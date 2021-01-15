I suppose Ambani is the best option if hes willing to splash the cash but this is a sad state of affairs either way. We have fsg who I believe are running the club in the right way and the way all should be run by not taking money out and only investing what is brought in. You can argue it would be worth taking a loan for a bump like others have done but that can backfire on you as well.



They as far as I can see have given up since ffp is not happening and the esl for now at least is a bust and streaming is a ways off. It looks like we are now going to get more Americans and as I said before I dont see how it works for them. We will probably need to spend around a billion in the next 10 years to stay competitive.



FSG whether you like them or not seem like a smart group? If they thought there was a way for them to stream our games I dont think wed be up for sale. Any Americans that buy us I believe will be banking on club streaming happening because it doesnt make any sense otherwise does it?



All in all Im very worried about this. Better the devil you know.