getting that money back and much more when it's up and running, sounds like he has a monopoly on telecommunications in India there, that's basically printing money.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,614
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 06:53:08 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:40:36 am
He's personally using his own funds funding that 5g network or is it the Telecommunications company he owns that's funding it.

And they'll be getting that money back and much more when it's up and running, sounds like he has a monopoly on telecommunications in India there, that's basically printing money.

Well officially it's the company but their profits aren't really as much as you'd think. Calling and data plans are insanely cheap. I pay like 6 pounds a month for 2.5GB data a day, calls are free, and there's much cheaper plans than that. They've also paid an obscene amount of money to buy 5G spectrum licenses in the recent govt auction

He doesn't have a monopoly, but his company is the most popular one mainly due to them charging the least. That doesn't exactly lead to a ton of profit though.

It's hard to explain how many different things Reliance have their hands in if you're not from here, to be honest. There's no comparative UK/US company I can think of that does everything they do. They're involved in drilling of oil and natural gas, they have the telecommunications company that provides both cell phone and broadband, they have a DTH division for satellite TV, they have a chain of stores for clothing, another for groceries, and yet another for electronics. They're basically everywhere. You'd have to go out of your way not to do business with them in some way, shape or form

Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 06:53:32 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:12:11 am

@Historical Fool

We have a saying in Arabic, He came with the Headlights off. Meaning someone did something without thinking it through enough. That's exactly what Todd Boehly did. You can see it from his ideas and comments about how the EPL should learn from American sports which will never happen. Boehly and FSG before him underestimated how corrupted football authorities are. Unless clubs negotiate their own tv rights deals which FSG were hoping for which will never happen then paying billions for a football club is not a good investment especially since you need to invest even more over the years to stay competitive as FFP is a joke.

I agree its risky, but I think characterising it as a monetary mistake at this stage is both premature and reductive. They have enough advisers and have split the risk sufficiently that its an investment that should come good barring some catastrophe.

The other thing is the concept that you need to invest substantially to keep competing. Two things

First, what is competing from a business perspective? From a revenue generation perspective chelsea has a global fan base where demand exceeds supply. It has a large following internationally. So to maintain a good revenue generation - top 4/CL? Probably. That secures the value of the club and the growth of the fan base. If that isnt maintained, then investment is necessary.

Which leads me to the second point. The reason I believe personally that buyers are willing to pay premium value for clubs like chelsea and LFC is because theyre more or less the finished product. Both their floors are comfortably CL, albeit Chelsea will have to replace Lukaku, Silva, and Azpilicueta at some point. Thats why theyre worth that amount. Contrary to what some might say, I believe you only really need to spend exorbitantly when its necessary to reach the CL mecca. If the team comfortably hits that floor then you spend to ensure it stays there, and if its not needed, then maybe you dont spend at all. Nobody is holding a gun to an owners head (please, not synonymous with blaming) to say they must spend a certain amount every season.

Unless theyre involved in a Geo political game of one upsmanship in a proxy European football competition, then maybe yes guns are held (again, not synonymous with blaming) to those executives heads.

Now before someone jumps on me to say competing is Winning trophies because LFC exists to win trophies I appreciate that POV, just trying to see it from an owners perspective.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:56:12 am by Historical Fool »
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 06:53:57 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:08:48 pm
Same for you,write to the Boss and explain how he is ungrateful and greedy.
Ungrateful and greedy.

Your words, not mine - but it certainly describes some of our fans :D
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 07:00:25 am »
Quote from: masher on Today at 06:40:22 am
I dont want Ambani to own Liverpool simply because he doesnt have experience of running sports team. IPL doesnt count as the whole show is run by BCCI but this post is complete nonsense with zero evidence to back up any claims. Buying MPs wholesale and dictating legislation. Which legislation? Can you point to any that has created a direct benefit to him or seems to favor his companies at the cost of tax payers? Which MPs?  Any proof or journalistic report with any sort of credible evidence.

Masher, to be fair though, it won't be Mukesh Ambani or any of his children who run Liverpool. They will hire a competent CEO to run the club.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 07:08:06 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:30:07 am
I hope it's Ambani, the Guy likes to win stuff with his IPL team Mumbai Indians ( they've won the most IPL's), and uses his own companies to sponsor them.

He'd use his own money to purchase the club and give funds for recruitment, it won't be leveraged bought by him.

Please, no more Yanks and being conservatively fiscal, we need a owner who's going to push the boat out for Klopp, he deserves to have a chance with huge spending power.

