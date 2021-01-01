« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 126348 times)

Online T.Mills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5160 on: Today at 11:47:24 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:17:43 am
What else is there to talk about? The rest of the world is fucked and the planet will melt soon anyway due to global warming. We might as well talk bollocks in the meantime  :D

Its a debate thats been needed for years. I think its great to be honestThe thread that is, not the World being fucked.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5161 on: Today at 11:53:01 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:12:53 am
100%. Those moaning about FSG will do the exact same with any new owner/s.

The thrifty spending was clear as day in the last 2 seasons. They did buy but I cant help thinking every one of those purchase were bought with selling at a profit in mind.

The more concerning picture was that FSG stopped planning for the future after our CL win. The strategy was to build a healthy book with qualified success.

Stadium plans were nonexistent aside from telling us it is not worth it. Our brand would not grow if we continue to use a 1970s stadium in 2022 through 2030s. It is our spiritual home but our brand has outlived its facilities.
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5162 on: Today at 11:55:40 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:22:16 am
https://theathletic.com/news/liverpool-fsg-redbird-red-sox/y449TmYaOCIW/

What does this deal mean for Liverpool FC?

This investment will allow continuity and stability for a club which has been hit hard by the impact of the global pandemic. Anfield officials now estimate that COVID-19 has cost them £120 million in lost revenues. The owners chose to carry those costs in the form of additional debt and borrowing against FSG rather than Liverpool specific as it made more sense financially.


The borrowing was not taken on at FSG level, it was taken at LFC level in the form of a bank loan.

lfc-accounts" border="0

That isn't the most recent accounts is it? The club had a revolving credit facility that was fully drawn during Covid to support cashflow (hence why the cash balance went up significantly), and subsequently a sizeable amount has been repaid as cashflows have recovered
Logged

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,864
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5163 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:53:01 am
The thrifty spending was clear as day in the last 2 seasons. They did buy but I cant help thinking every one of those purchase were bought with selling at a profit in mind.

The more concerning picture was that FSG stopped planning for the future after our CL win. The strategy was to build a healthy book with qualified success.

Stadium plans were nonexistent aside from telling us it is not worth it. Our brand would not grow if we continue to use a 1970s stadium in 2022 through 2030s. It is our spiritual home but our brand has outlived its facilities.
Did they ever suggest they wouldn't want to maximize the value of the club when they did want to sell?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 125 126 127 128 129 [130]   Go Up
« previous next »
 