I'm in the Ambani camp, he's a rich AF successful businessman, has experience with owning a winning sports team and he's far away from being being a Sportswasher, Private Equity or a Vulture Capitalist.
No yanks? Have a little look at Steve Ballmer
Hes the dream for me, actually would care about us if he took over
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 07:15:08 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:01:18 am
Woah. Woah. Im not having this. Get your own billionaire ;D I was championing him on the first night this story broke. I do think hed be about as good as we could wish for. He was voted the best owner in the NBA and he spends big money on the Clippers in an effort to win. As long as he left the people in situ and then put his readies in I think wed be laughing.

Then you'd best speak to people who knew him at Microsoft to learn what kind of a person he really is  .   .    .

Or perhaps he has mellowed with age?

Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 07:30:05 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 06:22:27 am
If it's Ambani, I think most people's desire of an owner willing to spend big money on transfers without being a human-rights abusing c*nt will have come true. He's a far more ethical person than the despots in the Middle East, and he wants his teams to do well (hence, the partnership with City for Mumbai City FC and him chucking big money for Mumbai Indians, his IPL team).

Ambani and his family are sensible business people. I think they would be a great choice for our club if they are interested.
https://www.jantakareporter.com/entertainment/sponsoring-hate-business-for-mukesh-ambani-indias-richest-man-faces-backlash-after-news18-tv-found-promoting-islamophobia/392346/

Lmao, very ethical. Hes in bed with Modi and a massive bigot to boot but hey, hes not Muslim so for some of you thats good enough. Apparently.

Dont want Ambani anywhere near the club and anyone arguing against Middle Eastern owners but happy with this guy are very sus.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • hippie at heart
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 07:49:09 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 06:40:36 am
He's personally using his own funds funding that 5g network or is it the Telecommunications company he owns that's funding it.

And they'll be getting that money back and much more when it's up and running, sounds like he has a monopoly on telecommunications in India there, that's basically printing money.

There are two more private companies that are building 5G and a government owned company which provides telecommunications services (not 5G though yet).
Logged

Offline Hoenheim

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
  • Cushioned header for Gerrard...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 07:54:39 am »
Am bani literally means "I have money" in Romanian, so I'm all aboard for our Indian overlord
Logged
Quote from: Working Class Hero on May  5, 2016, 09:57:09 pm
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • hippie at heart
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 07:55:03 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:30:05 am
https://www.jantakareporter.com/entertainment/sponsoring-hate-business-for-mukesh-ambani-indias-richest-man-faces-backlash-after-news18-tv-found-promoting-islamophobia/392346/

Lmao, very ethical. Hes in bed with Modi and a massive bigot to boot but hey, hes not Muslim so for some of you thats good enough. Apparently.

Dont want Ambani anywhere near the club and anyone arguing against Middle Eastern owners but happy with this guy are very sus.

 :lmao :lmao

Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 07:56:16 am »
Quote from: masher on Today at 06:40:22 am
I dont want Ambani to own Liverpool simply because he doesnt have experience of running sports team. IPL doesnt count as the whole show is run by BCCI but this post is complete nonsense with zero evidence to back up any claims. Buying MPs wholesale and dictating legislation. Which legislation? Can you point to any that has created a direct benefit to him or seems to favor his companies at the cost of tax payers? Which MPs?  Any proof or journalistic report with any sort of credible evidence.
I am Indian, operate in business, and have contacts very close to Ambani. My sources are private and direct. Journalistic reports are actually far less reliable than my sources. In India, journalistic sources in 2022 are so politically corrupted that they are often simply doing the bidding of those in power. Journalism, politics and business dont work here like in Europe: do you have links to India?

Most people involved in business in a city like Mumbai know these things here. Ambani isnt the only one by any means.

Granted, I cant expect you to believe everything I say when my sources are private: that would be highly unreasonable, but I also wont reveal my sources on an internet forum!

But if you hunt for it, you should be able to find journalistic evidence of corruption.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • hippie at heart
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 07:57:13 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 07:00:25 am
Masher, to be fair though, it won't be Mukesh Ambani or any of his children who run Liverpool. They will hire a competent CEO to run the club.

It might become a vanity project for his kids. His wife runs the Bombay IPL franchise if I am not wrong.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • hippie at heart
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5375 on: Today at 07:59:31 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 07:56:16 am
I am Indian, operate in business, and have contacts very close to Ambani. My sources are private and direct. Journalistic reports are actually far less reliable than my sources. In India, journalistic sources in 2022 are so politically corrupted that they are often simply doing the bidding of those in power. Journalism, politics and business dont work here like in Europe: do you have links to India?

Most people involved in business in a city like Mumbai know these things here. Ambani isnt the only one by any means.

Granted, I cant expect you to believe everything I say when my sources are private: that would be highly unreasonable, but I also wont reveal my sources on an internet forum!

But if you hunt for it, you should be able to find journalistic evidence of corruption.

So nothing to back up your claim other than your private sources, yeah okay.

PS- I am Indian too.
Logged

Offline Wool

  • eBack
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,689
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5376 on: Today at 08:02:15 am »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,766
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5377 on: Today at 08:02:17 am »
Yanks were always seen as the most likely ever since this news broke. Lets hope they are not like Hicks and Gillet.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5378 on: Today at 08:03:54 am »
Quote from: masher on Today at 07:59:31 am
So nothing to back up your claim other than your private sources, yeah okay.

PS- I am Indian too.
Fair enough; if a random internet user said equivalent things on a forum to me I would not believe them either.  ;)
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • hippie at heart
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5379 on: Today at 08:05:25 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:02:15 am
Great reply. Fan of Modi?

Not in the least. It is an apt reply to the gibberish. You call a person bigot because a media company owned by him was accused of Islamobphoa by people on Twitter.  ;D
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5380 on: Today at 08:13:02 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 08:02:15 am
Great reply. Fan of Modi?
To be honest, of the two biggest Indian billionaires, the one closely allied to the present regime is Adani, not Ambani.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5381 on: Today at 08:19:32 am »
So were still speculating arent we? No credible insight?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,614
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5382 on: Today at 08:23:57 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:19:32 am
So were still speculating arent we? No credible insight?

Depends. Would you be willing to believe a Daily Mail "exclusive" saying it'll definitely be someone from the US?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5383 on: Today at 08:24:10 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:19:32 am
So were still speculating arent we? No credible insight?

No. And the thread has somehow gone even weirder than it was.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,529
  • hippie at heart
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5384 on: Today at 08:25:22 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:19:32 am
So were still speculating arent we? No credible insight?

Yup. No credible report of which parties are seriously interested or in any serious discussions with FSG.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,766
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5385 on: Today at 08:42:34 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:35:58 am
Cara you're completely misrepresenting what KH was doing. KH was responding to people as if FSG would never invest in LFC. That the sale of a part of LFC by them could never benefit the club at all. That might be likely but to say it with an iron clad assurance is wrong and disingenuous as I noted. So to say it's actually me that's being disingenuous is pretty pathetic honestly. I've been giving you the benefit of the doubt lately with some of your arguments but if this is how you want to engage then I don't think I'll be up for much more of it.

How do you know for certain what I was doing when my first question was to ask how would this benefit us?

Maybe you would get a better answer if you toned down your level.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,015
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5386 on: Today at 08:50:35 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 08:03:54 am
Fair enough; if a random internet user said equivalent things on a forum to me I would not believe them either.  ;)

6 degrees of separation and all that, someone has to be friends with the rich and powerful and those close to them!

I spent years sitting next to the niece of LFC Finance Director Les Wheatley at work, could have been a great source of knowledge during the Moores and H&G period but unfortunately my ex-colleague had zero interest in football :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,533
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5387 on: Today at 08:58:18 am »
Wondering whats the thinking on who FSG will sell to ?

Will be just the highest bidder or as close to the right owners for us as they can hope to get .
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5388 on: Today at 09:13:18 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:58:18 am
Wondering whats the thinking on who FSG will sell to ?

Will be just the highest bidder or as close to the right owners for us as they can hope to get .

Is it now confirmed its a sale not just looking for investors?

Logged

Online kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,893
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5389 on: Today at 09:14:01 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 07:30:05 am
https://www.jantakareporter.com/entertainment/sponsoring-hate-business-for-mukesh-ambani-indias-richest-man-faces-backlash-after-news18-tv-found-promoting-islamophobia/392346/

Lmao, very ethical. Hes in bed with Modi and a massive bigot to boot but hey, hes not Muslim so for some of you thats good enough. Apparently.

Dont want Ambani anywhere near the club and anyone arguing against Middle Eastern owners but happy with this guy are very sus.

What a comical link you posted and were rightfully laughed at.

"He's in bed with Modi" - you do realise Ambani is bigger than any political party and it's them who require him more? Since you claim he's in bed with Modi, can you help me understand this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-nqvXKU5XU&ab_channel=NDTV? Mukesh Ambani publicly backing Milind Deora, the Congress candidate in his constituency.

If anyone here is arguing Ambani is equally as bad or worse than potential Middle Eastern investors is a clown blinded by their hate for Modi.
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,533
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5390 on: Today at 09:16:23 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:13:18 am
Is it now confirmed its a sale not just looking for investors?



 Not sure mate .

Im guessing a full sale ?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 